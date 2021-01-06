 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Twitter finally discovers its own terms of service   (twitter.com) divider line
242
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

4534 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jan 2021 at 7:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



242 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too little too late.
 
Sir VG
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too little, too late, Twitter. Ban his entire account.
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DELETE. THE. GODDAMN. ACCOUNT.
 
two towns over [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asstamassta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loser in chief
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew
For a moment I thought Twitter may not have the best interest of the country in mind
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How brave of them.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About. Farking. Time.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not like to be Ivanka tonight, the ways she's going to have to debase herself to sooth his troubled soul.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about goddamned motherfarking time!
 
Hzchewtoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our esbalshment needs to respond to the events of today. This can't get swept under the rug.  After today, he cannot simply be allowed to get away with this and not face consequences.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few more half-measures ought to patch this right up.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still has access to the nukes, and you're going to take away his only source of entertainment?

Fools! You'll kill us all!
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Dorsey finally grew a spine. His balls finally dropped.
 
Obamacare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parler account created in 3, 2, 1....
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until Facebook remembers that it too has a ToS?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only took 'em four years.
Good jerb @jack!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nwprogressive.orgView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast Ermendment. Fist Ermerment. Faust Ermagerdment

Twitter herts Amermerica
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.

Now what will he do to fill the enormous hole in his soul?

Launch nukes on American targets just to make his little mushroom cap twitch a bit?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing, and they did this in such a timely fashion.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Twitter, they are complicit in this sedition.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  They actually DID something about his stupidity?  Too bad it's already too late.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hellkite85: Jack Dorsey finally grew a spine. His balls finally dropped.


Zuckerberg is still a weak little man though.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 586x193]


Someone got killed today because of this idiot's Twitter followers. That horse has left the barn. Ban him tonight.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the phrase "Better late than never" count if the action is four years too late?
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So curious what was finally over the line for Twitter...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a 12 hour time out on twitter for saying I hoped Mitch McConnell got bone cancer.  I wasn't posting lies. I really do.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Now let's hope Congress can do the same with their Impeachment rules.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The MAGAt's replies...
thefilmstage.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what happened, then? Well, in San Francisco they say - that Jack Dorsey's small balls grew three sizes that day.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have the tweets that resulted in the time out?
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The death of the woman shot in our nation's Capital won't register on Trumps's ME meter, but being locked out of twitter for 12 hours most certainly will.

That woman's blood is on his hands. It will always be on his hands and his alone. This mob went straight from his bullshiat rant fest and off to storm the Capitol.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't get credit for snipping the right wires after the bomb timer reads 00:00
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: He still has access to the nukes, and you're going to take away his only source of entertainment?

Fools! You'll kill us all!


Farrk.  You're right.  I really hope the adults are brewing up that 25th play.
 
asstamassta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for life!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I really wish someone was in his presences, recording his response to Twitter actually enforcing their rules on him.  XD
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More balls than the capital police
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The probably only happened because Twitter is afraid that dead woman's family is going to sue the shiat out of everyone.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absurd that leaders have more leeway on Twitter.  If anything, it should be the opposite, given their insanely broad reach.  If I ran Twitter (ethically), I wouldn't allow anyheads of state to have Twitter accounts--let them find their own ways of reaching the people.  They have tons of resources at their disposal.

/yeah, yeah, capitalism
//eat the rich.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic: DELETE. THE. GODDAMN. ACCOUNT.


Hey now, that might constitute destruction of evidence.

=Smidge=
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic: DELETE. THE. GODDAMN. ACCOUNT.


No. Lock it in read only, and hide the tweets.

/they might be needed as evidence later
//history writers will need them as well
///always in three's
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donnie* - Delete your account.
 
Displayed 50 of 242 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.