(Twitter)   Caught in the riots, a young black woman walking home from work was held against her will, beaten, maced and assaulted by Trump terrorists for no other reason than being black. If you recognize anyone in these horrifying photos please contact the FBI   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the thread:

"The police line was right behind me in this photo. Not one officer stepped in. It took two bystanders and myself dragging her out and running over to the police line for safety."

I am glad we were able to pin the whole DC thing on the Trumpers, yes, that is good. Sucks for this lady, and I'm sure many others who we haven't heard about, though.

So now that we have all that strategery out of the way, is it acceptable to kick the pus out of these shiat birds, yet?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have lost my shiat if I saw this going on, I know I'd of just started breaking as many windpipes as possible

Fark user imageView Full Size



These people are f*cking sick, they have no place in our society at all

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope a good lawyer also helps her sue the lot of that rioting terrorist filth into the farking stone age.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nyseattitude: I would have lost my shiat if I saw this going on, I know I'd of just started breaking as many windpipes as possible

These people are f*cking sick, they have no place in our society at all


I have no weapon or self-defense skills whatsoever, but I'd like to think I'd have intervened, if for no other reason than these rioters morally offend me.

/not an ITG
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have taken a picture of the "brave" officers as well.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The one holding her has been named and fired from his job as a salesperson for a Toyota dealer.  Not enough.  Arrests.  Punishment.  Taken out of the gene pool forever.  For the lot of them.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/BlackNoChaser/sta​t​us/1347231918010617857
 
Skyfrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a hate crime, clear as day. Every one of these scumbags should be in jail now.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Trump supporters... all of them.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: nyseattitude: I would have lost my shiat if I saw this going on, I know I'd of just started breaking as many windpipes as possible

These people are f*cking sick, they have no place in our society at all

I have no weapon or self-defense skills whatsoever, but I'd like to think I'd have intervened, if for no other reason than these rioters morally offend me.

/not an ITG


I'm sure they would have beaten the ever living shiat out of me if not killed me, but whatever, I could never stand by an let that freely happen, I'd have to at least try and stop them
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I learn about what happened yesterday, the more disgusted I get.
I'm disgusted with the congress people who stonewalled the elector process, the rioters, the lack of security, and Trump supporters, that some how think the election was "stolen"
Lots of blame to go around, but it all starts at the top... and that is Trump.  He needs to be removed. Now.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already caught the guy in the main picture, his name is Roy Ball (I know, right??), and he was a Toyota sales rep:

https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/​1​347233549879939075
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: They already caught the guy in the main picture, his name is Roy Ball (I know, right??), and he was a Toyota sales rep:

https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/1​347233549879939075


I'm glad he's been fired, and I hope he loses his housing as well, but if he's not arrested by this evening there are more police out there who need to be fired, too.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyfrog: This is a hate crime, clear as day. Every one of these scumbags should be in jail now.


When they are yelling out racist epithets, it's pretty clear it's not a simple "disagreement". 

100% agree, they should be charged with federal hate crimes, assault and battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, farking throw the whole book at them. 

This is EXACTLY the type and brand of people who were at the Capitol yesterday, carrying Nazi and Confederate flags.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: They already caught the guy in the main picture, his name is Roy Ball (I know, right??), and he was a Toyota sales rep:

https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/1​347233549879939075


I'm glad for that.

The fact that she had to go through this at all is fractally revolting. 

There are millions of people who would've been willing to assist these creatures. 

The only reason I'm not vomiting is because I'm too angry to vomit.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa plants, obvs. She's likely a crisis actor too.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be on the main page
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would not have been able to stop myself from taking action, this is why I don't go to these things.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
That's definitely Tom Brady. I'd recognize him anywhere. He should be jailed Saturday.

HTTWFT.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby, I think the BI can find its own agents without our help.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I would have lost my shiat if I saw this going on, I know I'd of just started breaking as many windpipes as possible

[Fark user image 716x455]


These people are f*cking sick, they have no place in our society at all

[Fark user image 601x428]


The cops would've stepped in ... and stopped you
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or as I like to call it:

How right wingers act every day.

Which is why they're traitors to America and humanity.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What an absolutely horrifying and not at all surprising event.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long until the mutts show up to gurgle out their favorite slogan "DURR HURR SHE SHOULD HAVE FOLLOWED ORDERS HURR DURR" in regards to this one? Taking all bets.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Trumpers would murder you if they could.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: From the thread:

"The police line was right behind me in this photo. Not one officer stepped in. It took two bystanders and myself dragging her out and running over to the police line for safety."

I am glad we were able to pin the whole DC thing on the Trumpers, yes, that is good. Sucks for this lady, and I'm sure many others who we haven't heard about, though.

So now that we have all that strategery out of the way, is it acceptable to kick the pus out of these shiat birds, yet?


She's lucky the police didn't shoot her for charging the police line while Black.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farking atrocious. Every one of them should be strung up by their balls and beaten until everyone is satisfied.

This is also why I suggest everyone be armed and have a knowledge of weapons. The police were mere feet away and did anything. Take control of your own safety because absolutely nobody else gives a fark.

/ I know that doesn't work in DC because of their idiotic weapons laws
// Fark those dudes
/// Fark those dudes HARD.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A lot of people saying you'd have helped her.  And I believe you. We all need to be prepared to do the right thing-- in this case, aiding the vulnerable.  Just remember, in situations like this, it's really easy to be paralyzed by indecision, confusion, disbelief, or fear.  You have to be ready for that, to actively disregard your body's response.  And, be prepared that doing the right thing sometimes means you're going to get punched in the face.

