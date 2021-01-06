 Skip to content
 
(CBS Baltimore)   DC mayor Bowser has imposed a 6pm curfew and invoked mutual aid agreements and is bringing in MD and VA state police, PG, Montgomery, Arlington, and even the Baltimore city police   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oooof.

Nice one.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Christ. What a shiatshow.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Finding Out begins in 49 minutes....
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
God damn.

+1.

/Baltimorean
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love black comedy, but Gray comedy is a close second.

/QED
//runs from thread
 
QuuEeDee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I love black comedy, but Gray comedy is a close second.

/QED
//runs from thread


You called?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's funny because Baltimore cops kill people in the back of prisoner transport vans.  Well, it's funny when it happens to someone I don't like, anyway.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't be gentle
Hit their heads on the door when pushing them in the cop car
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow ,that was rough.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and none of this happened when they were burning stuff and pulling down statues this summer...

so what is so different ?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'll allow it"
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
+1 subby, farking +1

/Was thinking about the Baltimore "ride" a couple of days ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: The Finding Out begins in 49 minutes....


I wanna see MAGA skulls bashed and I'm not ashamed to admit it
They f*cked around, now they're gonna find out
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the protestors and police were hoping to grab dinner and drinks tonight. At least that's how it looks as they are exiting the Capitol.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And this is the long promised "civil war",  a bunch of cargo pants wearing mouth breathers running around an empty building taking pictures on the floor of the House or in Congressperson's offices.

The saddest part is they actually think they are accomplishing something.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NJ state police also on the way.

Bringing in Jersey staties?  shiat is serious
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: It's funny because Baltimore cops kill people in the back of prisoner transport vans.  Well, it's funny when it happens to someone I don't like, anyway.


Want to defund them then?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: [i.imgur.com image 600x908]


Progressives want the police defunded and that money spent in the community so that situations like this don't arise to begin with.  Most progressives aren't against necessary military intervention.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What are the chances that Trump tries to bring in the National Guard to restrain the police departments?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTP 2: and none of this happened when they were burning stuff and pulling down statues this summer...

so what is so different ?


armed insurrection
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: The Finding Out begins in 49 minutes....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...real funny Subby... like an anal fissure or something.
 
Wingchild
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
heh. You could get clear of downtown DC in 45mins if you went straight to the Metro and rode it to the end of one of the lines. But this crew isn't gonna make it.

I'm gonna get some popcorn.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Release the koopas!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Jeebus Saves: It's funny because Baltimore cops kill people in the back of prisoner transport vans.  Well, it's funny when it happens to someone I don't like, anyway.

Want to defund them then?


Why not? They got paid to do nothing today.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: [i.imgur.com image 600x908]


If they would only listen to the police and do what they tell them.  Why won't they comply?
 
gregario
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ooof. Dark headline, Subby. But good.
 
Mouser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: [i.imgur.com image 600x908]


Watching the cops beating hippies is always enjoyable; it's just a matter of how you define "hippy" these days.
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Capitol police and federal law enforcement agencies farked up so much that it's now the black woman's problem to clean up. Just astounding.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

QuuEeDee: NikolaiFarkoff: I love black comedy, but Gray comedy is a close second.

/QED
//runs from thread

You called?


Since I can't upvote this, I want to say I chuckled.

/that was damn quick too.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Busta Clown Shoes: [i.imgur.com image 600x908]


Both can be true. I do not support cops beating peaceful protesters, even ones that violate curfew.
I do not support the right wing terrorists either, and it's funny when they get their asses beat.

If, and probably when, some cops go overboard and violate civil rights of the proud boys, I want the cops to be held accountable. Besides the fact that it's important to hold the cops accountable in general, remember that if the cops break the law while arresting the proud boys, then the proud boys have a valid argument to have the charges dismissed.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just tell everybody Omar comin', and they'll probably clear out quick.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just had a chilling thought - wouldn't this be a good time right about now for Putin to engage his grid and communications infrastructure shut down, now that he's obviously breached our national security?

This came to mind because my internet went out for a few minutes a bit ago. I was a bit nervous....
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly, looking at the crowd these seem more like the Sovereign Citizens bunch than the typical right-wing asshats you typically see.

And man....I just can't get enough of watching Sovereign Citizens getting the shiat beat out of them.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Question though.... ARE they actually arresting anyone? I've seen vids of the police opening the barricades for them and taking selfies with the insurrectionists - I've seen none of any of them being arrested.

Certainly no "little green men" teargassing and beating the fark out of them, none of them being snatched up off the street into unmarked vans, etc. etc.. I mean, they're right wing and white, anyone who's been paying attention to our country at all and isn't a delusional asshole all knows they get the kid glove treatment. But are they even being arrested? I haven't seen it.
 
skers69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shoot them....shoot them all.  Name that movie.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SlamPuff: Capitol police and federal law enforcement agencies farked up so much that it's now the black woman's problem to clean up. Just astounding.


Pretty par for the course for 2020. I realize it's no longer 2020, but since the election shiat mostly happened then, I'm counting it.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: I just had a chilling thought - wouldn't this be a good time right about now for Putin to engage his grid and communications infrastructure shut down, now that he's obviously breached our national security?

This came to mind because my internet went out for a few minutes a bit ago. I was a bit nervous....


If it came to that, a hot war would result. Possible end of the world kind of shiat. Let's hope putin realizes that.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skers69: Shoot them....shoot them all.  Name that movie.


The Sound of Music
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What now? I'll tell you what now. I'm gonna call a couple of hard-pipe hittin' nubians to go to work on the homes here with a pair of pliers and a blow-torch. You hear me talkin', hillbilly boy?! I ain't through with you by a damn sight! I'ma get medieval on your ass!
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mouser: Busta Clown Shoes: [i.imgur.com image 600x908]

Watching the cops beating hippies is always enjoyable; it's just a matter of how you define "hippy" these days.


Aww.. aren't you cute. Now run a long, you little scamper. You have a thin blue line flag that needs humping.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bring in fire trucks and soak these morons. Leave or freeze, farkers.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skers69: Shoot them....shoot them all.  Name that movie.


Sophie's Choice?
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 727x443]


Yes but look what happened to Pam later:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wingchild
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I've seen vids of the police opening the barricades for them and taking selfies with the insurrectionists - I've seen none of any of them being arrested


Well there is that one vid of the woman being shot in the neck inside the Capitol, so mileage will vary.

Besides. Now it's getting dark, and armored officers with no insignia have started showing up. I think all of us know how the rest of this story usually goes once it gets too dark to clearly film.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are too many skulls that remain uncracked.  Let's get this show going.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: Busta Clown Shoes: [i.imgur.com image 600x908]

Watching the cops beating hippies is always enjoyable; it's just a matter of how you define "hippy" these days.


You need help.
 
