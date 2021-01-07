 Skip to content
(Metro)   Colors .. colors EVERYWHERE. Man's mind blown after seeing colors for the first time
24
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I rally need to catch up on the dusting.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kinda how I felt when I moved from Phoenix to Oregon.
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB Time:

I'm extremely colorblind - yes, I see colors, but a box of 16 crayons is plenty.

My wife got me a pair of those colorblind glasses - I never knew how obnoxiously red stop signs are, or what Mountain Dew looks like to everyone else.

I don't like wearing them - reality scares me.

End CSB...
 
alizeran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Videos of cats doing anything, babies eating lemons, handicapped folks killing it on talent shows, and these colorblind glasses try outs are my go-to internet dopamine hits.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember getting glasses at 16 and suddenly realizing that things at distance had edges! I was wandering around outside just looking at shiat.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Rolling Stones - She's A Rainbow (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube 6c1BThu95d8
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only colours I see are red, white and blue
 
leftyguitar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yup, it can be like this. I've got red-green colorblindness, and have a sunglass and indoor version of Enchroma glasses. The way its described in the headline is a little deceiving. The glasses won't allow you to see colors that you couldn't before. If you don't have red or green sensing cones you won't suddenly see a color that you never have before. They work (at least in my case) by filtering out certain frequencies that can cause certain cones to fire incorrectly. I'm very sensitive to green and less to red. The glasses filter out certain shades of green and boost certain ones of red to compensate for the weakness in the eyes. The result is pretty remarkable. I can sort Christmas color m+m's, and play the right red or green cards in uno. Autumn in New England is amazing. And yes, the stop signs are now very clearly red haha. Everyone has different sensitivity to milage may vary between people's experiences with them, but they sure are cool for me.
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seeing colors you can't comprehend....this won't end well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My husband is colorblind. Not the "only sees in greyscale" or "can't distinguish between red and green" kind, but the kind that results in a lot of arguments about what color the towels/blankets/clothing/curtains are.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alizeran: Videos of cats doing anything, babies eating lemons, handicapped folks killing it on talent shows, and these colorblind glasses try outs are my go-to internet dopamine hits.


How about a cat wearing colorblind sunglasses?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hg1.funnyjunk.comView Full Size

so pretty
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When you look into buying these, the seller has you take a colorblindness test. These are expensive, and they don't want people returning them as non-functional. I took the test and the website laughed and said 'please do not buy these.' I just don't have those cones or enough of them. Apparently what I see is what you would think of with an old-timey sepia-toned photo: a brown filter over everything. Kind of sucks.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [hg1.funnyjunk.com image 390x480]
so pretty


making gigantic lips and nose on a black man is such a fantastic idea that has no relationship to horrors of the past

posting it in a publicly-available forum is even more brilliant

/jfc, seriously?
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
According to my extensive DARE education, LSD will make you taste colors. Still disappointed it never did.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Growing up, one of my neighbor's kid was always "slightly different" when it came to describing things. Eventually, he wanted to get into electronics and signed up for a hitch in the Army. He gets to boot camp and they figure out he is very colorblind. No electronics for you if you can't read resistor color codes or wiring diagrams. But hey! You signed up for a 4-year hitch so go peel potatoes, private. Man, did he hate life for 4 years.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The Colours Man the colours "!!!!!!

I see a ton of Colours everytime I smoke a Fatty!!!!

Sometimes it's cheaper than those glasses......
 
apathy2673
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: apathy2673: [hg1.funnyjunk.com image 390x480]
so pretty

making gigantic lips and nose on a black man is such a fantastic idea that has no relationship to horrors of the past

posting it in a publicly-available forum is even more brilliant

/jfc, seriously?

gameshowhost: apathy2673: [hg1.funnyjunk.com image 390x480]
so pretty

making gigantic lips and nose on a black man is such a fantastic idea that has no relationship to horrors of the past

posting it in a publicly-available forum is even more brilliant

/jfc, seriously?



Have you ever taken acid? Also, forgot the eyes
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know a woman who is color blind.  Not color deficient, which most people call "color blind", but actual full color blind - she only sees in gray scale, essentially.

She hates playing most board games.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Co-worker and friend of mine had the same reaction when his fiancee gave him a  pair of those type of glasses for his birthday a few years ago. He's blue/green colorblind... AND a graphic artist. Can't tell a leaf from a lime. We made a good team when we worked together because he could 3d model like nobodys biz while my color vision is way above average.

Anyhow, I was there when he first tried them and he almost cried. Saw her hair color (blonde) in full for the first time. They were that good.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HailRobonia: My husband is colorblind. Not the "only sees in greyscale" or "can't distinguish between red and green" kind, but the kind that results in a lot of arguments about what color the towels/blankets/clothing/curtains are.


How'd you guys fare with the dress?
 
