 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "It just seemed like a business, real robotic. Even the ones on the payroll seemed to be fighting, positioning in order to climb that ladder which, in my opinion, is not what a church is supposed to be"   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Pastor, Al pastor, Hillsong Church, New York City, Harvest, Blaze and Satanus, Connecticut, Blaze C. Robertson  
•       •       •

1050 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 2:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They might be disappointed wherever they're headed.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Par for the course. It's organized fleecing the flock, I mean religion, isn't it?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The church, especially the Catholic Church, has been about money and power since the beginning. It's the entire basis by which Constantine made it the official religion of the Holy Roman Empire and made official doctrine and all that; and it's the entire motus opporendi of the church since, especially during the Middle Ages.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those poor dumb suckers, volunteering at a for-profit ministry, just so the leaders can get even richer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blaze and Desiree
Really?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The church, especially the Catholic Church, has been about money and power since the beginning. It's the entire basis by which Constantine made it the official religion of the Holy Roman Empire and made official doctrine and all that; and it's the entire motus opporendi of the church since, especially during the Middle Ages.


you have several mistakes here that undercut your argument seriously
 
Lifeless
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Religion has always been show business. What kind of mark takes a church job for free?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Huh.  Not The Onion.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The church, especially the Catholic Church, has been about money and power since the beginning. It's the entire basis by which Constantine made it the official religion of the Holy Roman Empire and made official doctrine and all that; and it's the entire motus opporendi of the church since, especially during the Middle Ages.


Oh whatever church and government are the exact same thing.
🙄
Old people trying to tell everybody what to do.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: the entire motus opporendi


Quando omni flunkus moritati
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Change your money!  Right here in the temple!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Praise the Lord that woman is hot.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [Fark user image 248x278]

Huh.  Not The Onion.


"Justin Bieber denies studying to be a pastor"

That seems like a waste; he's already got a creepy mustache and everything.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus Inc.

/Long hair not welcome here
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll post again *some* of the things that come before Jesus with the vast majority of Christians I have ever met, known, or currently know:

- Money
- Power
- Influence
- Recognition/popularity (in even the tiniest situations)
- Self-gratificatoin
- One-upping other people
- Control
- Money
- Material items (The more extravagant the better)
- Being "better" than thy neighbor
- Money

And every one of these will be greedily taken, unearned, if the opportunity arises..
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.