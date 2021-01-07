 Skip to content
(Axios)   The electoral college certification process moved on him like a biatch, and when you lose the election, they let it do it   (axios.com) divider line
122
    More: News, United States Senate, Washington, D.C., Rep. Morgan Griffith, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, joint session of Congress, electoral votes, Vice President of the United States, President of the Senate  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one please, mods.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now 25th him before he does more damage, and impeach him and declare him ineligible for office so he can't run again.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did it.  We fixed the country.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After everything that happened, I think Pence will now not pardon Trump if Trump resigns.

Everyone is telling him to go fark himself.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One last hurdle to go.

/what is the matter with us, are we not entertained?
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First election certification I saw live in real time in my life. And it was at 1:30am (pacific time).
 
Big Merl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I'm starting to suspect that just maybe this Donald fella might not have been telling the truth when he said he won the election.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a long day, and the wit is all but gone at the moment, so allow me to just say...

Good. fark Trump. Bye asshole.
 
Clark W Griswald
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom! Slam dunk from the three point line. House, Senate, and Presidency.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: We did it.  We fixed the country.


The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump supposedly conceded too, but he did it through a spokesman so we'll see if that lasts when Twitter unlocks his account and the adults at the White House let him communicate again.
 
raius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People dead, the US capitol stormed, a black eye on western democracy and it was all for nothing in the end.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.


Lewd.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So passes Denethor.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Felicia.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Good, now 25th him before he does more damage, and impeach him and declare him ineligible for office so he can't run again.


A legal expert on CNN earlier tonight confirmed that if Trump is impeached again, he would be ineligible to run for office ever again. I hope they do it tomorrow.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: null: The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.

Lewd.


Oh crap.  Looks like I need an electron microscope to find your bits first.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: So passes Denethor.


If Trump tried to burn one of his sons alive ... I'd let him.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raius: People dead, the US capitol stormed, a black eye on western democracy and it was all for nothing in the end.


The MAGAt's aren't done. They'll be domestic terrorism sprinkled throughout the country for awhile until the new justice dept. can start taking this shiat seriously.

And now I know they will, thanks to today. (If ever there was a silver lining to this shiatshow).
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's way too early, but I am beginning to think that 2021 just might possibly be a better year than 2020.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: We did it.  We fixed the country.


Yes, everything will be peaches and cream from here on out.
 
Clark W Griswald
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So endeth the lesson.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So after all that sound and fury, it was a tale told by an idiot, achieving nothing.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Mike_LowELL: We did it.  We fixed the country.

The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.


Do you really need an anatomy book for that?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Now give him the 25th, or do what I'd like to see, invoke the Smith Act and throw his ass in prison.

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof-

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Mike_LowELL: null: The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.

Lewd.

Oh crap.  Looks like I need an electron microscope to find your bits first.


Or the Hubble telescope. I'm pretty convinced ole Mike is located in deep space.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Good, now 25th him before he does more damage, and impeach him and declare him ineligible for office so he can't run again.


For real. He's already proven to be unstable and vindictive. (I mean, that's his whole thing, but throwing a mob of nutters at the Capitol just happened, so...) I do not want to find out what happens with him in a leadership position of any kind for the next two weeks.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: null: Good, now 25th him before he does more damage, and impeach him and declare him ineligible for office so he can't run again.

A legal expert on CNN earlier tonight confirmed that if Trump is impeached again, he would be ineligible to run for office ever again. I hope they do it tomorrow.


or let him run and fragment the GOP?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: null: Mike_LowELL: We did it.  We fixed the country.

The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.

Do you really need an anatomy book for that?


It gets confusing when things are really really small.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: I know it's way too early, but I am beginning to think that 2021 just might possibly be a better year than 2020.


We're off to a far more interesting start for sure.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: null: Mike_LowELL: We did it.  We fixed the country.

The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.

Do you really need an anatomy book for that?


... First of all, you'd need a research lab with a scanning electron microscope to even confirm the theoretical existence of your target... then... a scalpel would not be anywhere near precise enough. Although in this particular case, that might be boon, rather than bane.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone vote against recognising the result?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Oh crap. Looks like I need an electron microscope to find your bits first.


I don't understand what my substantial girth has to do with a thread about Donald "Girthmaster 2000" Trump.  Let's please try to keep this thread on-topic.

