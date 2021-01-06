 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The President speaks out on todays violence
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss having competent adults in office
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobler sentiments than my own.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office


If you caught Joe's presser today, you know we'll be back there in a couple weeks.

/Can't come soon enough.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be video of Pence(President Pro Temp of the Senate)
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nobler sentiments than my own.


You can say that again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The folks who were chanting "stop the steal" today will write this off as coming from an out of touch elitist, not that this message was meant for them anyway.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nobler sentiments than my own.


I'm more "Send him up the Thirteen Steps that all may know the awful Price of Treason."
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office


I miss just having people that aren't criminals in office. The bar is laying on the floor.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sad that multiple ex-Presidents and a President-Elect are trying to heal us after this and the actual President is only making things worse.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/no war president my arse!
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"...accompanying media ecosystem..."

Words to pay attention to folks.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If Obama wasn't so racially divisive by having the audacity to be black while in office, this wouldn't have happened.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I blame Trump.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office

I miss just having people that aren't criminals in office. The bar is laying on the floor.


Current location and direction of said bar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump fark Trump. Amen.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office

If you caught Joe's presser today, you know we'll be back there in a couple weeks.

/Can't come soon enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


B-b-but he's black.

/farking racist cowards
//Unamerican MUSTARD!
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: If Obama wasn't so racially divisive by having the audacity to be black while in office, this wouldn't have happened.


And a secret muslim from Kenya.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks B-Rock The Islamic Shock Hussein Superallah Obama
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The republican party has imploded.

Thankfully we are seeing how resilient our system is. For now. 14 more days for the true test.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I thought this was going to be video of Pence(President Pro Temp of the Senate)


President Pence explaining how the 25th amendment was invoked.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Marcus Aurelius: Nobler sentiments than my own.

You can say that again.


Yeah, I'm more in wanting to make sure we bring enough machine gun barrels to keep up with the sustained rate of fire.

That pathetic waste of semen who was prancing around the capitol building with a slaver flag needs to be zip tied to a chair in front of an anti-aircraft gun.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The folks who were chanting "stop the steal" today will write this off as coming from an out of touch elitist, not that this message was meant for them anyway.


This has been remarked upon before, but why would anyone want to be a half-wit rather than elite? A person hurling "elitist" around like an epithet is saying more about themselves than the objects of their insults.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: The republican party has imploded.

Thankfully we are seeing how resilient our system is. For now. 14 more days for the true test.


Man, wait'll you hear what happened  couple of years after the beer hall putsch
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We love you Black Jesus.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

omg bbq: lindalouwho: Marcus Aurelius: Nobler sentiments than my own.

You can say that again.

Yeah, I'm more in wanting to make sure we bring enough machine gun barrels to keep up with the sustained rate of fire.

That pathetic waste of semen who was prancing around the capitol building with a slaver flag needs to be zip tied to a chair in front of an anti-aircraft gun.


Whoa, the anti-aircraft gun is a nice touch!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, I remember back when we had a President. It was nice.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The folks who were chanting "stop the steal" today will write this off as coming from an out of touch elitist, not that this message was meant for them anyway.


They may be instructed to say something like that but it's not like they'll ever ready it anyway. Assuming they can read, that is.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office


Maybe in 4 years there might be one.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THIS is how you President.
 
chewd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Oh well if Obama says so then it must be ok!"

--no right-winger ever
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office

Maybe in 4 years there might be one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just don't understand why Obama didn't use his magic time machine to stop all this from happening.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I thought this was going to be video of Pence(President Pro Temp of the Senate)


Pence is the president of the senate. Grassley is the president pro tem - he presides when the president is not present.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Unobtanium: I miss having competent adults in office

Maybe in 4 years there might be one.


Oh, come on man. You know Trump isn't going to get a second term - quit pretending he won.
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: The folks who were chanting "stop the steal" today will write this off as coming from an out of touch elitist, not that this message was meant for them anyway.


I'm convinced most of the mob at the Capitol today could not read that statement and tell you just a few of the main ideas.
 
Monac
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yeast No 7: "...accompanying media ecosystem..."

Words to pay attention to folks.


That is very true. It is really the lies poured out nonstop by the right-wing media for the past 40 years or so that have gotten us here.   I just thought this was the clunkiest phrase of this excellent message.  Is there a better way to put this?  "Media machine" is what I often say, but that is not much better.
 
