 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXYZ Detroit)   A 13-year-old girl wins $50,000 in a national essay contest, promptly donates the entire amount to the Ferndale cat shelter, a place she volunteers and adopted a cat that she says actually rescued her. Welcome to Caturday   (wxyz.com) divider line
445
    More: Caturday, Cat, Writing, 13-year-old Sidney Hertzberg, national essay contest, 13-year-old girl, Essay, essay contest, Ferndale cat shelter  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 09 Jan 2021 at 8:00 AM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



445 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank you for another Caturday Oasis of sanity and love for fellow organisms, human and otherwise.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay Caturday! And congratulations Sherpa18 for #400!😺💃💞🎉🎇
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
and thank you, Bathia!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


my lap top has been so wonky that I thought it had died, not Fark.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x446]


*groan*
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meow Mien for the win
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr4-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x886]


oh, sweet Salsa!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So last Caturday I accuse our cat of being a failed mouser. Obviously she reads Fark. A few days later there's a foul smell in the living room. Somebody left a dead mouse behind the couch on a hot air vent.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]


And adorable Keebler, of course. :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: and thank you, Bathia!


:)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh Thank Heavens! Time for Caturday. Our school is doing hybrid, despite what the county and governor have requested. And our town has one of the highest infection rates. I give it two weeks before there isn't enough staff. *sigh*

Good thing there is a cat who is available for petting.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x826]


Jackson!

I have tears welling up!

But I always love the pictures of them, just to clarify!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x826]

Jackson!

I have tears welling up!

But I always love the pictures of them, just to clarify!


thank you so much!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hiya all happy purrsday hope all is well and everyone had a safe and healthy week.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom woke me up at 10:30 last night to check on me to see if I was ok, must be nice to e a retired lady of leisure so you can wake your kids up that have to go into the office the next day.
Found out the legal dept probably has the rona so that is nice, last time I saw them was a few days before Christmas but we were all masked up and I wasn't that close to them.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Purrsday everbuddy!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Happy Purrsday everbuddy!


howdy DLC always good to see you!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A human worth saving?  2021 is looking good already!
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Me 3, what Mudd's woman typed as 33 of 33 above.  Salsa & Keebler as well as Their Canine Bro Jackson.
Plan to be back shortly.........
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

To give you an idea as to how much Miss Lady Lu Lu has grown, the first photo is from early September, 2020 when son & DIL first got her. Second photo was taken last week (I know it's not the greatest quality, but it's the only one that shows her full body). She's now 51/2 months old and weighs 46 lb. It's estimated she'll weigh 60-65 lbs when she reaches her mature weight at around 2 years old.
 
LornaBlackheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi everyone - I'm a loooooooooooong time Caturday lurker (like years!) but my New Years Resolution was to be brave and stop lurking this year.

My current sources of feline joy and frustration are Samwise the Brave, who never, ever looks at the camera:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and his sister, Lily, who is also known as Lady Lily of Wall, after one of her greatest abilities: Finding holes in basements that let her hide in the walls:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: and thank you, Bathia!


Yes! Thank you dear lady!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LornaBlackheart: Samwise the Brave


Welcome to The Clowder, Samwise the Brave and Lady Lily of Wall!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

laulaja: Me 3, what Mudd's woman typed as 33 of 33 above.  Salsa & Keebler as well as Their Canine Bro Jackson.
Plan to be back shortly.........


see you then!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Mudd's woman: and thank you, Bathia!

Yes! Thank you dear lady!


:)


You guys are making me blush!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LornaBlackheart: Hi everyone - I'm a loooooooooooong time Caturday lurker (like years!) but my New Years Resolution was to be brave and stop lurking this year.

My current sources of feline joy and frustration are Samwise the Brave, who never, ever looks at the camera:

[Fark user image 200x267]

and his sister, Lily, who is also known as Lady Lily of Wall, after one of her greatest abilities: Finding holes in basements that let her hide in the walls:

[Fark user image 338x450]


So glad to welcome you and your beautiful feline joy suppliers!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: akimbotoo: Mudd's woman: and thank you, Bathia!

Yes! Thank you dear lady!

:)


You guys are making me blush!


well you are amazing!
 
Displayed 50 of 445 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.