(Twitter)   Davontae Harris of the Baltimore Ravens has a small request regarding the white mob that looted the Capitol   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Hero, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just an acknowledgement that their life matters. That's it. Please & thanks.

It's a good point.

/hands up, don't shoot.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


I get what the tweet is saying and support that...

But the correct response to "I want to make you a second class citizen" is not compromise, or even having a discussion.

Just sayin you aren't living in reality.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HesRightYouKnow.jpg
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?


Yes. Next question, please.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


Mad dogs can not be rehabilitated they can only be put down.
 
Min5trel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


That said... there is going to be more violence because Trump still exists and demands more blood.
/He wanted it to be bloody.
//Prove me wrong.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


To be honest, fascists attempting to overthrow the duly elected government is like the one and only "feel free to use deadly force" situation I have.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.
 
Bugerz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


If anyone is saying there should have been more violence, your second to last sentence is exactly why. Had it been BLM/Antifa charging in THEY DAMN WELL WOULD HAVE BEEN MOWED DOWN IN THE HALLWAY!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Just an acknowledgement that their life matters. That's it.


Why do you hate the troops?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Request denied, Ms. Harris. What's the point of being a police officer if you can't beat minorities with impunity?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Min5trel: foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?

That said... there is going to be more violence because Trump still exists and demands more blood.
/He wanted it to be bloody.
//Prove me wrong.


This. This isn't over.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, petitioning the government for redress vs staging a coup against the government.

/it's a minor distinction.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 595x219]


There were 259 arrests at the Lafayette Square BLM protests.

There were 13 arrests at the seditious occupation of the Capitol.

Make of that what you will.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


I'm sorry, there's a big, BIG difference between a public protest on the streets and invading the Capitol during a session of Congress with explicit intent to violently subvert the nation's electoral process. One is free speech protected by the first amendment, and the other is intolerable insurrection that deserves violent response.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.


Trying to overthrow the results of an election is a lot more serious than looting an upscale store.

They should have never been able to set a foot in the Capitol.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


Yesterday was an opportunity to treat people exactly how we treat African American suspects but these suspects were treated differently.
At the very minimum can we please stop acting like different suspects don't get treated differently because yesterday proved it.
This should end that one aspect of the debate for everyone.
But will it?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: edmo: [Fark user image image 595x219]

There were 259 arrests at the Lafayette Square BLM protests.

There were 13 arrests at the seditious occupation of the Capitol.

Make of that what you will.


They're not done arresting people.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


They stormed the Capitol as the Electoral votes were being counted.  Had the police done their farking jobs we wouldn't be looking at a repeat during inauguration.
 
Tremolo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This same thing will happen again. They're not questioning institutional power, so they get a pass. Right wing reactionaries and police are on the same side and police will work to keep it that way.
 
hiredgoonz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


Nothing personal, but I'd argue that yesterday was the worst day in American history.

I said, to a Navy guy I used to work with: "this is arguably the worst day in American history."

He said: "it's close."

Which made me question what would constitute a worse day than one in which there was an attempted coup, led by the current president*

He said Pearl Harbor...ok, that was a shiat day, but, at least it was an external threat, it wasn't the culmination of the actions of a cult of 74+ million "americans" who would happily overturn a lawful election to make their guy dictator for life.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.


Notice that you and subby are the only people to mention race, mein freund.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: They're not done arresting people.


We've only begun sorting out and rebalancing reality.
 
henryhill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Capitol Police Chief has resigned.
 
kindms
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today? Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?


yes because all that trash would be dead and no longer able to go home and infect their communities with their nonsense. I suspect a large number of unsolved rapes would be cleared running finger prints and all sorts of open cases quietly closed. Future assaults and DUIs also curbed. Drop in domestic abuse etc etc etc

America missed a golden opportunity to rid itself of the worst of the worst.

any other dumb questions ?
 
