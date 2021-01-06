 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Wine.... is there anything it *can't* do?   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Genetics, Nelson Mandela, South Africa, Virus, Genome, AIDS, DNA, Microbiology  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 11:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can't pour it into your tanks to thin the mix, for damn sure it doesn't clean gears for sh*t, it isn't all that antiseptic, you can't use it for lamps. It'll get you drunk, but in volumes far greater than an 85% rum will get you, or a 96% grain alcohol will.

Seriously. If you have a boat, get a bottle of Spirytus Wesoly or Rektyfikowany or other similar in strength grain alcohol. Just keep it around. It will be useful one day, for a variety of reasons. At 192 proof Wesoly is actually more industrial and medical than potable. A 192 proof shot is NOT something you really want to take on. A little bit in your coffee goes a LONG ways, or in your juice or whatever beverage you enjoy, and I like to think of it as emergency backup. When I go camping, I like to have a bottle on hand. Again, not for drinking, but for sheer utility.

Wine? Wine can't do that.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wine.... is there anything it *can't* do?

Keeping my dog from eating the baseboards in my house.

Prove me wrong.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it keep Fark stable when there's too much beer spilled on the servers?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't get club soda stains out of the carpet.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't go to my head.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't turn Jesus into a non-fictional character.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: It can't turn Jesus into a non-fictional character.


Well he DID exist. Wine just turned Jesus into water or somesuch.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Taste as good as the fruit it came from?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...let me get sober?

/fruit of the vine
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Be drinkable?
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
hatin' ass biatches don't understand
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

boozehat: Wine.... is there anything it *can't* do?

Keeping my dog from eating the baseboards in my house.

Prove me wrong.


Can it chew the boards if it is passed out drunk? #yourdogwantsmerlot
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.