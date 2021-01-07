 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Arrest warrant issued for Donald Trump   (twitter.com) divider line
89
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

4934 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I say we extradite him.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm coming around to the idea of extraditing him to Iran.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I'm coming around to the idea of extraditing him to Iran.


I'm really bad at geography, but if that's anything like shooting him into the sun, I'm on your side.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yea, well Iraqi is going to have to wait their turn.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I say we extradite him.


Well I say we shoot him, then we hang him, and THEN we extradite him!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I'm coming around to the idea of extraditing him to Iran.


I think he has to be removed from office first. Then we can talk about extradition.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm down, if they promise to give him and his whole family the Khashoggi treatment.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: HugeMistake: I'm coming around to the idea of extraditing him to Iran.

I think he has to be removed from office first. Then we can talk about extradition.


Nah. Let's talk about it now. I brought chips.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. They can have him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok if this is true...

How does it all work?  Can Iraq police come to the US and arrest him to bring him back to Iraq or do they have to wait for Trump to leave the county say to Switzerland or something to arrest him?

If the Dems re-open the borders like they want to do, then I can see Iraq police sneaking in and going to Florida to put Trump in cuffs.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell him we'll fly him to Saudi Arabia to play golf, but then the plane has to stop and refuel.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great, give him a reason to unleash hell....
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the Hague!  The Hague I say!

Iran could work out extradition with Scotland.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The Googles Do Nothing: I say we extradite him.

Well I say we shoot him, then we hang him, and THEN we extradite him!


I say we let him go!
Youtube P0igXOq4Dtk
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Ok if this is true...

How does it all work?  Can Iraq police come to the US and arrest him to bring him back to Iraq or do they have to wait for Trump to leave the county say to Switzerland or something to arrest him?

If the Dems re-open the borders like they want to do, then I can see Iraq police sneaking in and going to Florida to put Trump in cuffs.


It's called extradition.
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: HugeMistake: I'm coming around to the idea of extraditing him to Iran.

I'm really bad at geography, but if that's anything like shooting him into the sun, I'm on your side.


Don't be wasteful of propellant, it's much more efficient to shoot him into deep space
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not gonna say itodaso, but itodaso
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I'm down, if they promise to give him and his whole family the Khashoggi treatment.


Nah, the Saddam treatment.  The whole world's too "Blood for the Blood God" lately.

/and Nurgley
//Tzeentch can wait his turn
///Slaaneshis
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him on over then.

Tell Trump he's getting Iraq's top honor for all he's done for Iraq and their people, he'll waddle his fat ass on to the plane as quick as his lifted fake Italian leather shoes can carry him.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iraq would do better to file with the ICC, which handles war crimes, etc...  Trump's been wanting to go to Scotland.  Put him on a plane, then while in the air, tell him Scotland won't let him land.  Then just pop on over to The Hague.  Presto.  He's there problem, not ours.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BNONews: Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for President Donald Trump on charge of premeditated murder in connection with the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani - AP


I'm wondering what sort of standing Iraq would think they have when the person killed wasn't
an Iraqi, it didn't happen in Iraq and had absolutely nothing to do with Iraq...It's absurd..

It's like Paraguay putting out an warrant for Vladamir Putin for littering in Ukraine..
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: neongoats: I'm down, if they promise to give him and his whole family the Khashoggi treatment.

Nah, the Saddam treatment.  The whole world's too "Blood for the Blood God" lately.

/and Nurgley
//Tzeentch can wait his turn
///Slaaneshis


There are lots of hungry pyramids and gods in Mexico.  Just saying.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, let's watch the leftists side with the Iranian regime and the officer who was directing terrorist attacks on coalition soldiers and Iraqis civilians.  Because Trump should have just let the Iranian military continue to kill American soldiers to appease the Iranian regime and their Shia puppets.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, Mister President, sir.  Iran wants you to build a Trump Tower in their capital.  They'll pay you 500 million plus construction costs.

Uh, is Iran a friendly country?

The friendliest!  But you'd be beyond the reach of the NYSD, the State of Georgia and possibly Florida.

My bags are packed!
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: HugeMistake: I'm coming around to the idea of extraditing him to Iran.

I think he has to be removed from office first. Then we can talk about extradition.


I wonder if that's ever been codified.  It probably relies on some court cases where an officer in the military had extradition requested.  I wonder if we've ever actually denied extradition SOLELY because they were actively engaged as "an officer of the United States."

None of the legal guides I can find mention it at all, and they usually refer to other documents in such cases.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: great, give him a reason to unleash hell....


...and then we'll invoke the 25th amendment to remove his ass.

The idiot has gone way beyond painting himself into a corner. If he stays in America, he faces actual jail time. If he goes abroad, he may now very well become extradited to Iran. Then on top of that there are $400,000,000,000 worth of personally guaranteed loans that are coming due with Deutsche Bank that the shareholders demand payment on. Not to mention his usefulness with Russia is long over.

Unless Elon Musk can somehow front Trump permanent residency on a floating space station, he's got no where to hide.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, let's watch the leftists side with the Iranian regime and the officer who was directing terrorist attacks on coalition soldiers and Iraqis civilians.  Because Trump should have just let the Iranian military continue to kill American soldiers to appease the Iranian regime and their Shia puppets.


Libertarian says what?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The Googles Do Nothing: I say we extradite him.

Well I say we shoot him, then we hang him, and THEN we extradite him!


