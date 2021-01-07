 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You know that guy photographed walking out of the Capitol with the Speakers podium? Think there's a Florida connection? You bet your ass there is   (pedestrian.tv) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!


Nah, it's the leader of antifa.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The owner of Oakes Farm in Naples chartered a tour bus to shuttle terrorists to D.C.  This after a year of calling COVID a hoax and denouncing the BLM movement. I wish that f*cker would lose his business already.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tanned and dressed like he's in Edmonton? Yeah.. I would have guessed Florida or possibly Southern California.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police escorted him out with that thing?

Nice.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the police aren't doing anything (and Hell, even if they are) time to ruin this man's life.
Say goodbye to your job, your comfy life, etc.
Actions have consequences.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police escorted him out with that thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom yet?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those cops can stand trial with the rest.
and they were carrying weapons.

armed insurrection is insurrection.
Aiding and abetting the enemy, while armed, or even not armed?
that is treason.
they do hang you for that.

Julius Rosenberg and Ethel Rosenberg will tell you how that works
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.


No, you're thinking of Getty Lee, the lead singer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, a prog rock group from the 70's.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bUt ThE fBi hAsN't iDenTifIeD hIm yEt!!1! tHiS iS DoXiNg!!1!

jfc this site
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest for sedition. If convicted, death penalty.

I am all out of F*CKS to give.

F*CK civility. This is what it leads to.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, a quick googles tells me his wife is a DO and not an MD.  LPNs are also nurses, but they're not RNs.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.


Anti fasta?
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just love how willing these people are to doxx themselves and pose for cameras with evidence.

F*cking delicious.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock him up in gen pop. Covid ward.

That should wipe that Christian Blue Lives Matter smirk off his face.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is a dead ringer for a friend of mine I haven't seen in a few years. Uncanny.

But unless that's a wig, it ain't him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: I just love how willing these people are to doxx themselves and pose for cameras with evidence.

F*cking delicious.


It like all those photos on facebook and whatever other platforms allow photos. You know the ones, when people rob a bank and then lay on the bed naked with loads of hundred dollar bills covering them?

"hey, I just got back from the bank, look what I found!"

Darwin was right. Survival of the fittest.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are we going to see this podium on Ebay?

/asking for a friend who collects things like this...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.

Anti fasta?


Come on Fanta comes in a number of good flavors...
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lectern, dammit!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are going to be a lot of stories like this. I'm particularly looking forward to the ones telling us about how they have been fired from their  jobs.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...He's Adam Johnson and his wife is Dr. Suzanne Johnson...

This brain-dead insurrectionist is allegedly married to a doctor.

I mean, yeah, he's kind of handsome, but have some f*cking standards, doc.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im trying to imagine the size of the dead body pile if these people had been Black.

House sized?

Bigger?

The sky is the limit really.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the next episode of American Pickers....

thelostogle.comView Full Size


The boys travel to an old barn in the middle of Florida and find a podium that was stolen from the capitol building in 2021.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: On the next episode of American Pickers....

[thelostogle.com image 473x315]

The boys travel to an old barn in the middle of Florida and find a podium that was stolen from the capitol building in 2021.


Antiques Roadshow: 2077
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: bUt ThE fBi hAsN't iDenTifIeD hIm yEt!!1! tHiS iS DoXiNg!!1!

jfc this site


Literally no one has said that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: mikaloyd: Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.

Anti fasta?

Come on Fanta comes in a number of good flavors...


Is strawberry any good? I've never seen it sold up here in the land of the frostbacks.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mask on his face tells you he's got a wife who's a doctor and is very concerned about living through a pandemic.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [Fark user image image 850x1489]


...You mean the jackass with a mile-long felony list, high on Superdope and Meth, acting belligerent and making open threats?
 
mnemonic device
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Mr. Shabooboo: mikaloyd: Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.

Anti fasta?

Come on Fanta comes in a number of good flavors...

Is strawberry any good? I've never seen it sold up here in the land of the frostbacks.


