(Fark)   Well, since there's nothing else going on, let's talk about writing. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, slow news day edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So yeah, I kinda had forgotten about posting a writer's thread what with today's festivities/calamities/crazies/badness​*.* .  It's ironic in a way, in that I was literally talking to a couple of people I work with, suggesting that we'd all be a lot happier if we focused on what we could control instead of obsessing over things thousands of miles away (we make games out here on the west coast) which even I as I was saying it I knew to be horseshiat.  Then someone posted this in slack and the boss said everyone could call it for the day if they wanted, so hell, I figured I might as well put this thread up.

Progress to report: some, surprisingly, although it was before today.  I'd made some very good progress on the novel I'm working on, ~13K words over Christmas break.  I also had one of those rare Muse Kicks to the Head moments where a major issue with the plot kinda fell into place, so that's nice.

Also, good news on the Fark Fiction Anthology front: we're tantalizingly close to hitting $300 in profit, which is actually pretty good for only having been out for a month (and we don't get much per unit sold, so that's a lot of sales and Kindle page reads)

How's your Insurrection Day Writing going?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Today is a Tom Clancy novel
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was cleaning and came across my original concept-art for the cover of this year's FFA:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks to Genevieve for turning this into something Farkworthy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's no novel but I finally made a blog post again. I've been distracted for a few years.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I now have multiple Trump related short stories completed.  (I don't use his name, I change all the names)  One possible novel.  However, my lead character is way too sane and intelligent.  I think of Trump everytime I'm writing the character but my sanity always interferes.

You know how people say, "you can't make this shiat up", when referring to Trump? They are kinda right.  The Trumpers have floated off into la-la land and it's hard to write them without seeming absurd.

I'm contemplating a full novel with a Trump-like figure at the center, only he's cagey and smart.   It's very dark and scary.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One can't be distracted by current events.  Reflect on them a year or five later.

My conundrum: research into what people experience on a day-to-day level post-earthquake.  I have a close friend who's a disaster expert but he looks at infrastructure (boring) issues and I want first-hand accounts.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm contemplating a remake of "It Can't Happen Here" entitled "It Did Happen Here".  Not sure how it should end yet.
 
