(NPR)   After spending most of presidency unraveling environmental protections to open up Alaska's ANWR for oil drilling, the opening bid for leases has resulted in a resounding, "Meh. No thanks. We'll pass, brah" from the oil companies   (npr.org) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They probably determined that the Biden administration will undo that order so it would be a waste of time and money.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: They probably determined that the Biden administration will undo that order so it would be a waste of time and money.


Your reasoning is probably at the top of the list, but we may also be at the point where drilling in the region just isn't financially feasible at this time between NG and our stronger push to renewables.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: They probably determined that the Biden administration will undo that order so it would be a waste of time and money.


This is probably the main reason. Followed close behind by "really, really bad optics."
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is when I start watching to see which corporations and companies scream during the first year of the Biden administration.  They will go on my list of places to not patronize.  Businesses that enabled, supported, and profited from the pre-Biden administration need to suffer dearly for their poor decisions.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUY HIGH!  SELL LOW!  WELCOME TO TRUMP UNIVERSITY!  MASTER BUSINESSMAN!
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oil is $50 a barrel right now. Nine months ago it had a negative price. Who the hell can properly plan in the face of such volatility?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's the classic problem that has always plagued the extraction industry.  Once the easy caches have been taken, it always costs increasingly more to get the next marginaly more difficult lode.  This can be mitigated with technology improvements but in the long run, you butt up against economic brick walls, not to mention the laws of thermodynamics, i.e. it makes little sense to extract 100 kWh of energy if it costs you 99 kWh to extract, transport, refine, store and distribute it.  The opportunity cost for such an investment is too high.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That the state was able to snap up most of these leases at bargain prices pleases me to no end.  First, because the end result of Trumps actions is more of 'teh socialismz'.  Secondly, because if any drilling ever actually does happen, the people who actually live on and use the land will have more of a say, and will reap more of the benefits.  Heck, maybe we'll even finally get that natural gas pipeline everybody's been talking about for years.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: BizarreMan: They probably determined that the Biden administration will undo that order so it would be a waste of time and money.

This is probably the main reason. Followed close behind by "really, really bad optics."


But this being Fark, how can we possibly square this notion of "avoiding bad optics" with rapacious, profit scraping, turnip bleeding, pound of flesh tearing, miserly, scrooge humping, sadistic, grandmother vending, yacht trading, golfing, Ponzi scheming, tax dodging, monocle wearing capitalists?

Shouldn't SOMEBODY be throwing themselves at this opportunity to rape Gaia? Anybody? Anybody?
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
good.cat
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The list of Donnie's failures is endless, but I have to say giving away land for practically nothing and having the oil companies say "nah, we're really into this wind thing" is one of the funniest.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ya know?  Maybe if you threw in a few tax incentives for us to go up there and drill, baby, drill we'll accommodate you.  Drill a few wells and cap them for later.  As long as we make a profit, right?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Drill, Baby, Drill!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has been a republican cause for decades now and it turns out that nobody ever wanted it. Just another useless "jobs" talking point that never meant anything.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Persnickety: It's the classic problem that has always plagued the extraction industry.  Once the easy caches have been taken, it always costs increasingly more to get the next marginaly more difficult lode.  This can be mitigated with technology improvements but in the long run, you butt up against economic brick walls, not to mention the laws of thermodynamics, i.e. it makes little no sense to extract 100 kWh of energy if it costs you 99 kWh to extract, transport, refine, store and distribute it.  The opportunity cost for such an investment is too high.


Even if the opportunity cost were zero it would be too high. Opportunity cost is not a constraint here.

I like your thermodynamics though, where the ultimate cost is heat death. Sounds much more ominous and existentially threatening anyway.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump, once again, is a bizarre anti-hero, whereby in trying to destroy something in the most transparent supervillian way, he managed to essentially get all the companies on record saying there's no reason to not protect this area forever.

Similarly, to his attacks on Mexicans will lead to DACA and immigration reform that was WILDLY overdue, and his attacks on Democrats flipped the entire government, paving the way for an extremely likely first female president and second minority president.  Any entire generation of children are now growing up seeing diversity in the White House highlighted by four years of hate in the middle.

Everything Trump touches, dies, even sometimes the efforts others are making to be evil.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who's going to buy a lease that will be tied up in court for years if not decades all for the right to extract unprofitable oil?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: They probably determined that the Biden administration will undo that order so it would be a waste of time and money.


Yep.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This has been a republican cause for decades now and it turns out that nobody ever wanted it. Just another useless "jobs" talking point that never meant anything.


Things change. I think the real alarm bells went off when oil prices went negative 250 years ago last March or so. In about 2014 or so, people were talking about Peak Oil and Canadian Tar sands. Then KA CHUNK oil prices plunged and exploration got shut down for a long nap, and just as that was kind of getting worked out, COVID19 said hello and shook hands with the world, and here we are. Nobody is exploring. Nobody is spending. There is only a flicker of light at the end of the tunnel.

Just offhand, I would say we are four or five years of steadily rising oil prices away from really serious oil exploration getting underway. After the Saudis, Russians and frackers get made whole again, all the other national oil firms around the world will want to make some money. Then the oil majors will be able to join in.

So why bid now? Who needs the headache?
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Persnickety: It's the classic problem that has always plagued the extraction industry.  Once the easy caches have been taken, it always costs increasingly more to get the next marginaly more difficult lode.  This can be mitigated with technology improvements but in the long run, you butt up against economic brick walls, not to mention the laws of thermodynamics, i.e. it makes little sense to extract 100 kWh of energy if it costs you 99 kWh to extract, transport, refine, store and distribute it.  The opportunity cost for such an investment is too high.


This is, in general, true, but the skittishness of potential buyers in this case has more to do with uncertainty over what actually exists for reserves there.  The geological surveys are decades old, and are now crude and outdated.  There was exactly one test well drilled back in the 80's, and the results are still highly proprietary and known only to a very select few.

The hope, for people that get excited about drilling there, is that it will be similar to the fields at Prudhoe.  The cost of extracting that oil is ~$30 to $40 per bbl, which is on the cheaper side for such things.  If there were significant reserves in the 1002 area that could be extracted for similar, it would very much be viable, but nobody really knows for sure.
 
wingnut396
‘’ less than a minute ago  

2fardownthread: HotWingConspiracy: This has been a republican cause for decades now and it turns out that nobody ever wanted it. Just another useless "jobs" talking point that never meant anything.

Things change. I think the real alarm bells went off when oil prices went negative 250 years ago last March or so. In about 2014 or so, people were talking about Peak Oil and Canadian Tar sands. Then KA CHUNK oil prices plunged and exploration got shut down for a long nap, and just as that was kind of getting worked out, COVID19 said hello and shook hands with the world, and here we are. Nobody is exploring. Nobody is spending. There is only a flicker of light at the end of the tunnel.

Just offhand, I would say we are four or five years of steadily rising oil prices away from really serious oil exploration getting underway. After the Saudis, Russians and frackers get made whole again, all the other national oil firms around the world will want to make some money. Then the oil majors will be able to join in.

So why bid now? Who needs the headache?


This and it will likely be cheaper in the short term for the oil majors to pick up smaller production companies right now.  The leases, permits, well and all that are already done.  Getting the lease is the first part of a long and expensive chain to getting oil out of the ground.  Just buy some cash strapped companies that have already done all that work so that when oil does come back, you only need to turn on your spigots... so to speak.
 
