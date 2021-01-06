 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Headline: OMG COVID-19 vaccines cause life-threatening anaphylaxis TEN TIMES more than the flu vaccine. Article: The rate is 0.0011% (11 cases per million). NOBODY PANIC   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Immune system, Vaccination, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, severe allergic reactions, Immunology, Covid-19 vaccine, cases of anaphylaxis  
posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 3:30 AM



Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Great farking headline CNBC.
I don't suppose this has anything to do with a vaccine that was rushed to save lives during a pandemic.
Or a relatively small sample size compared to the amount of flu vaccines given over many years
No, let's be dramatic and get more clicks.
Choke on a bloated, festering dick.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
11 cases per million of treatable reaction vs. 4,000 deaths from covid a day in the USA.

I'll take the scary needle, please.
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Needlessly Complicated: 11 cases per million of treatable reaction vs. 4,000 deaths from covid a day in the USA.

I'll take the scary needle, please.


At worst EpiPen v intubation.
Such a difficult decision!
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: Needlessly Complicated: 11 cases per million of treatable reaction vs. 4,000 deaths from covid a day in the USA.

I'll take the scary needle, please.

At worst EpiPen v intubation.
Such a difficult decision!


I'm one of those unfortunate few that does have anaphylactic response to most vaccinations.  I've depended on herd immunity for decades.

I'm signing up as soon as I can.  No question in my mind on this.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks, Biden.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Great farking headline CNBC.
I don't suppose this has anything to do with a vaccine that was rushed to save lives during a pandemic.
Or a relatively small sample size compared to the amount of flu vaccines given over many years
No, let's be dramatic and get more clicks.
Choke on a bloated, festering dick.


The marginal utility of a sample larger than 1.9 million isn't that big.

More interesting to look at would be the people in the sample, seeing how there are specific groups of society who are and aren't getting the vaccine.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So much good news already in 2021. With each COVID19 death and case of anaphylaxis, the odds of Taylor Swift being my sugar mama improve.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
USA deaths from covid vaccination allergy reactions : 0
USA deaths from covid : 369,990 (and rising)

/everybody panic
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is there anything going on anywhere in the world that isn't worrying you, and even worse, might be giving you hope? Well the media can't allow that!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: So much good news already in 2021. With each COVID19 death and case of anaphylaxis, the odds of Taylor Swift being my sugar mama improve.


Okay, Lloyd.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
