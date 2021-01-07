|
Fark NotNewsletter: I survived 2020 and all I got was this lousy insurrection
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-01-07 2:39:49 PM (6 comments) | Permalink
No note from Drew this week, as what he had planned seems irrelevant after yesterday. And speaking of yesterday, we decided to hold off on posting this week's NotNewsletter until today because, you know, there was enough going on.
I love you all. Please stay safe, do what you can to take care of your physical and mental health, and be excellent to each other.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
monophonic81 was okay with the Fark database wigging out and rerunning old threads
ZAZ figured out why old Fark links were re-posting themselves
BizarreMan gave instructions for removing snow from on top of your car
NewportBarGuy knew what really caused zombie Fark threads to rise up
Farking Clown Shoes had a problem with one man hitting another with a can of Twisted Tea for repeatedly using hate speech
Mike_LowELL quoted Mike_LowELL
Eli WhiskeyDik explained why a cop was seen on video wandering around in the area before the RV in Nashville exploded
SurfaceTension took issue with an unfair characterization of Toby Keith
Bslim didn't spend long on a band name
drtgb finally had a reason to spend time with the wife
Smart:
BizarreMan considered the Nashville bomber's statement that the world would never forget him
croesius named a couple of organizations you can donate to for the recovery in Nashville
Xcott explained why Fark threads were rerunning themselves
Glockenspiel Hero argued that 2020 was a worse year than 2001
Znuh let us know what it's like consuming "edibles" while suffering with COVID-19
limeyfellow summed up what's going wrong with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the United States
freakay discussed mutations of the novel coronavirus
nyseattitude shared a story about white privilege
lolmao500 shared information about what it means if a virus has a higher transmissibility rate versus a higher fatality rate
CSB Sunday Morning: Your first car
Smart: Salmon's first car used to lose races against a Pony
Funny: durbnpoisn had bad luck with a hornet long before murder hornets came here
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Roman Fyseek gave divorce advice
Smart: Badafuco answered a submitter who asked how to buy a Lexus in cash in the douchiest way possible
Funny: NM Volunteer could see why washing an afghan caused such a problem
Smart: ytterbium wondered if one problem might actually solve another problem
Smart: gilatrout shared some tips on getting through a divorce
Funny: Brawndo sent a complaint to moderators about sarahthustra's hair
Politics Funny:
Catlenfell told us why Donald Trump finally signed the stimulus and spending bill
ryebread mourned a Louisiana congressman-elect's death from COVID-19
Lighting noticed a message from the Nashville bomber hiding right in front of our eyes
Sin'sHero figured out how Palm Beach International Airport should reply to inquiries about being named after President Trump
optikeye was confounded by the legal questions Lin Wood asked Chief Justice John Roberts
Politics Smart:
arrogantbastich pointed out to Randy Quaid that it takes one to know one
cherryl taggart heard an interesting opinion about Mitch McConnell
TommyDeuce theorized about McConnell's main objection to a stimulus payment of $2000 per person
RolandTGunner fixed one of Trump's tweets for him
naughtyrev laughed at Republicans barking up the wrong tree
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Alligator needed to give Christina Hendricks a coat
Alligator showed why exercising like this is a bad idea
RedZoneTuba let out a scream
GoodDoctorB discovered that Abbey Road looks completely different at night
Terrapin Bound took us to The Fark Side
hail2daking built the biggest movie screen in the world
Nick Nostril figured there are things to grow in space that are more fun than radishes
USAF Retired found out what the 50-foot woman came back for
ryebread ran into Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Trump
samsquatch displayed a major award
Driver gave us the best musical about okra
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell Volume 5
Mike Jittlov shared the invaluable magic of moneygami
Farktography: Hope 2
This one ended with a tie between two sunsets. ryebread found good in the Oregon Badlands and MorningBreath said goodbye to the day at Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, with four folks welcomed into our socially distant 1000 Club. Evildog came out on top with 1025, followed by bud jones in second with 1011 and Auntie Cheesus in third with 1006. SiberWolf took fourth with 1003, and WoolyManwich rounds out the top five with 934.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over the Official State Drink of Rhode Island. Only 25% of quiztakers knew that enough folks there put concentrated coffee and sugar in their milk to make "coffee milk" a thing. Oddly enough, the two main brands of "coffee syrup" there, Eclipse and Autocrat, are made by the same company since 1991 when the latter bought out the former. They should watch out, though, a new upstart called Morning Glory is getting good reviews, and it's available throughout the Northeast. Good luck finding it in the South, people in my neck of the woods put cold coffee on the same level they do hot tea.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about Barack Obama's unexpected houseguest during quarantine over the spring and summer. 90% of quiztakers knew that his daughter Malia had brought her boyfriend home from college to meet the family just before the lockdown went in place, and since he's from England, he had no way back home and so the family invited him to stay with them. I'm guessing the Secret Service detail was temporarily assigned to Malia's bedroom door for the duration.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over rock duo Twenty-One Pilots and their latest happening. Only 44% of quiztakers knew that they had recorded material for their latest video for their single "Level of Concern," and then set up a system so that the video was constantly updated by fans every 3 minutes and 42 seconds while the music continuously played nonstop on YouTube. I do pity the poor Guinness judges who verified it as a world record who were contractually obligated to sit through 177 days of the same song on repeat, and I wish there were an expression for the way we should feel about their mental health after enduring such a feat.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the latest Eddie Murphy sequel we'll be seeing on Amazon Prime in March. 93% of quiztakers knew that "Coming 2 America" has finally been completed, and I'm sure at least some were glad to see Arsenio Hall finally getting some work again. The barbershop guys are back as well as James Earl Jones, but no word yet on the Royal Bathers.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
