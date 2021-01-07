 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Hey guys, why don't we all drink from this common cup and sit around vomiting while listening to someone abuse a pan flute?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's such a thing as that? Gross.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God I miss college.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Magic mushrooms are way better and easier to get.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always think of Altered States when this stuff comes up.  That might be worthy of a remake.  I used to love that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would do drugs if I wasnt afraid of turning into one of those dummies.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs, is there anthing it can't do?

I do respect some uses of medical marijuana but come on.
 
Anayalator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a scene from Young Guns II?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEY MAN, IS THAT FREEDOM ZAMFIR???

YEAH MAN!!

WELL TURN IT UP, MAN!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should have their own cup, each containing a differently coloured mixture.

Puke the rainbow.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ayahuasca aficionado who's attended over 150 ceremonies

I think that's just called being a dopehead.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Magic mushrooms are way better and easier to get.


They're certainly way easier to get but better is wholly subjective. Sure, I prefer not to vomit when I take DMT, so I've never taken it as ayahuasca, but DMT is pretty neat stuff.
Personally, I'd rather take acid than anything else.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karlandtanya: ayahuasca aficionado who's attended over 150 ceremonies

I think that's just called being a dopehead.


hello friendo, I'm happy to meet you.
 
kieran57 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Dolphin!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: HEY MAN, IS THAT FREEDOM ZAMFIR???

YEAH MAN!!

WELL TURN IT UP, MAN!


When I was rushing my fraternity it was learned that I had and knew how to play a pan flute.  When debating my pledge name, the brothers decided that "Zamfir, Master of the Pan Flute" was funny, but not harsh enough.

So they settled on "Zamqueer, Master of the Skin Flute."

Not my finest moment.  But perhaps it was prophetic since I came out of the closet 8 years later.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: DMT is pretty neat stuff.


Only did it once, but loved it.  The time dilation effect was fascinating.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.

I'm getting tired of trying to save people from themselves, at least once they've reached a point where they should have really known better.  Good on Menech for discontinuing his business for a time, but at the same time I'm not going to have a lot of sympathy for people that have received at least the opportunity for a complete K-12 education that ignore the well documented dangers associated with germ theory and cross-contamination.

When the pandemic first got started, even the Roman Catholic Church in Italy switched to televised mass and suspended Communion in an effort to avoid contributing to the spread, and I gather some other old-world religions and sects did the same thing.  It's clear that if religion chooses to do so it can coexist with modern science, and if a religion or spiritual practice chooses to flout health and sanitation practices then its adherents only have themselves to blame for eschewing safety and unnecessarily harming themselves.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Tr0mBoNe: Magic mushrooms are way better and easier to get.

They're certainly way easier to get but better is wholly subjective. Sure, I prefer not to vomit when I take DMT, so I've never taken it as ayahuasca, but DMT is pretty neat stuff.
Personally, I'd rather take acid than anything else.


I've vomited from a really serious DMT hoot, but I think only once.

I still usually put a large bowl out unless there's a purge when I smoke it.

Ayahuasca makes me purge, as a rule.

Acid is more my wife's thing, I find the duration exhausting at this age. But that being said, I'd suggest it's better for a serious mountain hike or swim in a lake than zoomers, I think that mushrooms are awesome for the camp fire after the task.

Acid = technical
Mush = silly (ha)
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Tr0mBoNe: Magic mushrooms are way better and easier to get.

They're certainly way easier to get but better is wholly subjective. Sure, I prefer not to vomit when I take DMT, so I've never taken it as ayahuasca, but DMT is pretty neat stuff.
Personally, I'd rather take acid than anything else.


Exactly, it's just lsd with extra steps. If lsd made you purge out of every orifice it would be the most intense, horrible thing you ever experienced. The euphoria that followed, like how great you feel after puking when drinking would be amplified a hundred fold.

Add a 'shaman', a creepy druggie with questionable motivations for surrounding himself with drugged out suggestive people to 'guide' as a hobby and you got ayahuasca.

It's unfortunate how people get caught up in that crap, seeing them turn into dumbass burnouts after getting too into the hippie/druggie/festival culture and abusing what they consider and would call you an idiot for suggesting are anything but harmless psychedelics
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Find an isolated place and let them try it out.
 
Eravior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
