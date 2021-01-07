 Skip to content
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Airpark, or at least runway adjacent properties, are oddly more common than you might expect. Just based on some of the planes on display that is a fancy one though.

It is surprising how many listings you can find:
http://airportairparkhomes.com/featur​e​d-properties.asp
 
trashyrules
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ha!  I grew up there.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who wants to go to a neighborhood full of guys named Tony?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wonkable
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy crap. Some of those planes are 1mil plus. Then there is an aztec. I'll give you $1, if the annual is fresh
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wonkable: Holy crap. Some of those planes are 1mil plus. Then there is an aztec. I'll give you $1, if the annual is fresh


A former friend of mine owns a small plane.....value was under a million, but the annual FAA inspection fee was EXPENSIVE.

I forgot the amount, but it was wasaaay out of my budget.
 
wonkable
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 

A former friend of mine owns a small plane.....value was under a million, but the annual FAA inspection fee was EXPENSIVE.

I forgot the amount, but it was wasaaay out of my budget.

A former friend of mine owns a small plane.....value was under a million, but the annual FAA inspection fee was EXPENSIVE.

I forgot the amount, but it was wasaaay out of my budget.


As someone who flies for a living, you couldn't pay me enough to own my own plane
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wonkable: 

As someone who flies for a living, you couldn't pay me enough to own my own plane

A former friend of mine owns a small plane.....value was under a million, but the annual FAA inspection fee was EXPENSIVE.

I forgot the amount, but it was wasaaay out of my budget.

As someone who flies for a living, you couldn't pay me enough to own my own plane


If I had enough money to buy a personal aircraft, I wouldn't do it.

But if I had a RIDICULOUS bank account where I could afford a private jet and a pilot to fly it?  Oh yeah!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 

And now I am curious...what kind of planes do you fly?

A former friend of mine owns a small plane.....value was under a million, but the annual FAA inspection fee was EXPENSIVE.

I forgot the amount, but it was wasaaay out of my budget.

As someone who flies for a living, you couldn't pay me enough to own my own plane


And now I am curious...what kind of planes do you fly?
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huh, used to live just off the south (approach) end of the CP runway.  It's really not that high end of a neighborhood, as such things go... The few people I knew who lived on the airport itself were more of the aviation enthusiast, private pilot, not-really-rich-but-living-their-dream kinds of folks.  Got some fun rides.

/csb
 
wonkable
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wonkable: 

Airbus 320. Working for a low cost carrier in the US

A former friend of mine owns a small plane.....value was under a million, but the annual FAA inspection fee was EXPENSIVE.

I forgot the amount, but it was wasaaay out of my budget.

As someone who flies for a living, you couldn't pay me enough to own my own plane

And now I am curious...what kind of planes do you fly?


Airbus 320. Working for a low cost carrier in the US
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Before everyone spooges on their screen: there is a HOA.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wonkable: The_Sponge: wonkable: The_Sponge: wonkable: Holy crap. Some of those planes are 1mil plus. Then there is an aztec. I'll give you $1, if the annual is fresh

A former friend of mine owns a small plane.....value was under a million, but the annual FAA inspection fee was EXPENSIVE.

I forgot the amount, but it was wasaaay out of my budget.

As someone who flies for a living, you couldn't pay me enough to own my own plane

And now I am curious...what kind of planes do you fly?

Airbus 320. Working for a low cost carrier in the US


Right on.

/Used to be a Boeing fan.
//Until they laid me off last year.
///Talked with a former coworker today.
////The work environment is beyond shiatty.
 
