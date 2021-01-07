 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Evidently there aren't enough nuts at Tesla   (thedrive.com) divider line
48
    More: Facepalm, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Nut, Height adjustable suspension, Das Model, The Village Blacksmith, A Little Bit, DC link busbar, Hammer  
•       •       •

1904 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Jan 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant believe people pay that much for a barely upgraded Chevy Volt.

Do they know that electricity comes from coal?
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs precious lugnuts!
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla surges to another record high and Musk becomes richer than Bezos.

Media: time to bring out the FUD articles.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sensationalistic article about TSBs?  Author and subby must be short sellers
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every time i sit in a car someone says there is a loose nut at the wheel...

i have looked left, right, high, low and can not find it, any suggestions....
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How DARE the EVIL NEWS MEDIA perjure daddy musk like this. He's so busy falsely accusing people of being pedophiles, shooting dangerous shiat into space, naming his son Titan AEXae94
4398, treating his gf like shiat, denying Covid is a threat, and watching shiatty anime! just like ME!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: every time i sit in a car someone says there is a loose nut at the wheel...

i have looked left, right, high, low and can not find it, any suggestions....


Youre a wild man.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.


They're the safest cars on the planet.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.

They're the safest cars on the planet.


You must have not read the article.
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: Tesla surges to another record high and Musk becomes richer than Bezos.

Media: time to bring out the FUD articles.


Speculators that don't understand how dangerous a P/E of 1,500+ is take Tesla to another record high.

Farkers: Time to keep your fingers in your ear and say "NANANANANA I CANT HEAR YOU" even louder.

FTFY
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.

They're the safest cars on the planet.


Who said that?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.

They're the safest cars on the planet.


thedrive.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Sensationalistic article about TSBs?  Author and subby must be short sellers


Anyone and everyone who can read a financial sheet should be short on Tesla. Its valuation is so ridiculously high that it could lose 90% of its value and still be overvalued.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I cant believe people pay that much for a barely upgraded Chevy Volt.

Do they know that electricity comes from coal?


Depends on your state. This is my utility's mix:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, those are terrible safety issues.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I cant believe people pay that much for a barely upgraded Chevy Volt.

Do they know that electricity comes from coal?


I agree about paying too much.

No, coal is down to 23.4% of the grid source mix in the US, and if you look at the areas where most of the EVs are being sold and driven it's much, much lower than that.

/And most of QC issues are real and some are actually problems, but using a hammer to bend metal seems like a very normal fix procedure, every body shop in the world has a number of different size and material hammers for exactly that purpose.
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Watubi: Sensationalistic article about TSBs?  Author and subby must be short sellers

Anyone and everyone who can read a financial sheet should be short on Tesla. Its valuation is so ridiculously high that it could lose 90% of its value and still be overvalued.


Elon tweeted a funny meme today so obviously thats a signal to buy more Tesla stock. The stock will rise all the way to $2,021 because the year is 2021. Checkmate losers.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: dothemath: I cant believe people pay that much for a barely upgraded Chevy Volt.

Do they know that electricity comes from coal?

Depends on your state. This is my utility's mix:

[Fark user image 425x300]


I honestly wish I lived in a city where I didnt even need a car.

Living in flood prone Houston requires a pick up.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caguru: Olthoi: Tesla surges to another record high and Musk becomes richer than Bezos.

Media: time to bring out the FUD articles.

Speculators that don't understand how dangerous a P/E of 1,500+ is take Tesla to another record high.

Farkers: Time to keep your fingers in your ear and say "NANANANANA I CANT HEAR YOU" even louder.

FTFY


Everyone knows that the market can stay irrational longer than most people can avoid margin calls on their short position. But eventually the price is going to adjust to something much more sane, and it will be painful for Tesla.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Watubi: Sensationalistic article about TSBs?  Author and subby must be short sellers

Anyone and everyone who can read a financial sheet should be short on Tesla. Its valuation is so ridiculously high that it could lose 90% of its value and still be overvalued.