Since you mentioned it, it's fine.  Strawberry Crush is better.  They're all hard to find at the moment for some reason.  I can only find Fanta Strawberry in the two liter bottles and those go flat before I finish one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Antiques Roadshow: 2077


No way...funding for PBS will come to a halt after they show re-runs of "Two Broke Girls, British Version"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You gotta love those harsh words being uttered in speech after speech last night at the Capitol:
"The people who desecrated this house will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!!!!"
Juxtaposed against the video of the Capitol Police letting all the people who desecrated the house go free.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.

No, you're thinking of Getty Lee, the lead singer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, a prog rock group from the 70's.


I think Via Getty is Estelle's granddaughter.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ingo: That's a lectern, dammit!


For the reading challenged:
kailashafoundation.orgView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Picture it, Sicily, 1922. A disillusioned Italy has recently given into Benito Mussolini's black shirts...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mnemonic device: Boo_Guy: Mr. Shabooboo: mikaloyd: Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.

Anti fasta?

Come on Fanta comes in a number of good flavors...

Is strawberry any good? I've never seen it sold up here in the land of the frostbacks.

Since you mentioned it, it's fine.  Strawberry Crush is better.  They're all hard to find at the moment for some reason.  I can only find Fanta Strawberry in the two liter bottles and those go flat before I finish one.


Crush is always better. Granted I've never really compared it to Nehi, or Faygo (though I do love rockin rye) due to the lack of availability of those brands round here.

Strawberry Crush is pure heaven. Followed by Cactus Cooler, then orange, the grape Crush.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: "The people who desecrated this house will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!!!!"
Juxtaposed against the video of the Capitol Police letting all the people who desecrated the house go free.


We should re-name the Capitol building to House of Hypocrites.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: When are we going to see this podium on Ebay?

/asking for a friend who collects things like this...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here ya go.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: On the next episode of American Pickers....


Republican version.

Gorilla picks his butt, sniffs his finger, then eats it!
Youtube bgVudwHFj9g
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: Here ya go.


geez...for $77k ?   What a rip off. I can probably go to Podiums R Us and get one for $25.99.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey. Whatever happened to "Stand Your Ground Laws" and "Castle Laws" anyway?
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: jimmyjackfunk: Here ya go.

geez...for $77k ?   What a rip off. I can probably go to Podiums R Us and get one for $25.99.


Do they sell them at IKEA?

/I have a lot of those little allen wrenches if anyone needs one.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mnemonic device: Boo_Guy: Mr. Shabooboo: mikaloyd: Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.

Anti fasta?

Come on Fanta comes in a number of good flavors...

Is strawberry any good? I've never seen it sold up here in the land of the frostbacks.

Since you mentioned it, it's fine.  Strawberry Crush is better.  They're all hard to find at the moment for some reason.  I can only find Fanta Strawberry in the two liter bottles and those go flat before I finish one.


I don't think I've ever seen strawberry Crush up here either. Crush and Fanta is widely available in orange and usually grape, that's about it when it comes to Fanta here.

Wiki says there's a cherry Crush too, there's another I'd try if I saw it.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Definitely not violent looters. Just peaceful protesting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: Do they sell them at IKEA?

/I have a lot of those little allen wrenches if anyone needs one.


Oh too funny. Just this passed weekend I helped my parents put together a new outside table for their patio. Surprisingly, it was from Home Dopey and it took me all of 10 minutes to screw in the legs and put the glass into the top side. When I was done, I gave the allen key thingy to dad..."Dad, don't lose this, put it in the bottom of the junk drawer in the kitchen or the bottom part of your tool chest. Whatever you do, don't leave it in your pocket"
 
utilaholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: mikaloyd: Cafe Threads: Jesus McSordid: Via Getty? Isn't that a pasta brand? I love Italian food!

Nah, it's the leader of antifa.

Anti fasta?

Come on Fanta comes in a number of good flavors...


You know who else liked Fanta?
 