FightDirector
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A mob of the MAGA persuasion
Conducted a statehouse invasion.
Though heavily armed,
They parted unharmed,
And that's how you know they're Caucasian.
 
Fissile [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RedComrade: foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?

Mad dogs can not be rehabilitated they can only be put down.


They're not 'mad dogs'.  They're cowardly, entitled, POS, morans who got their jerbs through nepotism or crony politics.   They entire system needs reform from the grown up, which will require firing most of these fark-wits.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.

Trying to overthrow the results of an election is a lot more serious than looting an upscale store.


Trying to overrule the laws of this country and convict people in the court of public opinion is different how?  But good attempt at distracting from the race baiting headline.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x231]


Exactly.
I've been arrested many times and every single time it was against my will and not once was I harmed it any way shape or form while the same time being handcuffed completely against my will.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

wichkid: We're not asking you to shoot them like you shoot us, we're asking you to NOT shoot us like you don't shoot them...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.

Notice that you and subby are the only people to mention race, mein freund.


Not my fault everyone else wants to ignore the race baiting.
 
Bugerz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

henryhill: Capitol Police Chief has resigned.


Good. They farked up hard by thinking these farks wouldn't be a violent mob.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?

To be honest, fascists attempting to overthrow the duly elected government is like the one and only "feel free to use deadly force" situation I have.


Yeah, several of those assholes came prepared.  And they're damn lucky their incompetence outstrips their malice.  If a congressperson or staffer gets seriously hurt, we're reading about a different and much more dire story today.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?


Doesn't matter. Play deadly games, win deadly prizes. A mob storming a federal building should be met with death.

So far the lesson is storm the Capitol as part of a mob, maybe get fired from your job.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:

race baiting headline.

More like racist bating.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RedComrade: foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?

Mad dogs can not be rehabilitated they can only be put down.


Who exactly are you calling a Mad dog?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: foo monkey: He's right.  All of you clamoring for more violence are wrong.  If law enforcement had mowed down the rioters in a hail of gunfire yesterday, would we be in a better place today?  Instead of four dead, we would have martyrs paraded across Fox News.  Law enforcement would be facing questions, for years, as to why they didn't deescalate the situation.

Yesterday was one of the worst days in the history of this country, but it could have been much, much worse.  Yes, law enforcement should have been more prepared.  Yes, every one of those traitors who stormed the Capital should be imprisoned.  Yes, the President directly incited a deadly riot and must be held accountable.  This must never happen again, but the solution is not more violence.

Finally, yes, law enforcement's response to the BLM protests was disproportionate and racist.  Just, please, for f*ck's sake, can we please stop killing people?

To be honest, fascists attempting to overthrow the duly elected government is like the one and only "feel free to use deadly force" situation I have.


I mean, it's up there with "armed men approaching a bus full of children." Fire at will.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Trying to overrule the laws of this country and convict people in the court of public opinion is different how?


If you have to ask...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: They stormed the Capitol as the Electoral votes were being counted.  Had the police done their farking jobs we wouldn't be looking at a repeat during inauguration.


Oh so now we want police to do their jobs.  Should have been cracking heads when people were burning businesses too, right?
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
MAGA Dude: Yep, totally infiltrated the Capitol. It was so badass, dude!

Other guy: That's awesome! What did you do when you were in there?

MAGA Dude: Um...ran around, sat in chairs, and pretended to talk on Nancy Pelosi's phone.

Other guy: ...

MAGA Dude: Trust me, it was WAY cooler than it sounds.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Jeebus Saves:

race baiting headline.

More like racist bating.


More like people turning a blind eye to racism.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.

Notice that you and subby are the only people to mention race, mein freund.

Not my fault everyone else wants to ignore the race baiting.


If it's being ignored, is it still bait?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...baiting.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
ntropy2012
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What I really want to know is what he thinks of the black mob looting the upscale stores.  Fark off with the race baiting.


While I'm fairly sure this is bait, I do wonder if your parents are blood related. Like, closely. Possibly twins.
 
