(9News (Australia))   Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo after godviruszilla comes ashore again to wreak havoc   (9news.com.au) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true. It's a state of emergency.

Of course it is awful and people are getting sick and a few will die and everyone is working hard, but this is nothing like the pandemonium much of the world is experiencing.

It is snowing a lot and Japan is getting a lot of cold weather from SIberia this year, and Monday is a holiday, and maybe people are still hungover from, well, the New Year or last March, or both. So Japan is having its emergency more or less to get it over with. That is the mood and flavor of the deal.

30% more people will just stay at home. 30% more people will postpone that shopping trip. 30% more people will cook at home rather than go to a restaurant. And everyone will continue to wear a mask. Schools will cancel a few classes. School activity schedules will be changed. At most universities, nothing is left but finals.

We will see how it works out. The big numbers are in the big cities, obviously. They are probably going to do more and clamp down harder. And they should. Most of the country is wondering what all the fuss is about.

/What is more bizarre actually, is that NOBODY is sick. Normally this time of year, seems like 50% of the people are in some stage of the flu, or has a cold or something. Not this year. Nobody is coughing or sniffling anywhere you go. Silence.
 
The_Primal_Janitor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Nobody is coughing or sniffling anywhere you go. Silence.


Other than the obvious reason (people staying home) everyone is too afraid to sneeze/cough/sniffle in public. It's gotten so bad that I've heard numerous times on Zoom/Teams calls where someone sneezes, and they nervously proclaim, "It's not COVID!!!"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't a viruszilla, it is pretty small.

2fardownthread: Nobody is coughing or sniffling anywhere you go. Silence.


That's because masks don't prevent infection, but lower the intake of oxygen and kill your brains.

/ or so I heard
 
kyuzokai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: /What is more bizarre actually, is that NOBODY is sick. Normally this time of year, seems like 50% of the people are in some stage of the flu, or has a cold or something. Not this year. Nobody is coughing or sniffling anywhere you go. Silence.


On the metro, if someone coughs or sneezes these days, about half the passengers make a quick reactionary eyeball of the noisemaker. Which, I'll explain for the uninitiated, is extremely rare in Japan. People generally keep their eyes down or shut on the train, with zen like calm, regardless of what's going on.

My suspicions are that everyone is just afraid to be heard coughing, sneezing, or sniffing now for fear of being stared at or singled out (the greatest fear of many Japanese). I've seen a few people who seemed to be struggling to stifle a sniffle or cough, whereas before it was almost a badge of pride for some asshole to hork up a loogie every 20 seconds during their morning commute. "Look how dedicated I am to my company even when I'm sick!"  Though, I'm sure all the additional precautions for Covid-19 are likely keeping other infection rates down. 

As for the state of emergency, unfortunately it's pretty
adamatari
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Japan, population 126 million, has had 3,609 covid deaths out of about 260,000 cases. I've heard various things about how they did this, but they sure as hell did do it. The US topped has topped this daily for like a week.

I hope they continue to do a good job until they can vaccinate everyone through their universal healthcare system.
 
GurneyHalleck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thanks for the on location report.  I saw that you bio says you live by Fukishima.  How's that cleanup going over there?  Did you have to deal with any of the fallout from that?  Literally?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dammit, 2020 was supposed to be over
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Dammit, 2020 was supposed to be over


2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Haha. I had one of those moments in a restaurant recently. I inhaled some pepper or something and started coughing. A little at first. Then more. Then I knew I had to leave or I would clear out the whole restaurant. I also cough in cold weather because I am a sometimes mouth-breather.

A cough these days is like a crying baby.

Being a foreigner, I also notice that people give me a wide berth, which is sad.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Dammit, 2020 was supposed to be over


It is, but no one promised 2021 will not be even worse.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i thought they all used masks over there for years before all of this happened...
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I am one of those very unpopular people who believes that everyone did the best they could, and they did a competent job in good faith in difficult times. It was almost exactly 10 years ago, and I remember it like it was yesterday.

I live close enough that I was ordered by the US government to evacuate. But far enough away that the Japanese government advised us to shelter in place. I stayed. The Japanese press did an excellent job of informing local people. The international press freaked out. It was a mess.

There was some fallout, but it was in a more or less defined area, and they have mitigated it to a very large degree. You probably know that they have confined the contaminated water and soil and now have to figure out what to do with it. The practical and least dangerous method of dealing with the water seems to be letting it precipitate out any particles, and then dispersing it. Nobody likes the idea, but it is the least-bad among the alternatives.

You learn a lot about fallout. My garden was ruined. It looked perfectly fine, of course, but it was statistically and probabilistically unhealthy. Fallout under any kind of roof or shelter is much much less intense than if one is working outside. Everyone pretty much stayed inside that spring. And after a year, the small airborne particles and dusts have been washed away, covered by a soil or humus layer, or filtered down to the clay horizons in the soil. The summer after that, the ambient radiation was lower than it was in Denver.

Today, you have to be pretty close to the plant to detect much of a difference. Fukushima city is a great place. Most of Fukushima prefecture is open and beautiful. The area near the plant is overrun by wild animals and the jungle. Bears, boars, monkeys, deer...  feral dogs and cats. Abandoned orchards to feed the whole ecosystem. I am honestly afraid to camp there.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: As for the state of emergency, unfortunately it's pretty <img src="toothless.jpg">


Isn't the state of emergency primarily so that money can be activated to help fund the government anti-virus programs?
 
