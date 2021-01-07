 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLNS Lansing)   Suddenly plywood   (wlns.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Florida, Truck, Stephanie Williams, Wood, Commercial vehicle, Automobile, Florida woman, Engineered wood  
•       •       •

1713 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB time

To get my motorcycle license I had to take the motorcycle safety course. (even though I had been riding for decades). One of the scenarios they train you for is coming across a sheet of plywood on the road (or some other slippery thing). I remember rolling my eyes at that one.

The very DAY I got my license I went riding and ended up behind a landscaping truck when an entire sheet of plywood blew off the truck. I watched it sail through the air and land across my lane. As I drove across it I remember thinking "Well fark me! That does happen!"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why I don't like following logging trucks too closely.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, what is that? a mid-90s Ford Fukass?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After watching The Omen, that's why I don't like following glass trucks too closely.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highway to hell.

When I'm behind vehicles of any sort carrying things that -could- become loose and kill me i either give them a solid 15-20 car lengths of space or move to a different lane and get in front of them asap.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's why I don't like following logging trucks too closely.


Or any open-top trucks... you never know what might fall off.

// Got a flat from a shovel that fell off a construction vehicle... Might have been worse if I was following closer.
 
btraz70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's terrifying.  I once had some guys hood open and fly up in front of me.  It rested vertically on his windshield for a moment so the guy literally had zero visibility.  No slowing down, no brake lights, nothing.  It then snapped off, came over the roof of his car, and zipped right past me down the road.  Scared the ever living fark out of me.  I remember two things.  That it scared me and I remember wondering why the guy didn't pull over.  I remember thinking "isn't he gonna need that farking thing back?"
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think it is quite the coincidence that the very same piece of plywood that crashed through her window was also seen working a taco truck on the beach during the Bay of Pigs invasion.

The womans name: Janine Castro-Schwartz
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

btraz70: I once had some guys hood open and fly up in front of me.


Your step brother, right?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As someone who drives this stretch of I-75 on a regular basis I've seen a lot of stuff come flying off vehicles that would f*ck your car up in a hurry.

The worst was a guy who had an ATV in his truck bed secured by one really flimsy ratchet strap. I watched it slowly slip towards the back and then bam! slams right onto the highway while moving 70 mph. Fortunately no one was behind it at the time.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the plywood okay?

Some types can be quite expensive.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: CSB time

To get my motorcycle license I had to take the motorcycle safety course. (even though I had been riding for decades). One of the scenarios they train you for is coming across a sheet of plywood on the road (or some other slippery thing). I remember rolling my eyes at that one.

The very DAY I got my license I went riding and ended up behind a landscaping truck when an entire sheet of plywood blew off the truck. I watched it sail through the air and land across my lane. As I drove across it I remember thinking "Well fark me! That does happen!"


Did you survive?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No dashcam video?

/Leaves disappointed.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't worry guys, I'll look into it.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

btraz70: That's terrifying.  I once had some guys hood open and fly up in front of me.  It rested vertically on his windshield for a moment so the guy literally had zero visibility.  No slowing down, no brake lights, nothing.  It then snapped off, came over the roof of his car, and zipped right past me down the road.  Scared the ever living fark out of me.  I remember two things.  That it scared me and I remember wondering why the guy didn't pull over.  I remember thinking "isn't he gonna need that farking thing back?"


Only if he owned the car.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A few weeks back was driving on I-10 in heavy traffic in a long construction zone.  Truck in front of me ran over a half sheet of drywall, it flew up in the air and hit the left side of my car.  Crashed into the left mirror, shoved it in and caused the glass to pop out and bang on the side of the car.  Due to being surround by other cars and concrete barriers, I had no where to go.  All I could think was that I was glad it was just dry wall.  A missing mirror glass and a few scratches was the worst of the damage.

Fark all those assholes that don't secure their loads.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: Don't worry guys, I'll look into it.


If it was White Baltic Birch, it's in high demand right now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cormee: SpectroBoy: CSB time

To get my motorcycle license I had to take the motorcycle safety course. (even though I had been riding for decades). One of the scenarios they train you for is coming across a sheet of plywood on the road (or some other slippery thing). I remember rolling my eyes at that one.

The very DAY I got my license I went riding and ended up behind a landscaping truck when an entire sheet of plywood blew off the truck. I watched it sail through the air and land across my lane. As I drove across it I remember thinking "Well fark me! That does happen!"

Did you survive?


Nope, died in the wreck.