TSLA shorts lost $40B in 2020, as Keynes said "the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent".
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: every body shop in the world has a number of different size and material hammers for exactly that purpose.


Youre really drinking the Kool Aid on this hammer deal, huh?

Them hammers are for nails.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Anyone and everyone who can read a financial sheet should be short on Tesla


Oh hell no. To paraphrase an old saying: the market can remain irrational longer than a short can remain solvent.

And there is some *serious* irrationality on the part of Tesla investors.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: robodog: every body shop in the world has a number of different size and material hammers for exactly that purpose.

Youre really drinking the Kool Aid on this hammer deal, huh?

Them hammers are for nails.


If you use a deadblow hammer to drive a nail I have no words for your mechanical ineptitude.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: dothemath: robodog: every body shop in the world has a number of different size and material hammers for exactly that purpose.

Youre really drinking the Kool Aid on this hammer deal, huh?

Them hammers are for nails.

If you use a deadblow hammer to drive a nail I have no words for your mechanical ineptitude.


Sure you do, you just said them.

Mechanical.
Ineptitude.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
today I sold my 150 shares, got in one year ago.
feel like a loser, price still going up.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have you watched any 'Wham Bam TeslaCam' videos?
TESLA MODEL Y SENDS PICKUP FLYING | TESLACAM STORIES #33
Youtube ih-GUz8rmLg
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jsmilky: today I sold my 150 shares, got in one year ago.
feel like a loser, price still going up.


You only make money when you sell.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jvl: meanmutton: Anyone and everyone who can read a financial sheet should be short on Tesla

Oh hell no. To paraphrase an old saying: the market can remain irrational longer than a short can remain solvent.

And there is some *serious* irrationality on the part of Tesla investors.


Fair point.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Olthoi: mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.

They're the safest cars on the planet.

[thedrive.com image 850x478]


https://www.tesla.com/blog/model-3-lo​w​est-probability-injury-any-vehicle-eve​r-tested-nhtsa
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Musk is nuts enough, they don't need any more.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.


Because big Government ain't gettin' their hands on my sweet ride!

The EU law, at least, mandates that there be 3 light colors on the rear and 2 in front. Back break lights in red (and a HID or double light for breaking), turn signal in yellow, and back-up in white.

U.S. law is about as useful as a J.D. Power award. Pay money, get award. A company says "we got a 3 state L.E.D. array, and they all communicate the 3 rules of breaking, turning and backing up. Here is the application money. Give approval plz.

It is more important to look cool on the showroom floor and website than to be safe around your car. I can't deny them that it doesn't look cool. My monkey brain likes a unified color and low profile design. Still not safe, though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's ask a squirrel.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, and it isn't just Tesla. The Dodge chargers, Rams, and every single GM truck follows the same rear light design of minimalism.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.

Because big Government ain't gettin' their hands on my sweet ride!

The EU law, at least, mandates that there be 3 light colors on the rear and 2 in front. Back break lights in red (and a HID or double light for breaking), turn signal in yellow, and back-up in white.

U.S. law is about as useful as a J.D. Power award. Pay money, get award. A company says "we got a 3 state L.E.D. array, and they all communicate the 3 rules of breaking, turning and backing up. Here is the application money. Give approval plz.

It is more important to look cool on the showroom floor and website than to be safe around your car. I can't deny them that it doesn't look cool. My monkey brain likes a unified color and low profile design. Still not safe, though.


Well, the question is whose safety are they talking about? You rear-end someone, it's almost certainly going to be on you regardless of circumstances. Following to closely for conditions or something similar. If someone dies because they run into your vehicle but you are just fine, then the death is attached to the car they were driving.

Just like so many other aspects of our society the system is set up according to screw your neighbor rules.
 
comrade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This matches exactly what an old ex-coworker experienced. He use to collect old Porsches and loves good engineering. He bought a Tesla and started taking it apart in his garage and found missing bolts and just general incompetence.

