 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   There's a yellow snow warning in Scotland   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Orkney, Scotland, Met Office, snow showers, Scottish Gaelic, Hebrides, Outer Hebrides, yellow warning  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 11:20 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oblig...

Frank Zappa - Yellow Snow Suite - 10/13/1978 - Capitol Theatre (Official)
Youtube 0elpH46dOyQ
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"That still means no black people, right?"

- Probably some scottish person
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Freezing fog... Whore Frost?

Had that 4 of the last 6 days.
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wish t would liven up my bit of Scotland. Snowed for four hour this morning but very, very fine - added barely 5mm to what was already lying from the weekend. Boooooooring. What's the use of being locked up if the weather can't be entertaining.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shop trumps face under the hair and then its funny because Scotland recently told him GTFO on your plans.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So that's where the Huskies go.
 
inelegy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, to be clear, "SNOW IN WINTER!" is now Farkworthy, apparently.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now I want pancakes
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Shop trumps face under the hair and then its funny because Scotland recently told him GTFO on your plans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Amber snow.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From right there where the huskies go...

So picturesque.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Welp, I'm relieved to know the yellow wasn't a spilled scottle of botch.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.