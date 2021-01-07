 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   After becoming stranded on a dirt road between two rising creeks Australia man attached his mobile phone to a drone and flew it into the air to send an SOS via text message despite mistyping it as SOL   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Mobile phone, dirt road, Emergency management, Numerous trees, Kirrama Range Road, Mr Gegg, text message, emergency services  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEPL or HELF, depending on who you're a bigger fan of.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 for the reference subby
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must not have been any crocodiles in the river to ride to safety.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 839x627]


/thread
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on how fast the creeks were rising, SOL was probably more appropriate
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 839x627]

/thread


Yep.  And we're all old enough to remember it.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mike and the 'bots approve.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"We highly recommend people going into remote areas to purchase a personal locator beacon. They're fairly inexpensive and they can get an emergency alert out very quickly with your exact GPS location."

This.   There are very, very few situation where a PLB isn't the best option for that kind of thing.  Maybe if you're at the bottom of a deep, narrow canyon, so the satellites have a hard time seeing your signal, but that's about it.

Much as I'm a huge advocate of amateur radio, including the fact that it works when normal communications won't, PLB's are the best option.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Persnickety: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 839x627]

/thread

Yep.  And we're all old enough to remember it.


What is it from?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: dittybopper: Persnickety: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 839x627]

/thread

Yep.  And we're all old enough to remember it.

What is it from?


Oh, just sit right back and you'll hear a tale. . .
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A cell tower signal extender built into a commercial drone?

BRILLIANT!
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
approves
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.