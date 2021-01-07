 Skip to content
 
(Wired)   People engaging in the data equivalent of revenge porn twist themselves into knots to justify their behavior   (wired.com) divider line
11
    Asinine, Data set, Hacker, Terabyte, Leak, Information, Personally identifiable information, Public good  
1586 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Jan 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People who feel threatened when their obvious flaws are pointed out to the world, would rather whine loudly instead of creating the infosec jobs their businesses need.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article should have included current photos, addresses, and work and home contact information for all involved. All of which should have been offered up voluntarily by the "activists."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR:

Hackers stole some mundane corporate emails and in an effort to avoid negative press are attempting to cast themselves as Robin Hoods of internet justice.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fap to this
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is the fate of most revolutions to be taken over by ruthless opportunists and then perverted to the personal benefit of the few.  The cyber world turns out not to be immune.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I can't fap to this


Try squinting.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: TLDR:

Hackers stole some mundane corporate emails and in an effort to avoid negative press are attempting to cast themselves as Robin Hoods of internet justice.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I suppose they're correct in that the data is already "public" so it can be accessed by anyone anyway, but it's still trafficking stolen goods.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I suppose they're correct in that the data is already "public" so it can be accessed by anyone anyway, but it's still trafficking stolen goods.


It's intellectual property.   Since the PRC is ascendant and the US is not, why should we concern ourselves about IP?   People absolutely would download a car if they could.  And the prevalence of things like BitTorrent shows that people don't actually care.

Hell, my own son was like "Oh, you want X?  Don't pay for it, we can download it for free!".   I shut that farkin' idea down, *HARD*.   I write software for a living, and I said "What if my employer no longer paid me for the code I write for them, but stole it instead?  Where do you think we'd end up?".

I think a little light went on in his head.  At least, I hope so.

I hope it's understood that my first couple of sentences are sarcasm.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HotWingConspiracy: I suppose they're correct in that the data is already "public" so it can be accessed by anyone anyway, but it's still trafficking stolen goods.

It's intellectual property.   Since the PRC is ascendant and the US is not, why should we concern ourselves about IP?   People absolutely would download a car if they could.  And the prevalence of things like BitTorrent shows that people don't actually care.

Hell, my own son was like "Oh, you want X?  Don't pay for it, we can download it for free!".   I shut that farkin' idea down, *HARD*.   I write software for a living, and I said "What if my employer no longer paid me for the code I write for them, but stole it instead?  Where do you think we'd end up?".

I think a little light went on in his head.  At least, I hope so.

I hope it's understood that my first couple of sentences are sarcasm.


You can't act like this is a cut and dry issue.  I completely understand where you are coming from, but software companies have to become so used to screwing customers that we all just accept it.  One sided EULAs, 'buying' software means you just have a license to use it, the rise of monthly subscriptions for software.  I basically pay to use MS office every year.  That sucks.  If I could, I would steal it.  I feel like I am getting robbed when I buy rent it.  Turn about is fair play.  Companies want more money without adding any significant value.  Of course the customers are going to revolt.

As to this website, I have mixed feelings.  Extortion is wrong.  But so much harm has been caused by business over the decades.  We have ceded so much power and authority to corporations that don't answer to anyone.  Maybe they shouldn't be allowed to have secrets at all.  It is shocking what companies have done in search of profits.  From knowingly selling contaminated baby formula to straight up murder, American corporations have earned whatever hate they receive.  Consequences for bad acts are the rare exception and the harm already caused cannot be calculated and is pretty much always shifted to the taxpayers.  Why should we allow this system to continue?

So I just am not that worried about this.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh no! Those poor massive corporations and their internal discussions about screwing over their customers!
Won't someone please think of the quarterly profits!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