/f*ck these bastards
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fire every cop that did not step in immediately to separate this woman from her attacker. Complicity cannot go unpunished any longer. Far too often the results are fatal.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: A lot of people saying you'd have helped her.  And I believe you. We all need to be prepared to do the right thing-- in this case, aiding the vulnerable.  Just remember, in situations like this, it's really easy to be paralyzed by indecision, confusion, disbelief, or fear.  You have to be ready for that, to actively disregard your body's response.  And, be prepared that doing the right thing sometimes means you're going to get punched in the face.

/f*ck these bastards


Can't smart this enough.
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: nyseattitude: I would have lost my shiat if I saw this going on, I know I'd of just started breaking as many windpipes as possible

These people are f*cking sick, they have no place in our society at all

I have no weapon or self-defense skills whatsoever, but I'd like to think I'd have intervened, if for no other reason than these rioters morally offend me.

/not an ITG


I definitely would have.  I have before a few times...I will again.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ive seen one of them before.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Republican = Terrorist
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Four Trump supporters died yesterday in DC. Not enough.
These pictures are infuriating.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been on the receiving end of this sort of thing. When you're facing these kind of odds, sometimes your best bet is to turtle and take some bruises. But goddamn get some friends, find the assailants later, and make sure they think twice about being a bully again.
 
Satan's Bunny Slippers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am an old, chubby, arthritic white woman.  I live in the midwest, but if I were there, and saw this, I would have gladly broken the knuckles and bones in my hands, wrists, elbows, whatever to try to help her.

Goddammmit I'm so ashamed of these actions, I want to do something stupid.  But at the same time, losing my job and being publicly arrested won't do me any good.  I'll keep my actions quiet, like I have been.

I wish I were brave and armed and somewhat strong.

Fark this
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would say un-farking-believable, but y'know what, this is exactly what 70 some odd million scumbag racist assholes voted for.


This is farking embarrassing.  Godamn you.  Godamn every last one of you pieces of garbage.
 
chaotey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: They already caught the guy in the main picture, his name is Roy Ball (I know, right??), and he was a Toyota sales rep:

https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/1​347233549879939075


Roy Ball needs to be force fed his own scrotum.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus. These troglodytes are like 90% pubes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: nyseattitude: I would have lost my shiat if I saw this going on, I know I'd of just started breaking as many windpipes as possible

These people are f*cking sick, they have no place in our society at all

I have no weapon or self-defense skills whatsoever, but I'd like to think I'd have intervened, if for no other reason than these rioters morally offend me.

/not an ITG


Helpful tip, if anyone ever grabs you like that, from behind, the back of your skull is much harder than their face.

If they have their mouth open, you're probably going to need some stitches, but they will need new teeth.

If they're much taller, like that guy was, the arch of a foot is surprisingly easy to break if you slam your heel down on it. This will bring their face closer to your head, if it doesn't make them release you. Then if you can't make egress, the holy trinity, ears, balls, throat. (Clap both hands over the ears, firm kick to the crotch, strike to the throat)

/not an ITG
//taught a rape prevention and self defense class in college
///well, the instructor taught it. I was the big lunk the women beat the piss out of. Still, learned a bunch
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Perfect example of why I'm against the death penalty, but not against torture.

These cretins need to SUFFER.
 
Satan's Bunny Slippers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chaotey: ShavedOrangutan: They already caught the guy in the main picture, his name is Roy Ball (I know, right??), and he was a Toyota sales rep:

https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/1​347233549879939075

Roy Ball needs to be force fed his own scrotum.


Through a grinder.  With a tube directly from genitals to his fat, slobbering, lying mouth.

*get out graph paper and starts sketching up the rough draft*
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bunch of damn animals I hope they end up with long stays in prison.
 
whitroth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Brave Trumpistas. See how "brave".

Racist, white-wing cowards. Anti-Social Injustice snowflake bullies. Jail them all.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was completely unexpected for anyone paying attention. The fact that these mobs got to go home and sleep in their own beds last night is what's really wrong. BLM or any other group even peacefully protesting gets shot with rubber bullets, razed, and tear gassed before getting hauled off to jail.

Cletus P Sisterfarker from BFE commits hate crimes or commits domestic terrorism at the Capitol in full view of police and international media and he gets to have a beer with his friends and laugh about it and then go on with his pathetic life as if nothing happened.

fark this shiat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well that takes the cake for the most farked up thing I'll see today.

I hope.


F*ck them and f*ck the cops that just sat and watched.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've been on the receiving end of this sort of thing. When you're facing these kind of odds, sometimes your best bet is to turtle and take some bruises. But goddamn get some friends, find the assailants later, and make sure they think twice about being a bully again.


Considering the cops aren't going to do anything, it's time to take this into our own hands.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tell me again why I'm not supposed to punch nazis?

/never punched a nazi
//not for lack of wanting, tho
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: ShavedOrangutan: They already caught the guy in the main picture, his name is Roy Ball (I know, right??), and he was a Toyota sales rep:

https://twitter.com/chadloder/status/1​347233549879939075

I'm glad he's been fired, and I hope he loses his housing as well, but if he's not arrested by this evening there are more police out there who need to be fired, too.


They won't start arresting these assclowns until getting arrested and going through due process and prison is a better option than the offered alternative.
 