But seriously....  The video said "Don't steer (go straight), don't brake, don't accelerate"  (all actions that require friction to work)   so I did that and sailed across smooth as silk. Not even a wobble.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Destructor: If it was White Baltic Birch, it's in high demand right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"KNOTTY PINE!"
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was behind a convoy of three IDOT trucks; a road work crew, on a 2-lane country road. The convoy had a pickup truck in the lead and two heavy dumptrucks carrying asphalt, following. In the bed of the pickup was a flagman's stop sign on a long plastic pole, kinda just laid in there casually. The pickup hit a bump, the sign caught the air, flew out of the pickup, got smashed by the first dump truck, then the sign was picked up by the treads of the third truck and set spinning sown the road like a freaking buzz saw blade, following the trucks... but  as it spun, it was slowing down and my vehicle, following this circus, is about to run into this head-on. I carefully but forcefully braked and for a couple of seconds, the distance between the sawblade stop sign and my vehicle was constant, then the momentum on that metal sign ran down and it rolled to a stop and flopped over on to the road.  The convoy went on oblivious for about a quarter mile or so, then pulled over. I flipped them off as I passed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Going to have to replace that seat.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I was behind a convoy of three IDOT trucks; a road work crew, on a 2-lane country road. The convoy had a pickup truck in the lead and two heavy dumptrucks carrying asphalt, following. In the bed of the pickup was a flagman's stop sign on a long plastic pole, kinda just laid in there casually. The pickup hit a bump, the sign caught the air, flew out of the pickup, got smashed by the first dump truck, then the sign was picked up by the treads of the third truck and set spinning sown the road like a freaking buzz saw blade, following the trucks... but  as it spun, it was slowing down and my vehicle, following this circus, is about to run into this head-on. I carefully but forcefully braked and for a couple of seconds, the distance between the sawblade stop sign and my vehicle was constant, then the momentum on that metal sign ran down and it rolled to a stop and flopped over on to the road.  The convoy went on oblivious for about a quarter mile or so, then pulled over. I flipped them off as I passed.


Can you include a trigger next time you tell this story?

I feel like I just got off of a roller coaster of emotion.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I was behind a convoy of three IDOT trucks; a road work crew, on a 2-lane country road. The convoy had a pickup truck in the lead and two heavy dumptrucks carrying asphalt, following. In the bed of the pickup was a flagman's stop sign on a long plastic pole, kinda just laid in there casually. The pickup hit a bump, the sign caught the air, flew out of the pickup, got smashed by the first dump truck, then the sign was picked up by the treads of the third truck and set spinning sown the road like a freaking buzz saw blade, following the trucks... but  as it spun, it was slowing down and my vehicle, following this circus, is about to run into this head-on. I carefully but forcefully braked and for a couple of seconds, the distance between the sawblade stop sign and my vehicle was constant, then the momentum on that metal sign ran down and it rolled to a stop and flopped over on to the road.  The convoy went on oblivious for about a quarter mile or so, then pulled over. I flipped them off as I passed.


Wow
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

btraz70: That's terrifying.  I once had some guys hood open and fly up in front of me.  It rested vertically on his windshield for a moment so the guy literally had zero visibility.  No slowing down, no brake lights, nothing.  It then snapped off, came over the roof of his car, and zipped right past me down the road.  Scared the ever living fark out of me.  I remember two things.  That it scared me and I remember wondering why the guy didn't pull over.  I remember thinking "isn't he gonna need that farking thing back?"


Things that should never happen, that's why they have the double latch on them. Wow.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Any Pie Left: I was behind a convoy of three IDOT trucks; a road work crew, on a 2-lane country road. The convoy had a pickup truck in the lead and two heavy dumptrucks carrying asphalt, following. In the bed of the pickup was a flagman's stop sign on a long plastic pole, kinda just laid in there casually. The pickup hit a bump, the sign caught the air, flew out of the pickup, got smashed by the first dump truck, then the sign was picked up by the treads of the third truck and set spinning sown the road like a freaking buzz saw blade, following the trucks... but  as it spun, it was slowing down and my vehicle, following this circus, is about to run into this head-on. I carefully but forcefully braked and for a couple of seconds, the distance between the sawblade stop sign and my vehicle was constant, then the momentum on that metal sign ran down and it rolled to a stop and flopped over on to the road.  The convoy went on oblivious for about a quarter mile or so, then pulled over. I flipped them off as I passed.

Wow


I know, right?

If they ever make a movie out of this comment I think they should call it "Ciller Convoy".

Or "Killer Konvoyee" starring Jason Statham.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it from Jax Bargain Plywood?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: No dashcam video?

/Leaves disappointed.


Seriously. If it's not on video it didn't actually happen.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suddenly plywood

is flying right towards you,

You don't need to brake now

might need some depends

Suddenly plywood

Is here to divide you

in half if it hits you

Plywood's your end...

/With apologies to Rick Moranis.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.