(Fox News)   Fox News suddenly remembers Trump passed some sort of law making what the rioters did yesterday bad   (foxnews.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sweet
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh sweet Karma, please let those Trumpanzies feel the consequences of their own Trump supporting folly!!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That liberally rag?  Who cares.

/my god, I still can't believe that the trumpeters have sworn off fox for being too left-leaning...hahahahahaha
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Could"

Selective enforcement, and all.
 
saywhonow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So they are saying that trump is really the savior here?

Nah, the fark outta here with that shiat, you propaganda arm of yallqueda. You can wash this blood off that quick. We all know what you did. Just sit right there, we'll be with you shortly.
 
red230
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All this means is that the leadership of Antifa are going to see long prison sentences.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark that shiat - the charge is insurrection.

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
White wash
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did the executive order also include sentences for individuals inciting and encouraging said actions?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That law was intended to apply only to blacks and liberals
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

saywhonow: So they are saying that trump is really the savior here?

Nah, the fark outta here with that shiat, you propaganda arm of yallqueda. You can wash this blood off that quick. We all know what you did. Just sit right there, we'll be with you shortly.


Shhhh. People who biatched about progressives get to the back of the pitchfork line.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

red230: All this means is that the leadership of Antifa are going to see long prison sentences.


I don't understand why the police don't go to Antifa HQ and arrest them.  There must be tons of evidence there.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He'll issue blanket pardons for everyone there.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Fark that shiat - the charge is insurrection.

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.


Why not both?
 
Gough
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Federal charges?  You mean that ones that trump can issue pardons for??  Is there a way to slow walk filing those charges for, oh, two weeks or so?  No reason.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AxiomJackson: He'll issue blanket pardons for everyone there.


Not if he's ejected first.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They've released names/charges on two cases so far: one for assaulting a police officer for punching the officer in the head and chest while trying to get into the Capitol and the other for having a loaded gun and being out after curfew. Nothing about damaging the Capitol yet.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That law was intended to apply only to blacks and liberals


Yeah, magats HATE it when Trump hurts the wrong people.

They're damn fine when he hurts Those people.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...which is why they're all going to try and stop the inauguration.

A Biden DOJ will pursue these crimes.  A Trump dictatorship will not.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AxiomJackson: He'll issue blanket pardons for everyone there.


Gonna take 2 or 3 weeks to investigate, just to make sure.  Then a few more days to file charges, just because.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gough: Federal charges?  You mean that ones that trump can issue pardons for??  Is there a way to slow walk filing those charges for, oh, two weeks or so?  No reason.


I say four weeks, get all the ducks in a row. Also this will let the idiots think they got away with it all, breathe a sigh of relief. Then a series of morning raids arresting all the terrorists.

/probably won't happen
//but I can hope
 
Gough
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AxiomJackson: He'll issue blanket pardons for everyone there.


Great minds think alike.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
While that would be funny... no.

Allowing bad, illegal EOs signed by seditious autocrats to stand just because selectively applying them to unsympathetic victims who really, really deserve it in the moral sense is not worth it: charge the ones who committed real crimes (criminal trespassing, destruction of property, and in some cases terrorism and attempted murder depending what specifically they did), ignore the EO (then reverse it on the 20th) and move on.

Actually applying the EO at any point grants it legitimacy as law and any farking first-grader who just had their first civics lesson can tell you why that's a terrible farking idea.

// Okay, that first grader wouldn't be able to tell you that precedents of practice are de facto stronger than precedents of untested written law, but they would be shocked to find out that trespassing in the capitol building is supposed to be a thousand times more harshly punished than trespassing in a normal person's house or destroying their property, and they're be entirely correct to do so given what we've taught them about the US being a democracy and equal protection under the law and constitutional supremacy and such.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am not a lawyer but I sure would like to see injury of property tested all the way up to the supreme Court because that seems too vague to be enforceable

/
AOC2024
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's on top of whatever they get for treason...
 
mateomaui
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mateomaui: AxiomJackson: He'll issue blanket pardons for everyone there.

Not if he's ejected first.


All those other pardon recipients tho...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Logistics Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Charges need to be held until the orange shiatgibbon is out of office.  Otherwise, he'll just pardon everyone.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: *concern about legitimacy*


The rules have changed.
 
hoihoi8
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The dude in the blue shirt was a Texas congressman who stayed behind to help the police. What a bad ass
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They will ge charged in federal court in Idaho and juries will let them walk.
 
jst3p
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quiotu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I actually read the comments.

And they're... reasonable. There's a number of nutters in there, but most of them are basking in the Schadenfreude.

What farking timeline is this where a Fox News comment section is reasonable?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: While that would be funny... no.

