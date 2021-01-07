 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Quebec implements corona curfew. Fines up to $6,000, or $1.73 US   (cbc.ca) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Quebec, Vaccine, Hospital, Montreal, Public health, Premier Franois Legault, Quebec government  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2021 at 7:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of poutine!
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or three cans of maple syrup!!!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't curfews those things where everybody just mills around for a few hours? Pretty sure I saw that last night.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Or three cans of maple syrup!!!


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The new restrictions, however, did not include any limits on the manufacturing or construction sector, nor a prolonged break for schools"

Just another half-assed "lock down" then.

Load of crap. If you're going to do it then do it right.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was gonna say show Corner Gas 24/7, that would keep people indoors, but...Quebec, doubt it showed there.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Was gonna say show Corner Gas 24/7, that would keep people indoors, but...Quebec, doubt it showed there.


Nah, we have it.
 
cyberbenali [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm actually pretty happy with how things are being handled on a national level.

The provinces are responding to this case-by-case, and while that might not sound like it makes sense to some people, the provinces here aren't run by suicidal rednecks.

Consequentially, each regional response is to it's own particular needs, with the federal government providing all kinds of assistance.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as subby is having a leveling a little levity at Canada's expense, let me riposte with the following retort.

Canada will be able to retire its national debt if it opens its borders to the US until Valentine's Day and fines American tourists accordingly.

But will it be worth it? Nope.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is subby getting cocky about being an American? On the morning after your little Reichstag fire?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or one large smoked-meat poutine.

/stuff's not cheap
//corner gas is what people in the prairie provinces find funny
///beachcombers ftw
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian:  .....the provinces here aren't run by suicidal rednecks.....


i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can you pay the fine in milk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man, you 'merikuns suck harder at math than you do with riot control.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah but at least in Canada, pot is legal country wide. Nothing wrong with staying home, hitting the ole bong and zoning out.

Maybe with the new administration here, we can do the same here.

I can only wish.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Exchange rate used to be so much better for Canada:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cause the virus only spreads at night
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Clearly Canadian:  .....the provinces here aren't run by suicidal rednecks.....

[i.cbc.ca image 390x219]


Alberta isn't a real place, and you know it.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: ModernLuddite: Clearly Canadian:  .....the provinces here aren't run by suicidal rednecks.....

[i.cbc.ca image 390x219]

Alberta isn't a real place, and you know it.


It's real, and it is spectacular.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just FTR, that's $4,733.50 USD.

That's a few minutes ago.  That could change abruptly, even in one day, depending on how Dear Leader determines how to spend his time today.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.