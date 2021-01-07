 Skip to content
(Fox News) Protester that sat in Pelosi's office and took her mail is looking for top notch lawyers like Rudy to represent him (foxnews.com)
92
    More: Followup, United States Capitol, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C., Richard Barnett of Arkansas, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, The Washington Post, Capitol Hill riots  
•       •       •

92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't steal it. I bled on it because they were f-----g macing me and I couldn't f-----g see," Barnett said in a video also posted to the account. "And so I figured well I'm in her office, I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f-----g working."

You broke into the capitol, you ridiculous dumbass. You got maced because you were breaking the law.

Prison is going to be an adventure for him. His entire crime is documented.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, these people need to be removed from society, they are a sick, vile, unstable and a danger to all of us

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have money, cause Cleta is looking for a new gig.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Does he have money, cause Cleta is looking for a new gig.


Why when he can get Rudy for a fifth of bourbon and a can of spray on hair.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not posing for selfies while participating in an armed insurrection against democracy is a good way to not go to jail.

So is not participating in an armed insurrection against democracy in the first place.

Dumbass.

Any lawyer that takes this guy as a client should be disbarred for incompetence.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not a lawyer, but I imagine the advice a lawyer would give him is "Shut up, talk to NO media, plead guilty and roll on EVERYONE YOU KNOW."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Not posing for selfies while participating in an armed insurrection against democracy is a good way to not go to jail.

So is not participating in an armed insurrection against democracy in the first place.

Dumbass.

Any lawyer that takes this guy as a client should be disbarred for incompetence.


Lin Wood... paging Lin Wood to the white courtesy phone...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe he can get Kenosha Kyles lawyer to help him out.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not quite sure if it's the same guy. I think they should take about 2 weeks to determine if it's him before filing charges. The 21st seems like a good day.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The fact that he's not behind bars yet is an outrage.
The authorities have his name. Arrest him.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: "I didn't steal it. I bled on it because they were f-----g macing me and I couldn't f-----g see," Barnett said in a video also posted to the account. "And so I figured well I'm in her office, I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f-----g working."

You broke into the capitol, you ridiculous dumbass. You got maced because you were breaking the law.

Prison is going to be an adventure for him. His entire crime is documented.


Has anyone asked him how mace makes you bleed?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These people just don't get that they broke like a million laws, do they.  Is it that they thought Trump would save them, or are they seriously just unaware that breaking into the Capitol is a crime?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: The fact that he's not behind bars yet is an outrage.
The authorities have his name. Arrest him.


No.

Wait 2 weeks before charging him.

We don't need any pardons handed out for this treason.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: bloobeary: Not posing for selfies while participating in an armed insurrection against democracy is a good way to not go to jail.

So is not participating in an armed insurrection against democracy in the first place.

Dumbass.

Any lawyer that takes this guy as a client should be disbarred for incompetence.

Lin Wood... paging Lin Wood to the white courtesy phone...


the white supremacist courtesy phone
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No.
We're going to give you a court appointed lawyer that got a C in college and barely passed the bar.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm not a lawyer, but I imagine the advice a lawyer would give him is "Shut up, talk to NO media, plead guilty and roll on EVERYONE YOU KNOW."


He seems like the kind of savvy consumer that would reason he could save a lot of money by just representing himself in court.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: The fact that he's not behind bars yet is an outrage.
The authorities have his name. Arrest him.


This.  What the everloving f*ck.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After the FBI is done investigating, I hope Pelosi can have those letters that were left on her desk. Frame and hang them as a big "FU" to the insurrectionists.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Given that 'National Security Equities' were undoubtedly stolen from her office, it's going to be impossible to sell this as an act of civil disobedience.  Or even a criminal matter.  Treason is the charge they deserve, and that's no reason for any of their trials to take more than a minute each.
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He left a quarter
The FBI said they were accepting tips
What's the problem?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about trial by combat you chickensh*t coward?

I'll pinch off your head, just above your pencil neck.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I especially want to see that farker with the confederate flag go to prison.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And I hope he gets a top notch lawyer just like Rudy to defend him.

May your stay in prison be long and crushing.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: "I didn't steal it. I bled on it because they were f-----g macing me and I couldn't f-----g see," Barnett said in a video also posted to the account. "And so I figured well I'm in her office, I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f-----g working."

You broke into the capitol, you ridiculous dumbass. You got maced because you were breaking the law.

Prison is going to be an adventure for him. His entire crime is documented.


She wasn't working because you and your insurrectionists invaded her building you prick.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Prison is going to be an adventure for him. His entire crime is documented.


