(Times Union)   "You broke it, you own it," It's easy to blame Trump, but this disaster has many fathers   (blog.timesunion.com) divider line
    Murica, United States Senate, United States Congress, United States House of Representatives, President of the United States, United States, Democratic Party, Barack Obama, Vice President of the United States  
posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 10:05 AM



Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Rush Limbaugh dead yet?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if a bunch of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns attacked our nation's capitol and blood was shed, and our representatives had to cower in fear, and the next day you saw a couple of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns walking around ANYWHERE IN THIS NATION, and you were a cop and didn't disarm them and haul them in and deal with them as if they had been there, then you condone it.

And that is exactly how you should be looking at people wearing swag with a big TRUMP on it, and flags with TRUMP on them carrying guns today. And how you should be looking at all law enforcement today, as well.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is Rush Limbaugh dead yet?


We should see lots of dead people this morning.  There are no dead people.

We're still infected.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: if a bunch of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns attacked our nation's capitol and blood was shed, and our representatives had to cower in fear, and the next day you saw a couple of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns walking around ANYWHERE IN THIS NATION, and you were a cop and didn't disarm them and haul them in and deal with them as if they had been there, then you condone it.

And that is exactly how you should be looking at people wearing swag with a big TRUMP on it, and flags with TRUMP on them carrying guns today. And how you should be looking at all law enforcement today, as well.


I'm there.  I have one neighbor left with a Trump flag.  I may stand in front of their house today beating pots and pans and swearing.  I'm angry enough to get arrested.  Maybe twice.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Robby Mook once again gets a free pass, inexplicably.

dude is king of kings among 2016's royal farkups
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Republican = Traitor
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL

Blames progressives, praises Mitt Romney.

Eat shiat forever, third way "triangulating" farkheads.
 
gregario
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is Rush Limbaugh dead yet?


Somebody should make sure.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I dont know why these republican cry babies are spraying uterus juice all over the place.

The democrats could fu*k up a wet dream.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait a minute.  That's just like my first essay when I was hired by the Internet Research Bureau in beautiful Petrograd.   We hadn't invented Bernie Bros yet but everything else is mine.  RT has gone off in a different direction and I no longer follow them, but I approve of the recycling.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: octothorpe


Huh, I did not know that word. I guess there's always a silver lining...
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL

Blames progressives, praises Mitt Romney.

Eat shiat forever, third way "triangulating" farkheads.


Go back to playing Fortnite in your parents' basement.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So what we're saying is we don't want change, we just want a scapegoat?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: HotWingConspiracy: LOL

Blames progressives, praises Mitt Romney.

Eat shiat forever, third way "triangulating" farkheads.

Go back to playing Fortnite in your parents' basement.


Bruh I can't afford a computer, I live in my parent's basement
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Totally agree.

That said your blog still sucks.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's next?  That we're all to blame in some way?  Don't try to spread this like manure, we know who the piles of shiat are.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: if a bunch of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns attacked our nation's capitol and blood was shed, and our representatives had to cower in fear, and the next day you saw a couple of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns walking around ANYWHERE IN THIS NATION, and you were a cop and didn't disarm them and haul them in and deal with them as if they had been there, then you condone it.

And that is exactly how you should be looking at people wearing swag with a big TRUMP on it, and flags with TRUMP on them carrying guns today. And how you should be looking at all law enforcement today, as well.

I'm there.  I have one neighbor left with a Trump flag.  I may stand in front of their house today beating pots and pans and swearing.  I'm angry enough to get arrested.  Maybe twice.


I'd make the walk the walk of shame, like Game of Thrones style.

Especially if they're good looking.
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Goldwater, Nixon, Pat Buchanan, Jesse Helms, the pro-segregationists who co-opted the Religious Right, Lee Atwater, Reagan, Murdoch, Ailes, Limbaugh, Hannity, Gingrich, Rove, both Cheneys, the Kochs, Sheldon Adelson, Moscow Mitch and the majority of modern Republican office-holders.  I could go on.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was that written by an aggrieved 10th grader?

Yes , there are many to blame but damn.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL

Blames progressives, praises Mitt Romney.

Eat shiat forever, third way "triangulating" farkheads.


I was going to post: 'I haven't read the article yet, I can't wait to see how this is the fault of the liberals'.
 
virgo47
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is lukewarm dishwater and "Secretary's" is not a gd plural. This didn't start in 2016, the list should go back to Reagan, at least.

Does anyone remember when a president got impeached for lying? Now you don't even lose your tweeter. There is no going back from this, ever.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not going to be lectured by anyone who condoned this over the Summer:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


farking hypocrite.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I get the sentiment of the article, and agree, but this goes back waaay further than what the author indicates here. The backlash after the Civil Rights movement was just another milestone in how we got here, Reagan and his ilk as well.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

McGrits: Was that written by an aggrieved 10th grader?

Yes , there are many to blame but damn.


Yes, pretty juvenile, but still operating at a significantly higher age than those being called out.
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rob Hoffman is mad.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL

Blames progressives, praises Mitt Romney.

Eat shiat forever, third way "triangulating" farkheads.


He didn't blame progressives. He blamed a dozen Republicans and then called out "Bernie Bros" who chose not to vote and helped Trump over Hillary. If you want to identify those people as progressives rather than petulant assholes, then maybe you own this, too.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't forget "I'm so far ahead in the polls that I don't even think about Donald Trump" Hillary Clinton.

If she didn't run the worst campaign since Walter Mondale, she would have won.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: octothorpe


I learnt a new word today. Thanks vudu!
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Odin's Other Eye: vudukungfu: octothorpe

Huh, I did not know that word. I guess there's always a silver lining...


It has a nicer ring to it than pound sign or hash tag. I think we need to get more strange names for punctuation, and make interrobang more common too. !?
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: if a bunch of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns attacked our nation's capitol and blood was shed, and our representatives had to cower in fear, and the next day you saw a couple of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns walking around ANYWHERE IN THIS NATION, and you were a cop and didn't disarm them and haul them in and deal with them as if they had been there, then you condone it.

And that is exactly how you should be looking at people wearing swag with a big TRUMP on it, and flags with TRUMP on them carrying guns today. And how you should be looking at all law enforcement today, as well.

I'm there.  I have one neighbor left with a Trump flag.  I may stand in front of their house today beating pots and pans and swearing.  I'm angry enough to get arrested.  Maybe twice.


I had three with them still up as of yesterday at 5 when I drove through the neighborhood... My favorite is one has his hanging right next to the cross he put up for Christmas along with his Marine flag..  Couldn't be more hypocritical if you tried.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I'm not going to be lectured by anyone who condoned this over the Summer:

[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 346x750]

farking hypocrite.


One side fighting back against police brutality while the other side is fighting to overthrow a democratic election...

GFY, smoothbrain.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: if a bunch of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns attacked our nation's capitol and blood was shed, and our representatives had to cower in fear, and the next day you saw a couple of people wearing swag with a big octothorpe on it, and flags with octothorpes on them carrying guns walking around ANYWHERE IN THIS NATION, and you were a cop and didn't disarm them and haul them in and deal with them as if they had been there, then you condone it.

And that is exactly how you should be looking at people wearing swag with a big TRUMP on it, and flags with TRUMP on them carrying guns today. And how you should be looking at all law enforcement today, as well.

I'm there.  I have one neighbor left with a Trump flag.  I may stand in front of their house today beating pots and pans and swearing.  I'm angry enough to get arrested.  Maybe twice.


Please don't get yourself shot. I trust these Mensa members to make sound decisions about as far as I could throw them, left-handed.
 
