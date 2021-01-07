 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to keep anyone from going to jail for a conspiracy by executives and engineers to bypass safety regulations that resulted in the deaths of 346 people   (reuters.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, Federal Aviation Administration, Airline, Federal government of the United States, Money, MAX crashes, U.S. Justice Department's investigation  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 07 Jan 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they aren't an "Engineering " company anymore. Nice job, Harry!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key to avoiding prison in America is simple: never steal rich people's money, and start a business to do the illegal stuff.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll need to sell a lot of F-15s to make that up.

Good.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet in hindsight, they would have passed on MCAS and just said "Hey everyone just keep a close eye on the pitch when changing power settings" instead of trying to create a hidden, automated system to make the plane act like something it's not.

Cars have tons of this shiat on them, but thankfully the consequences are much lower for each incident.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I bet in hindsight, they would have passed on MCAS and just said "Hey everyone just keep a close eye on the pitch when changing power settings" instead of trying to create a hidden, automated system to make the plane act like something it's not.

Cars have tons of this shiat on them, but thankfully the consequences are much lower for each incident.


That would have required training for pilots.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.5 Billion to the victim's families?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again that money isn't the problem?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they get to use every penny of the fines as a tax right off
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a former employee of 16 years, Bowing has turned into a joke.  It's not the same company my Dad worked for...not even the same one I worked for.

And the real joke is that we had to take ethics training every year.  How did that work out?

I talked with a former coworker yesterday....they're over worked and under paid, and she can't wait to get out of there.

Oh..and no pay raises this year...instead they're giving people restricted stock with a three year vesting period.

That's not a good sign, obviously.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Tell me again that money isn't the problem?


The FBI not locking them up is the problem. Judges and lawyers accepting this travesty of justice is the problem. Laws protecting ceos are the problem.
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, $2.5 BILLION, but only s little more than $1 million to each of the victims families? Yeah, there's justice.

Wonder if the families will have to give the scum sucking leaches, errr I mean lawyers their cut?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

approves
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Tell me again that money isn't the problem?


Money isn't the problem.  The lack of money for certain people is the problem.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: 2.5 Billion to the victim's families?


They've already done a payout to the families.

Oh....and when we had an all employee webcast to discuss the two deadly crashes, they mentioned that employees could contribute to the fund for the victims' families

How f*cking insulting is that?  You're about to lay people off, and you're asking them to contribute due to your massive fark up.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Speaking as a former employee of 16 years, Bowing has turned into a joke.  It's not the same company my Dad worked for...not even the same one I worked for.

And the real joke is that we had to take ethics training every year.  How did that work out?

I talked with a former coworker yesterday....they're over worked and under paid, and she can't wait to get out of there.

Oh..and no pay raises this year...instead they're giving people restricted stock with a three year vesting period.

That's not a good sign, obviously.


*Boeing
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boeing admitted in court documents that two of its 737 MAX Flight Technical Pilots deceived the Federal Aviation Administration about a key safety system tied to both fatal crashes called MCAS.


So did anything happen about this or does the money wash it away?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All those vaccine developers are taking notes, planning that name change in about 10 years when the blades fly off the fan.
 
Zafler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought the engineers weren't part of the cover up for this, am I remembering wrong?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I was a shareholder, I'd be pissed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: waxbeans: Tell me again that money isn't the problem?

Money isn't the problem.  The lack of money for certain people is the problem.


LOL. SSDD.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Break them up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If I was a shareholder, I'd be pissed.


Most shareholders are shareholders via a fund which means most people don't know where their blood money comes from
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blood money.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

koder: The key to avoiding prison in America is simple: never steal rich people's money, and start a business to do the illegal stuff.


The catch is, it has to be a successful business.

If a regular Joe tries most of this stuff corporations do, they go to jail
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: And the real joke is that we had to take ethics training every year.  How did that work out?


I've taken corporate ethics training.  Foreign corrupt practices act.  I didn't do anything out of country, but it was corporate policy.  Much of the training material was a series of case studies.  Not everybody in the case studies went to jail.  If you connected the dots instead of napping the lesson was, if you are too big to fail you get off and if you are a low level manager who looks the other way you will get nailed.   I found it very informative training.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mr_a: Good thing they aren't an "Engineering " company anymore. Nice job, Harry!


Current CEO David Calhoun was on the Boeing board that approved the 737 HAX over a clean-sheet design which would have not fitted massive 2010s engines on a 1960s plane
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: mr_a: Good thing they aren't an "Engineering " company anymore. Nice job, Harry!

Current CEO David Calhoun was on the Boeing board that approved the 737 HAX over a clean-sheet design which would have not fitted massive 2010s engines on a 1960s plane


True, but the Boeing QA engineers of old would have never let that cockamamie kludge out the door.
 
hurritron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'punishable by fine' just means 'legal for rich people'
 
Generation_D
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well good thing Seattle and Puget Sound won't be involved in plane engineering or manufacture in the future.  I'm sure South Carolina will do a better job of covering up the evidence next time. Or maybe Brazil, if South Carolina ever gets too uppity for management.

Amazing over the past 30 years how the McDonnell culture has destroyed a formerly great company.  The old Seattle Boeing engineered planes.  The new Chicago Boeing makes excuses.
 
jaerik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The_Sponge: And the real joke is that we had to take ethics training every year.  How did that work out?

I've taken corporate ethics training.  Foreign corrupt practices act.  I didn't do anything out of country, but it was corporate policy.  Much of the training material was a series of case studies.  Not everybody in the case studies went to jail.  If you connected the dots instead of napping the lesson was, if you are too big to fail you get off and if you are a low level manager who looks the other way you will get nailed.   I found it very informative training.


I worked at Amazon for a few years. We similarly had corporate training about those things. We also had a very specific training about all the rules and policies around which data we were allowed to look up about 3rd party sellers' products on the marketplace. While it started as a blanket "we will not use that data to compete with sellers or to make our own products" statement, it then proceeded to explain an extremely vague and complex sequence of rules about how that could or could not be bypassed by aggregating data and by who.

The funny thing is, Amazon's core culture is to never trust people, and to always resort to automated technical processes for everything possible, because humans make mistakes. One of the first intro videos any higher level corporate new hire gets is from Jeff Bezos explaining that "good intentions" are worthless without process. Then I had to sit through this hour long presentation about seller data that just screamed "hey so, this is entirely honor system, and we know it's going to be violated eventually, but we intentionally kinda don't care."

Years later, lo and behold, guess what they're caught doing.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.