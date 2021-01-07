 Skip to content
"He claims he was just looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol building"
    Unlikely, The Doors, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, front door, Jim Morrison, John Densmore, The End, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Keep talking pal.  The authorities will find refuting evidence soon enough and then you'll have all the time in the world to regret your choices.

You could have stayed home, but now you'll hopefully be facing trespassing charges, at a minimum.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went to his house and farked his wife.

But I left a quarter on the night stand because I'm not a rapist, and she's not a slut.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Children come up with more compelling lies then that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO TRESSPASSING

(unless you gotta rock a piss)
 
saywhonow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post his address and place of work. Let nature work things out.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang them.
Make sure people understand, you don't get to be THIS dumb and try to overthrow a government.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reviewjournal.comView Full Size


"there's a bathroom to the right"
 
quickdraw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man has made himself a permanent enemy of The Pelosi. It's not going to go well for him.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice how no one has brought Articles Of Impeachment against Trump yet.  This shows how much he owns Pelosi.  What's she worried about?  It sure as heck isn't being divisive.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the harsh light of the next morning, it seems like insurrection is much fun after all.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loved the cutesy glowing writeup in the NYT. Shame we never got one for mysterious eccentric Timothy McVeigh
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a link on this page to report him to the FBI:

https://www.cbs58.com/news/the-fbi-wa​n​ts-the-public-to-help-identify-capitol​-rioters

Keep reporting him until he's arrested.
Fark wouldn't let me post the actual link.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is he giving interviews and not in chains?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombie DJ: Hang them.



What did rope ever do to deserve this?
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He self identified as a white nationalist. He's just trying to escape the consequences of his actions.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/invest​i​gations/man-who-posed-at-pelosi-desk-s​aid-in-facebook-post-that-he-is-prepar​ed-for-violent-death/2021/01/07/cf5b07​14-509a-11eb-83e3-322644d82356_story.h​tml
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he peed in her office too?

These people are truly disgusting.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Zombie DJ: Hang them.


What did rope ever do to deserve this?


How about with Trump flags?
 
muck1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Why is he giving interviews and not in chains?


Cause dumb dumb in chief can offee pardons for all involved until the 20th.

I say you slow play this, put the FBI and DOJ to work building air tight cases over the next year and then on the anniversary of their attack on the Capitol.

You round them all up in a cross country operation and bring them back to DC to stand trial for their actions.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he's going to find a Federal jury is less amused by a bald-faced lie told with a smirk on one's face than your average Trump supporter is.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Why is he giving interviews and not in chains?


Arrest requires charges. Given the scenario, they'd be federal charges. The kind of charges that a certain someone can pardon, because he loves them
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Notice how no one has brought Articles Of Impeachment against Trump yet.  This shows how much he owns Pelosi.  What's she worried about?  It sure as heck isn't being divisive.


She's already done it once, and the day ain't over yet.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he also not even supposed to be there that day?
 
Spindle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how he is already trying to spin the narrative that he is innocent. According to him, he was disgusted with the crowds and just happened to wander up to the doors of the Capital and then is shoved inside by the rush of the crowd.  Then he begins looking for a bathroom and Just so happens to wind up in Pelosi's office.  He steals her mail because he accidentally bled on it, honest mistake.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet a good chunk of these people try a sovereign citizen defense once they get to court.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddam, these people are like children.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: So he peed in her office too?

These people are truly disgusting.


This is all a giant conspiracy to drum up business and overtime hours for the people who have to clean all this shiat up. The Union's got a fix in.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Zombie DJ: Hang them.


What did rope ever do to deserve this?


It was braid for it.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how his excuse in being in the Speaker's office was that he was trying to get away from the chemical irritants-completely ignoring the fact that the only reason chemical irritants were used was because of his and his cohorts actions. You don't get to justify breaking the law when you are escaping the ramifications of breaking another law. I can't punch out a separate security guard while running away from the security guard who caught me shoplifting.

Of course with the additional rationalization that he didn't "steal" the letter on Pelosi's desk because he put a quarter down in it.

We are not dealing with smart people.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll be happy to show you where the bathrooms are in prison.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I say "textbook Trumper," I always laugh at the irony.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know when I'm looking for a restroom and I end up in someone's office by accident, I take souvenir envelopes and write threatening messages about "WE WILL BE BACK" on folders that are conspicuously placed for that office holder to see upon their return.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A miserable hillbilly fark.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The feds are arranging a bathroom for you.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this guy not already in custody?

Oh yeah, he's white.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's related to the Arkansas girl that Hunter Biden got pregnant and is upset.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Notice how no one has brought Articles Of Impeachment against Trump yet.  This shows how much he owns Pelosi.  What's she worried about?  It sure as heck isn't being divisive.


Is this something smart I don't understand, or are you a strange person?
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all saw what went down. The police did not start this. That orange cheeto headed moron in the oval office did. And all of rioting insurrectionists goose stepped along.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Keep talking pal.  The authorities will find refuting evidence soon enough and then you'll have all the time in the world to regret your choices.

You could have stayed home, but now you'll hopefully be facing trespassing charges, at a minimum.


I don't mind protest at all.

Nobody made him storm the Capitol though.

It's the easiest thing in the world to simply stand and protest without trespassing.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: We'll be happy to show you where the bathrooms are in prison.


He will be the bathroom in prison.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a discount Ted Nugent.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Notice how no one has brought Articles Of Impeachment against Trump yet.  This shows how much he owns Pelosi.  What's she worried about?  It sure as heck isn't being divisive.


It's only two weeks until impeachment is unnecessary. They couldn't decide to hold a hearing in that time. Wait until he's gone and add more charges to the multitude he gonna face in NY
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he ever found the bathroom.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Boo_Guy: So he peed in her office too?

These people are truly disgusting.

This is all a giant conspiracy to drum up business and overtime hours for the people who have to clean all this shiat up. The Union's got a fix in.


If anything, the Carpenters and Glassware unions were hoping they'd've been more extreme. Gotta pay for that new boat somehow.

/Also great way of redecorating and getting the insurance company to pay for it.
//so I've heard.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He claims he was just looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol building.

And Trump supporters are known to not be able to read.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if he ever found the bathroom.


No, but I suspect, depending on what he did, some potted plants will be impacted.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: He looks like a discount Ted Nugent.


Ted Nugent is a discount Ted Nugent.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: ImpendingCynic: We'll be happy to show you where the bathrooms are in prison.

He will be the bathroom in prison.


He will be drinking out of the bathroom in prison.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
