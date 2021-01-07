 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Intelligence agencies in multiple NATO nations are confirming to their governments that yesterday was an attempted coup and had help from law enforcement   (businessinsider.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm... let's see:

Weeks of inflammatory rhetoric from the president - check
Presidential rally telling supporters to march on the Capitol Building - check
Right wing groups on line planning event on Jan 6th - check
Images of Capitol Police ushering these jerks into the Capitol Building - check
Minimal security at the Capitol building while a vote is occurring that confirms new president - check

If someone could prove this was just incompetence, I would have a hard time believing it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never thought I would come to fark and read something that sobered me the hell up.....but good lord.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This made me take a deep breath, re-read it, and take another deep breath.

The third official, who works in counter-intelligence for a NATO member, agreed that the situation could only be seen as a coup attempt, no matter how poorly considered and likely to fail, and that its implications might be too huge to immediately fathom.
"Thank god it didn't work because I can't imagine how hard it would be to sanction the US financial system," said the official. By sanctions, he means the imposition of the usual diplomatic, military, and trade blockages that democratic nations usually reserve for dictatorships.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy forking shirtballs.

coffeetime: If someone could prove this was just incompetence, I would have a hard time believing it.


I have worked in and out of the US Capitol for the last decade. This wasn't incompetence. Those responsible will be found and brought to account. This was a straight-up attack on the Constitution, directed by a sitting President of the United States.

4 Americans died yesterday. 4 died in BENGHAZI. I think a new committee of Congress should be created to investigate this one too.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't finely dice your words.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The hoary glorifications of the invincibility and timelessness of American democracy have been totally exposed and discredited as a hollow political myth. The popular phrase "It Can't Happen Here," taken from the title of Sinclair Lewis' justly famous fictional account of the rise of American fascism, has been decisively overtaken by events. Not only can a fascist coup happen here. It has happened here, on the afternoon of January 6, 2021."

"Had a left-wing protest been called in Washington to protest Trump's efforts to overthrow the results of the election, the demonstrators-as everyone knows-would have been met with a massive show of force by the police and National Guard. There would have been police sharpshooters placed strategically on every building in the vicinity of the protesters. Military helicopters and drones would have been circling overhead. The slightest unauthorized movement by the crowd, however peaceful, would have been met with demands for their immediate dispersal, followed within minutes by the launching of barrages of tear gas cannisters. Hundreds, if not thousands, would have been kettled and arrested."

source

They've been calling this one out for months now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Fark your Feelings" crowd seem to be really showing their feelings right now in how they're upset in how the election went against them.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Law enforcement exists to protect and defend.  But they never said who.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't wrong
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


JHFC.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. We all watched it happen.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I think a new committee of Congress should be created to investigate this one too.


For the next 17 years, hopefully.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a coup attempt and it was supported by law enforcement.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes Congress people, you have our permission to remove the dictator. Use the CIA if you like but note Chuck Barris no longer available. So Biden won't be our 46th President.

/47th
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I had initially been hoping to see Sally Yates as AG, Merrick Garland is looking better and better.  The man has a track record of nailing domestic terrorists.  He's going to have a very busy 4 years.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let's put the O/U at end of March is when the story comes out Kushner/Miller/whatever shiatbags are left in the WH were in coordination with the PD and Rally Rats
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, in other words, they're reporting accurately.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody heard from this moron yet?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_​S​und

How has he not resigned yet?  This failure was on his watch.

/I know nothing about him, but fark him for his incompetence/duplicity
 
Bugerz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Gonna take far longer and far more work than just Biden being president to fix this shiat. Here I thought that Bush the lesser was bad...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: This made me take a deep breath, re-read it, and take another deep breath.

The third official, who works in counter-intelligence for a NATO member, agreed that the situation could only be seen as a coup attempt, no matter how poorly considered and likely to fail, and that its implications might be too huge to immediately fathom.
"Thank god it didn't work because I can't imagine how hard it would be to sanction the US financial system," said the official. By sanctions, he means the imposition of the usual diplomatic, military, and trade blockages that democratic nations usually reserve for dictatorships.


Getting slapped with sanctions by NATO countries would just be the fitting capstone for Trump's term.  Surprised countries didn't send vote observers during the election
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO Intel agencies confirming this and talking about it means they've found a lot more serious shiat and this is just the unclassified version of it. I'm curious what else they found. Wouldn't be surprised if there was coordination with hostile intelligence services via Parlar and r/The_Donald
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some ALL of those who work forces are the same that burn crosses.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Hmmm... let's see:

Weeks of inflammatory rhetoric from the president - check
Presidential rally telling supporters to march on the Capitol Building - check
Right wing groups on line planning event on Jan 6th - check
Images of Capitol Police ushering these jerks into the Capitol Building - check
Minimal security at the Capitol building while a vote is occurring that confirms new president - check

If someone could prove this was just incompetence, I would have a hard time believing it.

[Fark user image 275x183]


LOL whatever, next thing you'll be telling us that W ordered the Air Force not to shoot down those jets.

