(Abc.net.au) Video How did rioters manage to get into such a heavily guarded building? The police who let them in are baffled but vow to get to the bottom of it   (abc.net.au) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ABC needs to learn that ACAB.
/Not in Australia.
//But some, yeah.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What I want to know is where were the Feds anywhere in the Capitol?

DoD was told to NOT respond for domestic assistance. Where were the stacks of Feds that met BLM?

Everyone go on vacation? Getting some sun? Writing thank you cards?

Where were the Feds in all this?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: Videos posted online also showed protesters fighting with Capitol police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.

But some protesters brought a dispersing spray of their own.

Makes me wonder if a significant number of the Stormtrumpers were off-duty cops themselves.
 
Stantz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: DoD was told to NOT respond for domestic assistance. Where were the stacks of Feds that met BLM?


Trump said no (From posted thread yesterday)

https://twitter.com/josephanunn/statu​s​/1346912277635723265
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Makes me wonder if a significant number of the Stormtrumpers were off-duty cops themselves


Not really. You can find anything you want on the web if you look in the right places.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: What I want to know is where were the Feds anywhere in the Capitol?

DoD was told to NOT respond for domestic assistance. Where were the stacks of Feds that met BLM?

Everyone go on vacation? Getting some sun? Writing thank you cards?

Where were the Feds in all this?


Ordered to stand down by Republicans.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
