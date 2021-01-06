 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   7PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream, WTF just happened edition. Come for the summary of today's events, stay and help us fill in the gaps we miss
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IT WAS THAT DAMN CAMO HAT DALLAN WORE YESTERDAY
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: IT WAS THAT DAMN CAMO HAT DALLAN WORE YESTERDAY


LEAVE DALLAN ALONE!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is this more of a pizza night event?  Because pizza night is usually Friday.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
epyonyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not a damned one of those idiots is going to be charged or punished. No one will be held accountable, and the stinking this will linger for decades.

This was a disgrace.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trent Lott on PBS expressing concern.
Man, we've come a long way in the wrong direction
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some congressman was on NBC a few minutes ago saying that he's not convinced that the more fervent agitators were Trump supporters.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep, looks like Antifa to me.
 
virgo47
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If they were black they'd all be dead

sing it with me
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also I live in the redneckest of redneck strongholds in Florida and some idiot's out there firing off a shotgun at presumably nothing after dark. Perhaps some sort of primitive rallying call.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doesn't the sergeant at arms carry a mace?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's simple, really.  President Trump did what President Davis failed to do.

Get a Confederate flag flown in our capitol.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

virgo47: If they were black they'd all be dead

sing it with me


If they were white people protesting something like women's rights they'd all be dead. This is the police proving publicly that they won't defend America against right-wing terrorists. They won't protect the people.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Our democracy would enter a death spiral" -mitch mcconnell

Well if anybody knows about putting Democracy into a death spiral. .
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Congress needs to sack up, get back in there and finish the process.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meat0918: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x529]


Shot woman is DEAD.
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

epyonyx: Not a damned one of those idiots is going to be charged or punished. No one will be held accountable, and the stinking this will linger for decades.

This was a disgrace.



Nah. The pharkhead with his feet on Pelosi's desk, and the jackass carrying out a podium, will be identified and arrested. But they may end being the only two.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is ANYONE addressing the fact that a bunch of dimwitted Rumphumping goobs, managed to by pass all "security" with visible GUNS, and get on the actual FLOOR of the House and Senate?
 
kanesays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kanesays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fiction Fan: epyonyx: Not a damned one of those idiots is going to be charged or punished. No one will be held accountable, and the stinking this will linger for decades.

This was a disgrace.


Nah. The pharkhead with his feet on Pelosi's desk, and the jackass carrying out a podium, will be identified and arrested. But they may end being the only two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Some congressman was on NBC a few minutes ago saying that he's not convinced that the more fervent agitators were Trump supporters.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

Yep, looks like Antifa to me.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kanesays: [Fark user image 850x340]


Seppuku
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whooooo boy.... Drew better be doing wine box stands tonight....
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kanesays: Fiction Fan: epyonyx: Not a damned one of those idiots is going to be charged or punished. No one will be held accountable, and the stinking this will linger for decades.

This was a disgrace.


Nah. The pharkhead with his feet on Pelosi's desk, and the jackass carrying out a podium, will be identified and arrested. But they may end being the only two.

[Fark user image 850x635]


Note the position of the US Flag that they all so claim to worship.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 720x931]


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Transcript of tomorrow's Trump rally...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters.
 
moike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I watched the video on LiveLeak of MAGA Karen taking a bullet to the neck.

She died with a look of indignant shock on her face like she wanted to speak to the bullets manager.

Hope it was worth it.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters.


If you're serious, go to hell.

If you're joking, also, go to hell.
 
mononymous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lincoln65: wichitaleaf: Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters.

If you're serious, go to hell.

If you're joking, also, go to hell.


Lighten up, Francis...

/I know, I know..."Go to Hell"...
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We are at war.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Exactly what everyone said would happen, has happened. Trump said it. Trumphumpers said it. We said it. Why is everyone acting surprised? This sorry failure of a coup attempt occurred exactly as scheduled for the last 2+ months.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Funny how no LEOs seems to Fear For Their Lives™ during this terrorist operation, inn'it?
 
