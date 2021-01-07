 Skip to content
(Deseret News)   Bad news: Scientists say if you had COVID-19, your immunity may last less than 90 days   (deseret.com)
299 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 7:09 PM



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son of a Farker!!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My daughter has COVID for the second time. To be fair, she works in health care, and her facility has 40% infected rate. It was at 50%, but some have already passed.

She is terrified of what she's going to find in her ward when she gets back. She's doing well enough with the disease, and she knows what she's in for.

But yeah, doesn't exactly fill me with confidence going forward after beating this thing.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oa330_man:


*shakes tiny fist again*
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not sewing doubt in the science at all with the order of the last two stories, are you mods? Of course not
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reinfection cases are usually around 100-120 days.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sweeeeeeeeet ...

Chances are I may lose my immunity before I test negative. 60+ days later and I'm still testing positive.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wrong.  If that were the case we'd be seeing hundreds of thousands of confirmed reinfections by now.  What the study actually says is that antibody tests don't accurately detect prior infection over 90 days ago, and so aren't that useful for epidemiological studies.
 
comrade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Article is bullshiat. They weren't reinfected. Reinfectikn is something like 1 in 300M

Immunity to the first SARS virus is gong on 20 years now. Theres no reason to thing that this virus is different.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keyword: MAY

They looked at 156 people.

meh.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Wrong.  If that were the case we'd be seeing hundreds of thousands of confirmed reinfections by now.  What the study actually says is that antibody tests don't accurately detect prior infection over 90 days ago, and so aren't that useful for epidemiological studies.


THIS.

I don't have my graph to post, but yes, if immunity were less than 95%+ at 8 months out, we would have multiple tens of thousands of reinfections by now.

Look at SARS-1: Antibodies faded over the span of a year or so, yet the primary killer-cell immune response remained virtually undiminished when patients were re-challenged with inactivated SARS 1 year later, and 2 years later, and 7 years later, and most recently 18 years later.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Not sewing doubt in the science at all with the order of the last two stories, are you mods? Of course not


Disinformation on MY Fark?
It's more likely than centipedes or whatever.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dear "science" journalist Herb,

Antibodies don't die. They are not alive. They degrade. Or they disappear. They do not die.

Kthxbye
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Wrong.  If that were the case we'd be seeing hundreds of thousands of confirmed reinfections by now.  What the study actually says is that antibody tests don't accurately detect prior infection over 90 days ago, and so aren't that useful for epidemiological studies.


Agreed.

As I recall, just the fact that you have - or had - detectable antibodies means your body can ramp up production of more at the drop of a hat if your immune system "finds" another virus.  Which is how most vaccines work.  i think.  I may be wrong.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

comrade: Article is bullshiat. They weren't reinfected. Reinfectikn is something like 1 in 300M

Immunity to the first SARS virus is gong on 20 years now. Theres no reason to thing that this virus is different.


username check out
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

erik-k: recombobulator: Wrong.  If that were the case we'd be seeing hundreds of thousands of confirmed reinfections by now.  What the study actually says is that antibody tests don't accurately detect prior infection over 90 days ago, and so aren't that useful for epidemiological studies.

THIS.

I don't have my graph to post, but yes, if immunity were less than 95%+ at 8 months out, we would have multiple tens of thousands of reinfections by now.

Look at SARS-1: Antibodies faded over the span of a year or so, yet the primary killer-cell immune response remained virtually undiminished when patients were re-challenged with inactivated SARS 1 year later, and 2 years later, and 7 years later, and most recently 18 years later.


I don't understand why the focus is on antibody counts as a measure of long-term immunity. The immune system isn't going to be constantly creating antibodies if there are no pathogens currently in the body, and it is the job of memory T-cells to quickly spool up antibody production if there is a reinfection. Why wasn't this examined in the study, and why didn't the science journalist know enough to point that out?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Antibody levels decline, but the immune system has a memory. I had measles when I was seven. I'm sure that my anti- measles antibody levels are low seventy years later, but I am still immune to the disease because of the long term memory function of the immune system. Yes, long term immunological memory does decline with advanced age, and yes there are a few cases of reinfection. Some viruses can flare up after a dormant period over and over again as examplified by Herpes I and II.
Chill out. Don't get herpes.
 
