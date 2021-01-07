 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   Beloved middle school teacher and basketball coach who died of COVID-19 has his school parking space retired, complete with hoop   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am sorry for their loss, and a great loss of a caring individual.

We should all strive in effort to be remembered in this fashion. The world will be a much better place.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirGee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a terrible time this has been, for so many people.

The world's collective psyche will be wounded by this mass casualty event for generations.
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is a very sweet way to memorize him. It is getting hard to find good teachers the these days.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now where will people park?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do you want a haunting?  Because that's how you get a haunting.

/Honestly cool
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is it only the good ones that seem to be dying from this disease?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Half way through reading the headline I assumed that it turned out he wasn't actually dead because that has been happening as of late.
 
