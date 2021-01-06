 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   98 years ago a small, extreme group of political supporters in Germany stormed a government building in order to overthrow the popularly elected government and failed after fighting with the police. But that's nothing like what's happening today   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
SaintAnky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sad!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So that means we have a decade or so to Weimar it up, then?
 
CommonName2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should have just taken over a generic city block and set up tents like the other guys.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Better make sure Trump dies in prison before he writes Art of the Deal II: #StoptheSteal. He's a Hitler fanboy, and we all know how that went.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, thank goodness... I mean, I sure hope there was no "Trump" flag with blood on it from a killed supporter or something.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So that means we have a decade or so to Weimar it up, then?


Sounds about right.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to withhold judgement until I hear what Kanye West thinks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So that means we have a decade or so to Weimar it up, then?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome bienvienue, welcome...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
never again
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CommonName2: They should have just taken over a generic city block and set up tents like the other guys.


Is that a moment of clarity? They really should have if they absolutely had to take over something, doing the US Capitol Building took it up a few too many notches.
 
princhester
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just finished reading a history of Hitler's rise to power. What really stands out his his sheer cunning and competence in the way he manoeuvered and schemed to get to power, subsequent to the beer hall putsch. There is no way Trump has that kind of competence. But as others have said, the real worry is that someone more competent may follow in his footsteps and take it further.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So that means we have a decade or so to Weimar it up, then?


The way things work in the 2000's that converts to... 10 weeks?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Filth.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby, that history degree served you well.


/yes, I'd like fries with my order.
 
vidioteic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was looking for something like this earlier.  TBH a headline from the last 25 years of people overtaking government in a "third world" country and just reuse the headline in a post here about today's events.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, you're wrong. That happened in November. Totes different.

I farking hate this timeline.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The derpers haven't left the Capitol area yet, either:
https://www.twitch.tv/woke

(Warning: MASSIVE amounts of derp in the crowd)

On top of that there are similar gatherings all over the country at other State Capitols too but none have had any other incidents... yet.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The difference is that Hitler went to JAIL, but for only 5 years.  We have a chance to save the future here, by putting an end to all this fascist crap.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Actually it isnt what happened today, because the person leading the insurrection IS currently the lame duck president.
 
