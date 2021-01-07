 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   15 year old killed by gun being handled by 3 others at the time, so where do you charge the survivors?   (wjactv.com)
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tragically, in Pennsytucky this signifies a day ending in y.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gun worked as intended.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the charging station? just a guess
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, subs. The Mall Of America?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

El-P - Deep Space 9mm (Official Video + Lyrics)
Youtube 2Zn5o-gxtFA
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?li​st=​PLEUtmr9t9qQQM5j2-797HcJjTIn2E1AZt
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious answer: charge them all.

Less obvious answer: throw the remaining three in a room with the same gun and tell them only one boy gets to leave.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Cnuggernaught is a curse upon this thread.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In a court of law?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why you lock up your damn firearms.  Teenage boys are idiots.  "My kid knows gun safety!"  That might be true, but he's still and idiot and will show off to his friends.  Or he's being bullied and wants to get back at the bastard.  Or your kid is just an asshole and you simply haven't noticed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate the use of language like this: Detectives said the three juveniles were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking the victim. Just say it already: Three kids who were farking around with a loaded gun shot and killed another kid.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Negligent homicide/involuntary manslaughter for the survivors
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cwheelie: At the charging station? just a guess


We really need stronger laws preventing access by children to electricity.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gun?  GUN?  That is a worship word.  America worship.  You will not speak it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c'mon man this is like the second week of law school.

you charge them both.

it's not some kind of novel dilemma, we've had guns and idiots for centuries.

Summers v Tice for Torts and State v Newberg for Criminal
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With the rooster that laid the egg.

/got nothing
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Darwin found a 2A solution.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MBooda: cwheelie: At the charging station? just a guess

We really need stronger laws preventing access by children to electricity.
[Fark user image 500x470]


I can't tell if you're being sarcastic, or if you're pretending a child can kill someone else by sticking a knife in an outlet.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gotta luv it.......another winner of the Darwin award!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I hate the use of language like this: Detectives said the three juveniles were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking the victim. Just say it already: Three kids who were farking around with a loaded gun shot and killed another kid.


Anything involving cops and guns ALWAYS gets passive voice. Next time there's an officer-involved-shooting (heck, even that name is passive voice), read it carefully and note how things are phrased.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Russ1642: I hate the use of language like this: Detectives said the three juveniles were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking the victim. Just say it already: Three kids who were farking around with a loaded gun shot and killed another kid.

Anything involving cops and guns ALWAYS gets passive voice. Next time there's an officer-involved-shooting (heck, even that name is passive voice), read it carefully and note how things are phrased.


The gun just went off of its own accord. The police and the gun manufacturer are analyzing it to determine how it fired without the trigger being pulled.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I turned on my local right-wing talk radio station yesterday, just to see what their take was. Of course it's the Democrats' fault, but moron that some other time. There was a commercial for a group called "Stop Family Fire" or something. They advocate keeping your gun locked and secure, and your ammunition locked and secure in a separate location. 

The cognitive dissonance is incredible. "I need it for protection!" 

ok, run over, unlock the safe, 22 right, 33 left, beep boop bop, ok got the gun.. now to retrieve the ammo.

Yeah, I know there are quicker safes. Stow it, gunzo.

The point is you like your guns, and kids are going to get killed, but it doesn't matter because gUnZ!
 
apoptotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Charge the owner of the unsecured gun.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 300x224]
[YouTube video: El-P - Deep Space 9mm (Official Video + Lyrics)]https://www.youtube.com/playli​st?list=PLEUtmr9t9qQQM5j2-797HcJjTIn2E​1AZt


Is this attempting to paint white dudes as victims?
 