Trik: Yes, everything will be peaches and cream from here on out.


It was delicious.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget impeachment.
Arrest Trump as a enemy combatant against the United States.
Send his ass to Guantanamo Bay.
Livestream the anarchists' "hero" in a dog cage.
Let the anarchists know they're next if they do this again.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: null: Mike_LowELL: We did it.  We fixed the country.

The only thing getting fixed around here is you, as soon as I find my scalpel and anatomy book.

Do you really need an anatomy book for that?


Well he has never seen any real world examples.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbeshear: Forget impeachment.
Arrest Trump as a enemy combatant against the United States.
Send his ass to Guantanamo Bay.
Livestream the anarchists' "hero" in a dog cage.
Let the anarchists know they're next if they do this again.


As long as they live stream his hair being buzzed off.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're going to have a problem with sabotage for a while."

/ gotta have a Babylon 5 quote in a thread like this
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American Decency Association: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: null: Good, now 25th him before he does more damage, and impeach him and declare him ineligible for office so he can't run again.

A legal expert on CNN earlier tonight confirmed that if Trump is impeached again, he would be ineligible to run for office ever again. I hope they do it tomorrow.

or let him run and fragment the GOP?


No.
 
Clark W Griswald
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does any one know who was ejected from the voting arguments? I heard the scuffle, and Nancy toss him out but no footage.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: null: Oh crap. Looks like I need an electron microscope to find your bits first.

I don't understand what my substantial girth has to do with a thread about Donald "Girthmaster 2000" Trump.  Let's please try to keep this thread on-topic.

Trik: Yes, everything will be peaches and cream from here on out.

It was delicious.


Look, Mike, buddy, Ant-Man shrunk down to quantum realm size and still couldn't measure your girth without using a microscope, and as for Trump's 🍄, he found nothing.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I know it's way too early, but I am beginning to think that 2021 just might possibly be a better year than 2020.


I'm done assigning bad shiat to a year, bad shiat happens every year, the time frame it happened in has little to do with it.

Now our current state of things being a result of our timeline I can get on board with. I'd like to check out the one where Gore, Obama, then Hillary were president. It's probably glorious.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: null: Good, now 25th him before he does more damage, and impeach him and declare him ineligible for office so he can't run again.

A legal expert on CNN earlier tonight confirmed that if Trump is impeached again, he would be ineligible to run for office ever again. I hope they do it tomorrow.


Just being impeached a 2nd time alone wouldn't disqualify him from running again.  He'd have to be found guilty by both parts of congress and removed from office.  Which is not technically impossible considering the GOP no longer controls the senate, but the margin for success would be very thin and it would require congress moving at an unprecedented speed.  I don't think it will happen, but it has a better chance of working than pulling the 25th and if it can spare us any more of this bullshiat 4 years from now it's worth a shot no matter how slim the chances of success.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a clunker of a headline. Oh well.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
306 Biden - 232 Loser, as expected.
No faithless electors, and no electors for any third party candidates, so it totals the full 538.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: American Decency Association: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: null: Good, now 25th him before he does more damage, and impeach him and declare him ineligible for office so he can't run again.

A legal expert on CNN earlier tonight confirmed that if Trump is impeached again, he would be ineligible to run for office ever again. I hope they do it tomorrow.

or let him run and fragment the GOP?

No.


Yeh, the GOP won't fragment, they fall lockstep in line with whoever they're told to precisely because they know better than to fragment.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
EVERGLOW (에버글로우) - DUN DUN MV
Youtube NoYKBAajoyo
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From lame duck to farked duck in one day.

/a day that will live in enfamil
//I should just finish this bowl and go to bed
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Just being impeached a 2nd time alone wouldn't disqualify him from running again.  He'd have to be found guilty by both parts of congress and removed from office.  Which is not technically impossible considering the GOP no longer controls the senate, but the margin for success would be very thin and it would require congress moving at an unprecedented speed.  I don't think it will happen, but it has a better chance of working than pulling the 25th and if it can spare us any more of this bullshiat 4 years from now it's worth a shot no matter how slim the chances of success.


After an impeachment trial, I think the Senate only needs a majority vote -- which the Democrats now have -- to disqualify someone from running for office again. It takes a 2/3 vote to remove him immediately. But I could be wrong.
 