I say we let him go
/squeaky voice
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Trump. But fark Iraq too. We'll handle him here.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, let's watch the leftists side with the Iranian regime and the officer who was directing terrorist attacks on coalition soldiers and Iraqis civilians.  Because Trump should have just let the Iranian military continue to kill American soldiers to appease the Iranian regime and their Shia puppets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, Giuliani! You get to spend the winter someplace warm. I've even found the site for your first press conference defending Trump against these baseless charges:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Original: Original Tweet:

BNONews: Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for President Donald Trump on charge of premeditated murder in connection with the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani - AP

I'm wondering what sort of standing Iraq would think they have when the person killed wasn't
an Iraqi, it didn't happen in Iraq and had absolutely nothing to do with Iraq...It's absurd..

It's like Paraguay putting out an warrant for Vladamir Putin for littering in Ukraine..


I thought Suleimani was killed while in Iraq on an invited visit for negotiations.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that full extradition of a sitting President is a good idea.

Let's just give them 25% of him and let them make their case, the remainder to be delivered upon conviction.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being extradited to Iraq and executed for murder (I assume that's what they do; no, that's not racist) is the twist ending to all this that I really, really did not expect.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one of their favorite conspiracy billionaires like george soros should pay to have the iraqi police come and whisk Trump away on a private jet
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we auction him off?
And still keep the PPV rights to the trial...
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we are at it, are we going to send over Clinton, W, and Obama on the same plane?  They killed more people in Iraq than Trump has.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, let's watch the leftists side with the Iranian regime and the officer who was directing terrorist attacks on coalition soldiers and Iraqis civilians.  Because Trump should have just let the Iranian military continue to kill American soldiers to appease the Iranian regime and their Shia puppets.


Using the same ideology right-wingers often espouse, the means justify the end here. Plus score some bonus points and build a new ally. So why not?

Besides, he isn't a fetus, so what do you care?
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, let's watch the leftists side with the Iranian regime and the officer who was directing terrorist attacks on coalition soldiers and Iraqis civilians.  Because Trump should have just let the Iranian military continue to kill American soldiers to appease the Iranian regime and their Shia puppets.


Uh, this is Iraq asking to try him, not Iran.  You remember, the country that we created when we overthrew Saddam?  If Trump has a good defense against the charges, he'll be free to make them in court, in Iraq, where the alleged crime happened.  What do you have against justice?
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: darth sunshine: great, give him a reason to unleash hell....

...and then we'll invoke the 25th amendment to remove his ass.

The idiot has gone way beyond painting himself into a corner. If he stays in America, he faces actual jail time. If he goes abroad, he may now very well become extradited to Iran. Then on top of that there are $400,000,000,000 worth of personally guaranteed loans that are coming due with Deutsche Bank that the shareholders demand payment on. Not to mention his usefulness with Russia is long over.

Unless Elon Musk can somehow front Trump permanent residency on a floating space station, he's got no where to hide.


Pretty sure that's what the election legal fees grifting was all about... he probably is close enough to cover
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: kittyhas1000legs: neongoats: I'm down, if they promise to give him and his whole family the Khashoggi treatment.

Nah, the Saddam treatment.  The whole world's too "Blood for the Blood God" lately.

/and Nurgley
//Tzeentch can wait his turn
///Slaaneshis

There are lots of hungry pyramids and gods in Mexico.  Just saying.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I say we extradite him.


I'm getting an idea...
Fark user imageView Full Size


One, high altitude pass over Tehran and both countries are happy...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Original: Original Tweet:

BNONews: Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for President Donald Trump on charge of premeditated murder in connection with the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani - AP

I'm wondering what sort of standing Iraq would think they have when the person killed wasn't
an Iraqi, it didn't happen in Iraq and had absolutely nothing to do with Iraq...It's absurd..

It's like Paraguay putting out an warrant for Vladamir Putin for littering in Ukraine..


He was not the only one killed in the strike. Also it happened on Iraqi soil. So they have jurisdiction.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Being extradited to Iraq and executed for murder (I assume that's what they do; no, that's not racist) is the twist ending to all this that I really, really did not expect.


Oh, just wait until he's out of office and all the people who worked for him will write books about all the cruel, evil and stupid things he's done. Oh, this is far from over. We're going to be hearing a lot of shiat no one knew about for a long time coming.

Expect the unexpected.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ah, yes, let's watch the leftists side with the Iranian regime and the officer who was directing terrorist attacks on coalition soldiers and Iraqis civilians.  Because Trump should have just let the Iranian military continue to kill American soldiers to appease the Iranian regime and their Shia puppets.


You'll get over it, cupcake.
 
crozzo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Yeah, this is the place. Hey, nice house. All right, let's go get him. You go around to the back in case he tries to rabbit, Charlie and me will take the front. Remember, as soon as we got him, we go straight to the airport, the plane's waiting.

And biatch better have our money.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: Mr. Shabooboo: Original: Original Tweet:

BNONews: Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for President Donald Trump on charge of premeditated murder in connection with the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani - AP

I'm wondering what sort of standing Iraq would think they have when the person killed wasn't
an Iraqi, it didn't happen in Iraq and had absolutely nothing to do with Iraq...It's absurd..

It's like Paraguay putting out an warrant for Vladamir Putin for littering in Ukraine..

I thought Suleimani was killed while in Iraq on an invited visit for negotiations.


Yup. Not a good look for the US or the Iraqis. And may not be recalling correctly, but believe we didn't even inform Iraq of what was about to go down.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: While we are at it, are we going to send over Clinton, W, and Obama on the same plane?  They killed more people in Iraq than Trump has.


Both later W and Obama were operating under an agreement with the Iraqi government for military co-ordination. Clinton was authorized under UN resolution. But early W was neither of those. So send over Silver Age W and we'll be good.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.