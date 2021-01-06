 Skip to content
 
(KUSI San Diego)   Woman shot, killed in US Capitol today identified as Ashli Babbit, 14-year USAF veteran from San Diego area who was strong Trump supporter   (kusi.com) divider line
•       •       •

Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Her husband says she was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.

"Great patriots don't storm Congress to suppress the will of the people.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Play stupid games... you know the rest.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, that was a really dumb, pointless, and painful death.

Enjoy eternity.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh no.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So was it her or one of the fine folks around her which were breaching the halls (windows with a hammer) of congress?
i know, go home in peace. That fixes it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Something something leopards and faces.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark around and find out .

If she and her treason buddies were black, they'd have been shot before they reached the steps.

There's your white privilege.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks for telling us the particulars of how she was shot and by whom.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She was an insurrectionist.  She farked around and found out.  The rest of them should hang, to set an example for the rest of the country.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh dear. Is she alright?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Live by the MAGA, die by the MAGA.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She died fighting for what she believed in. Sure, what she believed in was totally farking stupid and untrue, but whatever.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh dear. Is she alright?


Negative, Ghostrider.
But a spot in the pattern just opened up.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She was an insurrectionist.  She farked around and found out.  The rest of them should hang, to set an example for the rest of the country.


They did bring a gallows, but it would probably break under the heavy weight of some insurrectionists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She does not deserve to have a flag presented at her funeral. I am also a veteran who took the same oath that she did to protect the country from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: She died fighting for what she believed in. Sure, what she believed in was totally farking stupid and untrue, but whatever.


People like this make me hope for an afterlife so she can enjoy the same one as all other terrorists dying for their "belief".
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell me again about how the military are heroes.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The fact is that she was attempting to breech the perimeter by crawling through one of the busted windows. The officers on the other side were some of the most highly-trained on the planet when it came to taking someone out with a firearm. For the safety of everyone past those doors, lethal force was authorized and in this case was used. She was an idiot doing what an idiot does and died as an idiot as a result.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Marcus Aurelius: She was an insurrectionist.  She farked around and found out.  The rest of them should hang, to set an example for the rest of the country.

They did bring a gallows, but it would probably break under the heavy weight of some insurrectionists.

[Fark user image 666x386]


The Federal government has specifications on how to build a gallows.  It's probably an ANSI spec you have to pay $250 for, though.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was she an organ donor?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So nothing of value was lost, then?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She died doing what she loved. Bleeding out.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
God the whole thing is just farking sad.
 
rekabis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sedition and Domestic Terrorism carries with it severe risks. She should have known this before committing those acts.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
14 years,
4 tours,
And didn't learn 1 damn thing about patriotism.
 
moike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maddog2030: She does not deserve to have a flag presented at her funeral. I am also a veteran who took the same oath that she did to protect the country from all enemies, foreign and domestic.


She was wearing the flag she decided to fight under like a cape when she volunteered as a bullet sponge.

And as I said in the other thread, fold up that Trump flag she was wearing, put it in a triangle box, and send it with condolences to the next of kin. They can stare at it while contemplating their life choices.
 
KarmaSpork [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Americans can't stand one another until someone threatens our democracy. Then all bets are off.

O well. She farked around and will find no sympathy with me.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: fark around and find out .

If she and her treason buddies were black, they'd have been shot before they reached the steps.

There's your white privilege.


From the video of her getting shot there was a black dude on the front lines but he smartly ran the fark away the second he heard gunfire, as opposed to other people who stuck around to mind her.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wutevr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dead Magat
Not really sad
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On trump's hands

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She was also a rabid Qloon.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ginnungagap42: Her husband says she was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.

"Great patriots don't storm Congress to suppress the will of the people.


It's all perspective.
 
ImOnIslandTime
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey subby, you forgot "seditionist" and "domestic terrorist." Call her what she is.
 
AeAe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hopefully, as she was dying, she thought "This was worth it! Trumppppp!"
 
