(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from John Foxx and The Chameleons UK, plus a chance to win...nothing. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #181. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sziasztok.
The Chameleons? Oh yes.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is one of my top 10 from 2020
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I missed who/what this is, but this rocks
 
Pista
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dietbubba: I missed who/what this is, but this rocks


It's Pit Pony - Sulk
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dietbubba: I missed who/what this is, but this rocks


Pit Pony. Sulk.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel pretty good about my odds of winning...... Nothing!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: Sziasztok.
The Chameleons? Oh yes.


Love the Chameleons!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dietbubba: I missed who/what this is, but this rocks


Also, if you are on the twitters, i shoot track titles out real time:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver
 
Pista
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saw The Fall at Brighton University in 85.
Become besotted with Brix very quickly
 
Pista
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Lorries.

Dancing time
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
protip: you must be following me on twitter to participate in the contest. just FYI.
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thanks to you both
 
Pista
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Sziasztok.
The Chameleons? Oh yes.

Love the Chameleons!!


Used to be a local band in around Brighton way called Black October who sounded exactly like the Chameleons.
 
