(Twitter Donald Trump)   Now seems like a good time to triple down
311
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lyger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, we'll remember forever, Donnie.

You farking fascist.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, remind people to remember because everyone might just forget this.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ban this seditious traitor already!
 
Brat E. Pants
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
25th, right tf now.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is a Piece of Shiate
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I seem to remember the Dems taking the Senate as this shiat went down.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh Ballz!  that asshole is looking for bloodshed.
 
asstamassta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can't wait for him to lose everything and die in prison.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point it almost seems like twitter is letting him continue to tweet as evidence for a trial.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the time to deplatform trump was a decade ago.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The House needs to impeach him the moment Congress finishes certifying the Electoral College vote.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stpauler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sidenote: fark you twitter for still giving this traitor a voice.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
25th NOW!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Go home and fark your sisters and/or daughters you incestous traitors.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wasn't Twitter supposed to start checking this shiat before they post it?
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Twitter restricts it for risk of violence why not just remove the tweet. That crap shouldn't be allowed by their TOS for any user.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
sacred ?

SACRED?

I honestly cracked a molar.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He needs to be taken out of office right now.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That man is broken.
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're here with hate and guns and you want love and peace? What are we, hippies? Go home, Donald, you're high.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
25th this farker
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Ban this seditious traitor already!


Impeach him immediately.

Use the new senate to remove him from office.

Lock him up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Twitter is enabling him by not dropping the ban-hammer.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
go on and die now ya farking liar
 
jst3p
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Impeach this asshole.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

realDonaldTrump: These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!


Oh, NOW Twitter clamps down.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ.

25th amendment. Now.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I seem to remember the Dems taking the Senate as this shiat went down.


That was a few years ago wasn't it?
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He literally just told all of us that we deserve what happened today.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1346954970910707712&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F11074303%2FNow-seems-like​-a-good-time-to-triple-down&siteScreen​Name=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e​d20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px]


How can a loser that loses the popular vote claim a sacred landslide victory.

Also what's a "sacred" landslide victory? Is that when a new Pope is elected after minimal debate?
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

asstamassta: Can't wait for him to lose everything and die in prison.


FTF Everyone.
 
squidloe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's mentally ill
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$1 says he pardons all of the people who stormed the building or were otherwise arrested today.
 
Astorix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: Donald Trump is a Piece of Shiate


Don't insult shiat. Shiat has some limited value. Fertilizer, for example.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Be peaceful. But if you can't be, Democrats deserved it."
 
asstamassta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wannabe dictator will see what happens to dictators.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How's the putsch going?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Waiting for the "Welp, Biden's FIRST act at President should be to PARDON all the Congress protestors!" take.
 
MorteDiem
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fark off and die with your whole family of traitors and grifters. Reality is coming!
 
red230
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So when is Trump going to offer blanket pardons for all the people that stormed the capitol today?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Ban this seditious traitor already!


JFC, Twitter. What's it gonna take??
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FOR F*CKS SAKE!
Twitter, delete this lunatic's account before he gets more people killed.
"There are the things that happen?????"
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
feels like rubber bullets should be flying by now
 
jst3p
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: 25th, right tf now.


I don't believe this is what the 25th is meant for and I am pretty sure if the 25th is invoked and the president is conscious he can just say "nu-uh". Impeachment is the proper way to remove him.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Original: Original Tweet:
realDonaldTrump: These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!

Oh, NOW Twitter clamps down.


Clamping down would be suspending his account.

Which needed to happen months ago.
 
