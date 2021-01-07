 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You can thank the insurrectionists for this, the best nine seconds ever   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LMFAO

I love you Subby!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if art is going to imitate life.  I watched the show during its original run and back then they would not have been beyond a gag along these lines.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might just beat Wayne Brady's version of this as best one.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I saw this on the politics tab this morning.  But it's worth repeating on the main.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the original clip, there's an additional "they" in there, so whoever edited it has a very keen ear.

Funny stuff.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She looks like she always eats plenty of AA batteries.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah we all needed that laugh today, thank you subby you are a god among mortals.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the best thing all year.
 
olddancingmonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Laughing with tears in my eyes.
/
//
///
wonderful. hilarious.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WAYNE BRADY!
Youtube _dvZzmtU_rs
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WOW...now that right there is the good stuff.
 
stevecore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I loled
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The little whimper at the end was what got me.  No idea why.
 