I smarted for the rest, funnied for above.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: These people just don't get that they broke like a million laws, do they.  Is it that they thought Trump would save them, or are they seriously just unaware that breaking into the Capitol is a crime?


They are the dumbest of the dumb. Not only did they storm the Capitol, a building with security cameras all over the place, but they live-streamed and took selfies, which are no doubt all over social media by now. I wouldn't be surprised if the FBI et all didn't have facial recognition AI working all night to identify them.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Professor_Doctor: "I didn't steal it. I bled on it because they were f-----g macing me and I couldn't f-----g see," Barnett said in a video also posted to the account. "And so I figured well I'm in her office, I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f-----g working."

You broke into the capitol, you ridiculous dumbass. You got maced because you were breaking the law.

Prison is going to be an adventure for him. His entire crime is documented.

Has anyone asked him how mace makes you bleed?


The mace caused a chemical reaction that forced his little biatch to emerge, so he bled like a girl.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I especially want to see that farker with the confederate flag go to prison.


There's no reason to give anyone in attendance anything more than a meal and a cigarette just before dawn.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This day just keeps getting stranger.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I especially want to see that farker with the confederate flag go to prison.


He's been arrested.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just heard a clip of him doing a radio interview.  He sounds EXACTLY how you'd expect.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Walker: The fact that he's not behind bars yet is an outrage.
The authorities have his name. Arrest him.

No.

Wait 2 weeks before charging him.

We don't need any pardons handed out for this treason.


I hope they are doing it like they do with the mob, just gather all the evidence they can on all the idiots in there and swoop in on them all at once when they are back home feeling safe so they wont go hide somewhere.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would say "don't drop the soap" but it looks like he doesn't use it.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Protester" subby??

Rioter!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: And I hope he gets a top notch lawyer just like Rudy to defend him.

May your stay in prison be long and crushing.


Rudy will get the charges reduced to GTMO.

No uniforms = enemy combatants
Use violence to attempt to achieve political means = terrorist.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Bootleg: I'm not a lawyer, but I imagine the advice a lawyer would give him is "Shut up, talk to NO media, plead guilty and roll on EVERYONE YOU KNOW."

He seems like the kind of savvy consumer that would reason he could save a lot of money by just representing himself in court.


He'll claim the gold fringe makes it an Admiralty court, and refuse to cross the line in front of the seating gallery so as not to create joinder. And he'll demand that he be allowed to video the proceedings. Is P. Barnes available to work the court security?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stop digging, stupid!
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ukexpat: austerity101: These people just don't get that they broke like a million laws, do they.  Is it that they thought Trump would save them, or are they seriously just unaware that breaking into the Capitol is a crime?

They are the dumbest of the dumb. Not only did they storm the Capitol, a building with security cameras all over the place, but they live-streamed and took selfies, which are no doubt all over social media by now. I wouldn't be surprised if the FBI et all didn't have facial recognition AI working all night to identify them.


*et al, damnit. Clearly autocorrect doesn't have a classical education...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: "I didn't steal it. I bled on it because they were f-----g macing me and I couldn't f-----g see," Barnett said in a video also posted to the account. "And so I figured well I'm in her office, I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f-----g working."

You broke into the capitol, you ridiculous dumbass. You got maced because you were breaking the law.

Prison is going to be an adventure for him. His entire crime is documented.


I'm sure he can afford the Rudy Blue Light Special at the porn store.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slayinit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ukexpat: OgreMagi: I especially want to see that farker with the confederate flag go to prison.

He's been arrested.


Please be true.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Bootleg: I'm not a lawyer, but I imagine the advice a lawyer would give him is "Shut up, talk to NO media, plead guilty and roll on EVERYONE YOU KNOW."

He seems like the kind of savvy consumer that would reason he could save a lot of money by just representing himself in court.


Chemo Savi.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This guy talks a good game about going down fighting.

What do you want to bet he pisses himself like a toddler when the feds come for him.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What an obvious Antifa plant. All you need to do to infiltrate these guys is live 60 years pretending to be an out-and-out racist arsehole and the media just lap it up.

/Sarcasm in case not sufficiently obvious
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Professor_Doctor: "I didn't steal it. I bled on it because they were f-----g macing me and I couldn't f-----g see," Barnett said in a video also posted to the account. "And so I figured well I'm in her office, I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f-----g working."

You broke into the capitol, you ridiculous dumbass. You got maced because you were breaking the law.

Prison is going to be an adventure for him. His entire crime is documented.

Has anyone asked him how mace makes you bleed?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


She's got knives.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ukexpat: OgreMagi: I especially want to see that farker with the confederate flag go to prison.

He's been arrested.


Please let there be cameras when they sentence him, oh please oh please.  I want to watch him cry.
 
