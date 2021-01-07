 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   Good news: Scientists say if you had COVID-19, your immunity may last for years   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great news!
Hopefully a conflicting report won't immediately follow, invalidating this entire thread.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/I can post the same thing in two threads and it's still relevant!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny fist*
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DUELING HEADLINES!

/*banjo plays in background*
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I prefer this world. I'm posting over here.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honestly, between the two, this appears to be a far more exhaustive study.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BullBearMS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reality:  The earliest group of people who have had this are still immune.

Everything else is the same sort of fearmongering that said it was impossible to make a vaccine for this.
 