Get a life, conspiracy nut. When bad things happen you just have to accept it and move on.

Consequences are for little people.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god Trump is not a reader
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may not be the time to duck out of grand jury duty, especially if it is federal.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a delicious "Persons of Interest" page up from some DC law enforcement site I was just on.  Some super clear photos of some of those folks.  Going to be a reckoning in the next few days.  Buffalo Horns Raccoon Tail Guy prominent among them.
 
WitchyWoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There better be some deep deep house cleaning in LEO agencies in the coming days, weeks, and months.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked Pence hasn't convinced the cabinet to 25 him yet.  Taking control when he saw our nation being attacked would be a good story to tell when he runs for President in 2024.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait til we find the messaging platform they used to coordinate. I'm betting it was done more covertly than Parler and that sort.
 
Duke Phillips' Singing Bears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every police officer found to have been working with the insurrectionists should be brought up on charges, imprisoned, and barred from police work for the rest of their lives.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Holy forking shirtballs.

coffeetime: If someone could prove this was just incompetence, I would have a hard time believing it.

I have worked in and out of the US Capitol for the last decade. This wasn't incompetence. Those responsible will be found and brought to account. This was a straight-up attack on the Constitution, directed by a sitting President of the United States.

4 Americans died yesterday. 4 died in BENGHAZI. I think a new committee of Congress should be created to investigate this one too.


Insurrectionist are not Americans. They don't get to call themselves that.

Not after yesterday, not ever again.
 
saywhonow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite being 48% of the population....
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Theres a reason why its in quotes.

They were being sarcastic.
 
SuspiciousNewAccount
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flypusher713: While I had initially been hoping to see Sally Yates as AG, Merrick Garland is looking better and better.  The man has a track record of nailing domestic terrorists.  He's going to have a very busy 4 years.


Wow. I never thought of it that way. That seems way more significant than a simple FU to Mitch.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We knew there was going to be a massive cleanup, turns out a massive purge will go along with it. Since these are interstate crimes, start with the FBI and work your way down to Hazard farking county.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Holy forking shirtballs.

coffeetime: If someone could prove this was just incompetence, I would have a hard time believing it.

I have worked in and out of the US Capitol for the last decade. This wasn't incompetence. Those responsible will be found and brought to account. This was a straight-up attack on the Constitution, directed by a sitting President of the United States.

4 Americans died yesterday. 4 died in BENGHAZI. I think a new committee of Congress should be created to investigate this one too.

Insurrectionist are not Americans. They don't get to call themselves that.

Not after yesterday, not ever again.


Fine, but they also don't get to pretend they're not Republicans. Republican officials continued to pursue the goals of the coup after it ended.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Hmmm... let's see:

Weeks of inflammatory rhetoric from the president - check
Presidential rally telling supporters to march on the Capitol Building - check
Right wing groups on line planning event on Jan 6th - check
Images of Capitol Police ushering these jerks into the Capitol Building - check
Minimal security at the Capitol building while a vote is occurring that confirms new president - check

If someone could prove this was just incompetence, I would have a hard time believing it.


[Fark user image 275x183]


One other initial check was the military denying sending in the National Guard initially. Somehow Pence had them come in. Also note bombs and fire making devices found near capital and Trump telling these people he loves them.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creidiki: Thank god Trump is not a reader
[Fark user image image 298x499]


I've been expecting something like yesterday's attempt from the beginning - it's why my personal nickname for him has always been "coup dotard"
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is the time for advanced interrogations
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to your third world, shiathole country, run by an ineffective, crackpot leader.
The only thing he's good at is spreading chaos and misery,

And 70 million people wantthat.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: "The hoary glorifications of the invincibility and timelessness of American democracy have been totally exposed and discredited as a hollow political myth. The popular phrase "It Can't Happen Here," taken from the title of Sinclair Lewis' justly famous fictional account of the rise of American fascism, has been decisively overtaken by events. Not only can a fascist coup happen here. It has happened here, on the afternoon of January 6, 2021."


I was made a bit physically ill yesterday with how many times politicians kept saying, "this isn't us.  This isn't what the US is."

Every single time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The "Fark your Feelings" crowd seem to be really showing their feelings right now in how they're upset in how the election went against them.


America went against them.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but like...what kind of idiotic government would say, "No, that wasn't a coup attempt..." and thereby invite the same shiat to their own (literally) doorstep?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traitors that should lose their jobs, be prosecuted, and get life in prison or a the maximum penalty under the law.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat
 
tintar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: This made me take a deep breath, re-read it, and take another deep breath.

The third official, who works in counter-intelligence for a NATO member, agreed that the situation could only be seen as a coup attempt, no matter how poorly considered and likely to fail, and that its implications might be too huge to immediately fathom.
"Thank god it didn't work because I can't imagine how hard it would be to sanction the US financial system," said the official. By sanctions, he means the imposition of the usual diplomatic, military, and trade blockages that democratic nations usually reserve for dictatorships.


yep.

also, Franch police official? that's not a thing, those don't exist.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