Allowing bad, illegal EOs signed by seditious autocrats to stand just because selectively applying them to unsympathetic victims who really, really deserve it in the moral sense is not worth it: charge the ones who committed real crimes (criminal trespassing, destruction of property, and in some cases terrorism and attempted murder depending what specifically they did), ignore the EO (then reverse it on the 20th) and move on.

Actually applying the EO at any point grants it legitimacy as law and any farking first-grader who just had their first civics lesson can tell you why that's a terrible farking idea.

// Okay, that first grader wouldn't be able to tell you that precedents of practice are de facto stronger than precedents of untested written law, but they would be shocked to find out that trespassing in the capitol building is supposed to be a thousand times more harshly punished than trespassing in a normal person's house or destroying their property, and they're be entirely correct to do so given what we've taught them about the US being a democracy and equal protection under the law and constitutional supremacy and such.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Bravo! (Slow clap)
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Fark that shiat - the charge is insurrection.

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.


The can be charged with more than one crime.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He won't pardon any of them. He doesn't care. They have nothing to give him.

I do think he should get the 10 years for putting them up to it.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What if Trump, playing 5D chess, actually meant to have the entire bunch of seditious assholes arrested, all of the domestic terrorists rounded up in one, fell, swoop?

No, I don't think so, but it might play to the QAnon douchebags.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So how is Fox and Friends spinning this?  I'm just curious if their heads are twisting around like Linda Blair's.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: "Could"

Selective enforcement, and all.


My understanding is the cameras were rolling and they are attempting to identify everyone involved in that part of the chaos.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump was more angry about protesters taking down Confederate monuments and statues when he came up with that executive order because all the BLM protesters are violent thugs. Something about protecting heritage. It's not like Trump is really for democracy.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That law was intended to apply only to blacks and liberals


Well then I've got good news!  That crowd was apparently all antifa and BLM, so we can round them all up and send them to jade helm camps.  I'm sure Trumpers wouldn't object to the false flag antifa pretenders in their ranks being exposed and dealt with like that.
 
saywhonow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: saywhonow: So they are saying that trump is really the savior here?

Nah, the fark outta here with that shiat, you propaganda arm of yallqueda. You can wash this blood off that quick. We all know what you did. Just sit right there, we'll be with you shortly.

Shhhh. People who biatched about progressives get to the back of the pitchfork line.


Yeah, I don't remember you, but I'm guessing I really don't give a shiat about what you think.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

quiotu: I actually read the comments.

And they're... reasonable. There's a number of nutters in there, but most of them are basking in the Schadenfreude.

What farking timeline is this where a Fox News comment section is reasonable?


It likely has a lot to do with them actually being Law & Order, and when someone is no longer doing that, they no longer support it.  But we all know how poorly it goes when we assume motivations.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: While that would be funny... no.

Allowing bad, illegal EOs signed by seditious autocrats to stand just because selectively applying them to unsympathetic victims who really, really deserve it in the moral sense is not worth it: charge the ones who committed real crimes (criminal trespassing, destruction of property, and in some cases terrorism and attempted murder depending what specifically they did), ignore the EO (then reverse it on the 20th) and move on.

Actually applying the EO at any point grants it legitimacy as law and any farking first-grader who just had their first civics lesson can tell you why that's a terrible farking idea.

// Okay, that first grader wouldn't be able to tell you that precedents of practice are de facto stronger than precedents of untested written law, but they would be shocked to find out that trespassing in the capitol building is supposed to be a thousand times more harshly punished than trespassing in a normal person's house or destroying their property, and they're be entirely correct to do so given what we've taught them about the US being a democracy and equal protection under the law and constitutional supremacy and such.


What color does everybody use for truth telling kill joys?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Gough: Federal charges?  You mean that ones that trump can issue pardons for??  Is there a way to slow walk filing those charges for, oh, two weeks or so?  No reason.

I say four weeks, get all the ducks in a row. Also this will let the idiots think they got away with it all, breathe a sigh of relief. Then a series of morning raids arresting all the terrorists.

/probably won't happen
//but I can hope


13 days is enough, and don't kid yourself - this has pissed off an entire nation, both Left and Right sides.

A whole bunch of people will be arrested, charged, and sent to trial and if found guilty (which should be a slam dunk if there's ANY video of them inside the Capitol) they will receive maximum sentences.  The Feds are mighty angry at them, and rightfully so.

The FBI wants anyone and everyone to give them all footage they have, not to mention any information on identities.  https://www.fbi.gov/conta​ct-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/​fbi-seeking-information-related-to-vio​lent-activity-at-the-us-capitol-buildi​ng
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TFerWannaBe: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Fark that shiat - the charge is insurrection.

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Why not both?


No - because it gives them an option to convict on a stupid-ass vandalism and trespassing charge and let them go on insurrection.  Which we cannot farking do.
 
