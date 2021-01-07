 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Meanwhile, in other Horsemen of the Apocaclypse news... Back to you, Plague
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, this is Pestilence on the scene where Death has recently come through on the latest leg of his world tour.  Unsurprisingly, he has killed in the non-masquerade parties and is just rising in popularity.  People are just dying to see him in person and on his high horse.  Many are just on awe of his scythe skills.  Death obviously hopes to keep harvesting this adulation from the adoring public.

I'm Horseman Pestilence.
Back to you in the studio, Famine.
 
reveal101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Thank you, this is Pestilence on the scene where Death has recently come through on the latest leg of his world tour.  Unsurprisingly, he has killed in the non-masquerade parties and is just rising in popularity.  People are just dying to see him in person and on his high horse.  Many are just on awe of his scythe skills.  Death obviously hopes to keep harvesting this adulation from the adoring public.

I'm Horseman Pestilence.
Back to you in the studio, Famine.


These people are determined to stupid themselves and others to death. Go humanity.

/Fighting for the good ones, despite the assholes
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump still has 48,000,000 doses of vaccine in his warehouse.  That's the upper bound on the number of Americans he's planning to leave alive.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Famine is keeping a low profile for now, really digging the possibilities opened up by social distancing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Supervisor Plague really needs you to come into the office. It's too tiring to pick up a phone and they need to pace a circuit around the offices to make it seem like they're being useful.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you think this is bad, it's the carnivorous locusts that are really going to get under your skin.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, right. That's still going on.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Safety First
 
