(Twitter)   Articles coming out
266
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

4947 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jan 2021 at 4:49 PM (44 minutes ago)



266 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dubwise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
good.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bout time
 
natural316
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In 2 weeks he will be.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Call me when it's got Mitch's backing.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But what about all of the Biden/Harris "46" merch? It will become obsolete!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do it. Now.

/Do they actually need to be in the Capital for any of that?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank you.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. I don't care that the clock is going out. This needs to be on the historical record.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Grandstanding on twitter.  Farking awesome.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aetre: Call me when it's got Mitch's backing.


It doesn't need it anymore.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When Democrats talk tough you know some shiat is about to go down.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of all the Fark submissions to deserve a HERO tag, Ilhan Omar drafting articles of impeachment during evacuation because of a coup should be it.
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About three years and 11 months too late.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Again? Why bother.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
25th Amendment is quicker.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
24 hours ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It would be nice if the Republicans had the balls to invoke the 25th Amendment.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

natural316: In 2 weeks he will be.


memegenerator.netView Full Size


// if today has shown us anything
// wonder what the octane rating is of the Trump-brand gasoline going on the fire tomorrow...
 
flypusher713
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

natural316: In 2 weeks he will be.


You think think he learned his lesson here?
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What the hell took so long?
 
asstamassta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Racist pigs are with them, encouraging this
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Grandstanding on twitter.  Farking awesome.


You're off by four threads.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uh. Can someone else in the house do it? This has zero chance of gaining momentum with Omar as the source.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fact that Ilhan Omar is doing it will make the Nazis and terrorists even more upset. Good.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Aetre: Call me when it's got Mitch's backing.


Are we seriously going to continue to sit on our hands and not bother to try to do the necessary and proper thing after a F*CKING COUP is going on???
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Good. I don't care that the clock is going out. This needs to be on the historical record.


Yeah, I've personally flipped my position on this from yesterday.  Inciting a riot/attempt at a violent coup needs to have Impeachment charges, even if there's only two weeks left in his term.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Need to add articles for Pence, Cruz and every other arsehole who has been enabling this shiat. Won't pass the senate, but they need this on their records.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
do it.
However, that might play into his hands though allowing Pence to pardon him. Otherwise I don't think that Trump would ever resign and would try to self-pardon which will probably be knocked down by the SCOTUS.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they can show that he actually held back the National Guard or otherwise intentionally obstructed the response, it might actually happen.  Congressional Republicans will look the other way on a lot of things, but they won't look the other way on actual threats of violence to themselves.  Especially since I think that a lot of Republicans will be blaming Trump for the double loss in Georgia, so they aren't happy with him in the first place.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

natural316: In 2 weeks he will be.


And then prevent him from ever being able to run for this office again. Unless he shows his long-form pardon certificate.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love that less than 24 hours ago the moderates were all, "Nah, there's no point, it's just a waste of time."

Are they ever right?  Because it honestly just feels like all they do is make up excuses for why they don't have to do anything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Arrest every asshole who trespassed on the capitol today or they will definitely be back again when this comes up for a vote.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There is a horse in the hospital.

Who ordered the horse tranquilizers?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaymondQGillet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good, finally someone sacks up.
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I approve of this exceptionally good use of unplanned down-time.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Aetre: Call me when it's got Mitch's backing.


Mitch knows he'll be out of power soon.

Time for him to start pretending he cares about Democracy and the Constitution.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Aetre: Call me when it's got Mitch's backing.

It doesn't need it anymore.


Well...Vice President elect has no role until the 20th so even if the 2 GA Senators are seated, Mitch is the majority leader until Pence is relieved.  50/50 + the VP

I hope someone corrects me
 
rummonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Grandstanding on twitter.  Farking awesome.


ITG on Fark, expected and farkied appropriately.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Grandstanding on twitter.  Farking awesome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yuugian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Aetre: Call me when it's got Mitch's backing.

It doesn't need it anymore.


It does, because Warnock and Ossoff haven't been seated or sworn in yet
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: 24 hours ago:

[Fark user image 425x134]


We live in a different universe than we did yesterday.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Grandstanding on twitter.  Farking awesome.


Coming from a Trumpweasel that is rich
 
flypusher713
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: 25th Amendment is quicker.


Not with all those acting Cabinet Members, and Congress has to vote on it too.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Uh. Can someone else in the house do it? This has zero chance of gaining momentum with Omar as the source.


If the centrists still can't find a spine with both the House & Senate, that's their problem
 