He's insistent enough (hard to work with him) that he convinced Tesla to send a couple of engineers (one at as time) to his house to put the car back together correctly. He lives in carmel if that means anything.

He loves the car. He sold his old porches and just drives the Tesla now. He says is has the acceleration of a motorcycle.
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Musk has been getting steadily worse (allegedly) over the last few years.

/Can't complain, made quite a bit of last year off of Tesla and others last year.
//Musk is gonna blow that company up if they don't pay attention.
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Can't complain, made quite a bit of last year off of Tesla and others last year.


wow.. defuq happened to my sentence?

/Started smoking at 8am..
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Let's ask a squirrel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Tesla stonks are up to 815 and no one can figure out why.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Watubi: Sensationalistic article about TSBs?  Author and subby must be short sellers

Anyone and everyone who can read a financial sheet should be short on Tesla. Its valuation is so ridiculously high that it could lose 90% of its value and still be overvalued.


Put your money where your mouth is.

Plenty of short sellers on TSLA did real well last year.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You should invest in Tesla, Mark.  Your name is Mark isn't it, mark?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Olthoi: mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.

They're the safest cars on the planet.

[thedrive.com image 850x478]


Csb.

Driving a company vehicle, I call my boss.
"The truck broke"
"What?"
"It broke. The passenger front wheel fell off."
"What?"
"The wheel. It fell the fark off. I need a tow."
"Bullshiat. I'll be there in a couple minutes and fix it."
"K."
45 minutes later the boss, looking at the truck says, "The wheel fell off"

Turns out there was a bolt with a casting flaw somewhere in the suspension. It looked just like those Teslas.

/End csb.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nanim: Have you watched any 'Wham Bam TeslaCam' videos?
[YouTube video: TESLA MODEL Y SENDS PICKUP FLYING | TESLACAM STORIES #33]


It should be hard to make wreck videos boring but this guy did it.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: AppleOptionEsc: mateomaui: Safety is not their concern.

I saw a new one in front of me the other day, and only recognized it after noticing I could barely tell the brake lights were on. They're the narrowest horizontal line of LEDs possible, and with the full sun behind you they're practically non-existent. Not sure why you'd want a visual safety feature people may not be able to see well during the day, but there it is.

Because big Government ain't gettin' their hands on my sweet ride!

The EU law, at least, mandates that there be 3 light colors on the rear and 2 in front. Back break lights in red (and a HID or double light for breaking), turn signal in yellow, and back-up in white.

U.S. law is about as useful as a J.D. Power award. Pay money, get award. A company says "we got a 3 state L.E.D. array, and they all communicate the 3 rules of breaking, turning and backing up. Here is the application money. Give approval plz.

It is more important to look cool on the showroom floor and website than to be safe around your car. I can't deny them that it doesn't look cool. My monkey brain likes a unified color and low profile design. Still not safe, though.

Well, the question is whose safety are they talking about? You rear-end someone, it's almost certainly going to be on you regardless of circumstances. Following to closely for conditions or something similar. If someone dies because they run into your vehicle but you are just fine, then the death is attached to the car they were driving.

Just like so many other aspects of our society the system is set up according to screw your neighbor rules.


That's entirely on insurance companies.

Just as an example, let's say person A kills person B. There might be 2 groups saying person A was in the right, and another saying in the wrong. Private entities can have any opinion they want. It's their money, or voice.

But if you run down the road in a shiatwagon with no lights, drunk, 12 people in the vehicle, etc. at midnight, the person who hit you has a high legal standing to not be at fault. Legally. But the legal system has many nuances, and an incentive to charge you for a fine in court. From everyone.

There is, in my opinion, no reason to rely on insurance as the arbiter of right and wrong. Their job is to never pay out. fark em. As broken as the legal system is, it is still their job to ensure a dangerous person stops hurting others. A sometimes it works group like road enforcement is still better than insurance claims.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You only need the one, right?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Singleballtheory: You only need the one, right?


Well, it's not a Jaguar.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.