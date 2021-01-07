 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Gunga galunga   (abcnews.go.com)
12
    Llama, Newburyport, Massachusetts, wandering llama, Newbury, Massachusetts, Livestock, New Hampshire, West Newbury, Massachusetts  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
911 How can I help you?

Well, we found a llama...

MmHmm, I see, Tibetan?

No, no, the animal, a llama...

Could you describe it?

Sure it's about so high, four legs, seems "very chill"

K, thx, bai!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Striking.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
KAAAAAAAAAARL!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So we got that going for us, which is nice.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is fark I guess.  It's a llama, not really a rare farm animal.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Big hitter, the llama.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Be careful, its been my experience that after a llama sighting, god gets bored and smashes up your city with earthquakes and tornadoes.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Big hitter, the llama.


We also would have accepted "Big spitter."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Long way from Texarkana.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Eventually, Kayla Provencher, the animal control officer for Newburyport and West Newbury, was alerted and joined Boddy in the field with the llama.

Did she call over to East Newbury, Newbury Crossing and New Newbury?
 
