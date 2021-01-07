 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Trump banned from Facebook until after Joe Biden's inauguration. Too little, too late   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't. Stop. Come back."
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this is worthless
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO CARES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA. I want him banned from the White House. Where's impeachment / 25th Amendment?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think inciting a coup which got people killed would be reason enough to ban him for life, Zuck.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of our elites to wait until the noose is on all of our necks before they decide to speak up.

Where were you when he said this very thing, outloud, for years?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: WHO CARES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA. I want him banned from the White House. Where's impeachment / 25th Amendment?


Not coming.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"CAN I BORROW YOUR IPHONE?!"

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe replace his page with important lines from the Terms of Service? The ones he broke.
/all of them
 
Tremolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please please please someone show him Parler. I can't think of anything funnier except for maybe Twitch.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump needs to be banned from this planet.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't ban him from the GOP.  I like the effect he's having.
 
Kiribub [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: [Fark user image 425x188]


I can't tell if that's real or not.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, it's amazing it took social media this morning. On the other hand, it's a pretty clear sign that people that kind of done with his bullshiat, at least for now
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: You'd think inciting a coup which got people killed would be reason enough to ban him for life, Zuck.


Suck only did it when he was forced to.  He had plenty of opportunity to rein him the last four years and did nothing.

His giving shelter to right wingers, especially Trump, is the reason I left Facebook.  I can't believe it took me so long.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Zuckerberg is doing more to rein in our lawless president than every Republican member of Congress combined.

/sorry, Mitt, you know it's true
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban him from the presidency  Invoke the 25th!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Trump have a Parler account yet?
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tremolo: Please please please someone show him Parler. I can't think of anything funnier except for maybe Twitch.


Just to ruin everyone's eyes today:

TRUMP ONLY FANS ACCOUNT
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Trump needs to be banned from this planet.


Former secretary of defense (mad dog) hinting that he should be exiled from the US.

Now, THAT would be interesting.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Zuck and @jack.

Two white supremacists who'd be fine with this country burning if they could make a buck.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well muzzle him on twitter til the 20th and then kick his orange ass off.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bully pulpit has been deplatformed.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Nice of our elites to wait until the noose is on all of our necks before they decide to speak up.

Where were you when he said this very thing, outloud, for years?


SORRY, CAN'T HEAR YOU OVER ALL OF THIS MONEY!
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: On the one hand, it's amazing it took social media this morning. On the other hand, it's a pretty clear sign that people that kind of done with his bullshiat, at least for now


Can I get an English translation, please?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If his shiat is worth banning while he's still president, why even put a time limit on it? He's not gonna stop being the same guy on the 21st.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closing the barn door when the horse already won the Triple Crown, made the cover of Time Magazine, put out to stud, died and sent to the glue factory.

Good job Facebook.
 
Truffle Kerfuffle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before conservatives come in to whine about "unjustified censorship".
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting.

Be right back.  My horses are over at my neighbor's place, so I need to shut our barn door.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an extraordinary post, Zuckerberg accused Trump of using Facebook 'to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.'

For some reason, that reminds me of that one time when Cartman got grounded for trying to exterminate the Jews.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw on Facebook that Mark Zuckerberg is a necropedolizard.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Computer! Make my Facebook let me in!"

- Trump screaming into the mouse like a microphone
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just before Democrats will have oversight power, right? Yeah, the timing makes sense.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about wide open barn doors and "too late"
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: WHO CARES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA. I want him banned from the White House. Where's impeachment / 25th Amendment?


Limiting Trump's ability to incite violence is necessary.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will probably only make matters worse.  It plays into the narrative of the trumpers that the election was stolen and the media is trying to cover up the truth.  Probably would have been better to let it lie.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrwhippy: Ban him from the presidency  Invoke the 25th!


That's right.  Let President Pence pardon him.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second stage of Terrorist attack response are the pikes going up on the bridges in DC.  Heads will be provided later.

No statute of limitations for treason or terrorism. Washington could build some fine tourist bridges.  Redo the one to Arlington National where the view of heroes resting would contrast with traitors crying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: WHO CARES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA. I want him banned from the White House. Where's impeachment / 25th Amendment?


I want him banned from anywhere that's not prison. Lock him up! Lock him up!
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they just need someone else to place highly lucrative paid hate ads on its platform
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: WHO CARES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA. I want him banned from the White House. Where's impeachment / 25th Amendment?


Pence would have to initiate that so... zero percent chance.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: You'd think inciting a coup which got people killed would be reason enough to ban him for life, Zuck.


don't forget the 350k people who died from a virus after he took apart the response team.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ham Sandvich: I saw on Facebook that Mark Zuckerberg is a necropedolizard.


SadoMasoPedoRoboNecroBestiality - A Homestuck Song
Youtube oa7O8juc44k
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Facebook declared that they intended to stop selling political advertisements after the election? And then they decided they wouldn't do that QUITE yet when the GA runoffs happened?

It sure is convenient that the time to toss Trump is when there is no longer an immediate profit incentive.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Trump know he even has a Facebook.  Twitter needs to pull their head out of Trump's ass an permaban him now.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Groupon boob job: WHO CARES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA. I want him banned from the White House. Where's impeachment / 25th Amendment?

Not coming.


I wouldn't be so sure.  If there was more than two weeks left in his term, such would be near automatic at this point, IMHO.  I suspect there still will be some people, whose support would be needed for such to pass, who still will want to try to just wait it out, though.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: It will probably only make matters worse.  It plays into the narrative of the trumpers that the election was stolen and the media is trying to cover up the truth.  Probably would have been better to let it lie.


"Just leave them alone" is how we got here.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: It will probably only make matters worse.  It plays into the narrative of the trumpers that the election was stolen and the media is trying to cover up the truth.  Probably would have been better to let it lie.


Well, let's not do anything to upset the Trumpers. They might do something rash.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump farked around, and now he's finding out.

About four years too late, but better late than never.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Interesting.

Be right back.  My horses are over at my neighbor's place, so I need to shut our barn door.


Check the hospital.

There's a Horse In The Hospital | John Mulaney | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube JhkZMxgPxXU
 
