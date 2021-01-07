 Skip to content
 
(TC Palm)   Man snores loudly at McDonald's, obviously necessitating police response   (tcpalm.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Alcoholic beverage, St. Lucie County, Florida, case of the dozing dude, Sheriff, INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, 28-year-old man, Rum, Vero Beach, Florida  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean, he is to be charged with sedition...[clicks article]
Oh, wrong McDonald's perp...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ANTIFA
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
>His truck smelled of booze and his speech was slurred.<

Well there you go.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He was blocking the drive through so they called the police

Cops found out he'd been drinking and didn't have a license.

Can't fault them for jailing him.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
also had rum runners, a cocktail involving rum.

Who the fark wrote this? Captain Obvious?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This article has some of the best lines ever.

"The man seemed to be sleeping in the drive-thru, as opposed to "Sleeping with the Enemy," a 1991 movie starring Julia Roberts. "

"McDonald's does not have a sleep-thru lane. "
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Takes a Farker to downplay DUI as simply snoring loundly.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He told investigators he'd imbibed six to eight beers at a bonfire and also had rum runners, a cocktail involving rum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Adult dancer 'Strawberry' fights other dancers in apparent donnybrook


I think you missed the real story here.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iamskibibitz: also had rum runners, a cocktail involving rum.

Who the fark wrote this? Captain Obvious?


Eh, sorry, missed your post.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Adult dancer 'Strawberry' fights other dancers in apparent donnybrook


I think you missed the real story here.


Will Greenlee is my hero.

fighting other dancers and swinging a broom,
 
