Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Awkward. At least he still has Tik Tok, right?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat. What was the fourth one?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bloobeary: So, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat. What was the fourth one?


Fark?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

plecos: Fark?


Was he that "slapped with a fish" guy who used to derp all over the submission queue?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bloobeary: So, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat. What was the fourth one?


Instagram, although I don't know if he and his cabal are really active there.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should be locked out permanently
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: He should be locked UP permanently


ftfe
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: MaudlinMutantMollusk: He should be locked UP permanently

ftfe


tiny fist

damn. I missed it by less than minute.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Trump had a Snapchat account.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about Friendster?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There go his plans to send dick pics to Sidney Powell.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd like to see someone charge them as accessories for enabling his incitement...
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bloobeary: So, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat. What was the fourth one?


OnlyFans
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tinder?
 
stevecore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Parler is greedily rubbing their hands for more domestic terrorism and Trumps flux of supporters
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's Vkontakt.

But Putin doesn't love Trump anymore. He's moving on.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: Tinder?


Grindr?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bloobeary: So, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat. What was the fourth one?


Grinder would be my guess.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Pugdaddyk: Tinder?

Grindr?


https://www.conspiracydate.com/
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is Trump's Benghazi.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Locking him up.
On account at a time.

Banks are next.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: IndyJohn: Pugdaddyk: Tinder?

Grindr?

https://www.conspiracydate.com/


No way that's real.

/please don't be real
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

here to help: This is Trump's Benghazi.


4 dead in a riot.
Locked out of 4 websites.

Hmm.
It's the websites that bother him not the deaths.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was on Snapchat?
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: here to help: This is Trump's Benghazi.

4 dead in a riot.
Locked out of 4 websites.

Hmm.
It's the websites that bother him not the deaths.


You just know he is FLIPPING THE F*CK OUT right now.

I'm still laughing at Pence's little facial tic when the final votes were cast.

REPENT, MUTHAF*CKA!!!!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fourstring: Purple_Urkle: IndyJohn: Pugdaddyk: Tinder?

Grindr?

https://www.conspiracydate.com/

No way that's real.

/please don't be real


It's 100% real.
It was started by Coast to Coast AM.

Coast to Coast also helped launch Alex Jones. He was a frequent guest in 2012-2013.

No I do not have an account!
Farking qanon ruins the fun of conspiracy theories.

/would totally marry Fox Mulder but not David Duchovny.
 
Ostman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just in the nick of time, too!
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why no talk of Parler?  Does he have an account there?  I mean, that's where all his followers are anyways.
 
saywhonow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too little too late. You own responsibility for this too, twitter and Facebook. You chose clicks over democracy and don't think you'll escape from this without penalty.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a coincidence that all these social media companies found their spines at the same time.  I bet they all received a few phone calls around the same time explaining the consequences of negligently supporting an insurrection.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Pugdaddyk: Tinder?

Grindr?


It weould be funny if they issued a statement to the press just for the lulz!
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How Brave
How Responsible
How Profitable
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Why no talk of Parler?  Does he have an account there?  I mean, that's where all his followers are anyways.


Like he'd associate with his rabble like that.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"You're very special"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FriendFace?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

here to help: This is Trump's Benghazi.


There were 4 killed here, too.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/06/politi​c​s/us-capitol-lockdown/index.html
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet his OnlyFans account is still open.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone calm down, he can still use Parler right? Lol
 
NutWrench
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook. And fark their Russian and Chinese bot armies, especially.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zenith: FriendFace?


YouTwitFace
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twitter's the one he's most addicted to.
It would be so great for video of him jonesing for twitter was leaked.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Singleballtheory: bloobeary: So, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat. What was the fourth one?

Grinder would be my guess.


Probably the direct backchannel to the Proud Boys.
 
