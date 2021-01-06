 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) Partial list of felonies committed by the January 6 Epi-phony Putsch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Charge them with everything
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ohhh...if the women that was shot dies. And they're charged with a felony, will they been charged with felony murder.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't forget the arseholes who incited this. Sedition, incitement to riot. Treason mebbe?

Merrick Garland, stand by and do not stand down.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember when Trump brought back the death penalty for federal crimes?
 
Holfax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ohhh...if the women that was shot dies. And they're charged with a felony, will they been charged with felony murder.


I wonder if RICO would also apply...
 
Cheron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope they come from one of those states that makes it real difficult for felons to vote.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't forget the conspiracy charges to glue them all together!
 
gimlet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is sedition right?  I am infuriated this happened.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When not wearing a mask to stick it to the libs keeps you from wearing a mask even when committing felonies.  Bro, it's literally the perfect time.

/Is abject stupidity a defense?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, but what are the applicable laws if they're white?
 
Pincy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If there is one thing we have learned over the past years it's that if you appease these people it will only enable them more. Throw the book at them.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Set examples
 
Bawdy George
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Don't forget the arseholes who incited this. Sedition, incitement to riot. Treason mebbe?

Merrick Garland, stand by and do not stand down.


This has a "ripped from the headlines" Law and Order episode written all over it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are white people.  Ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All those crimes listed but how many were arrested? From what I've read.....
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


They were all just "escorted out of the building" and let go.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He'll just pre-pardon them like he plans for himself.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Repeat after me: TER-ROR-IS-M
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How is this not sedition/treason/etc? There's some rather big cherry blossoms that they could dangle from.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They made a choice. they can live with the consequences.

Party of Personal Responsibility, y'all

This is an armed insurrection.  This is what treason at a large scale looks like.

Clearing them out should be interesting.  I understand why they're waiting -- there are some heavily armed people in there and a lot of innocent targets.  If they can contain them safely until only the heavily armed dipshiats are left, the body count will be lower.  Yes, I mean that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are cameras everywhere in the Capitol.
If they can find hockey rioters, they'll find these assholes.
 
CipollinaFan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good give them felonies and keep them from ever voting again.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump could literally pardon them all tomorrow.

And he just might.

This is why the impeachment articles announced by Rep. Omar are needed.
 
Lonestar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He might pardon them all.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The cops were taking selfies with the people forcing their way in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: The cops were taking selfies with the people forcing their way in.

[Fark user image image 480x267]


I hope they tag them.
 
killershark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only good thing is these morons took pictures and posted them on social media. They've made it really easy to identify them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And all airlines should petition the FBI for a list of those identified committing a felony and terrorist act. And permaban them from flights.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What do you have against Epiphone subby?

media.musiciansfriend.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These people didn't come to DC for the day, they came to occupy. Arrest them all before backup arrives.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: And all airlines should petition the FBI for a list of those identified committing a felony and terrorist act. And permaban them from flights.


Actually the FCC should do that....but I don't think that will happen until Biden gets in, and they review the facial recognition tapes from the White House security cameras.
But individual airlines can still act from info on twitter/facebook etc. tied to a name.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pincy: If there is one thing we have learned over the past years it's that if you appease these people it will only enable them more. Throw the book at them.


What a surprise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overthinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: How is this not sedition/treason/etc? There's some rather big cherry blossoms that they could dangle from.


To quote a big-gutted, goatee-wearin', oversized Chevy drivin, croc-footed, backwoods country educated, "women ain't for nothin but cookin and makin babies" mental types, direct from a message earlier today:

"This ain't treason! It's taking back our country from traitors! This is America and by God we are gonna run it right and charge all of them with treason!"

And sadly, most of the GOP kind of thinks that way. They are so blind to their arcane, misogynistic, bigoted minds that they have no concept of how this sort of thing is domestic terrorism until they are on the other side of it.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've seen peaceful protestors get shot in the eye with LTL force.  Tear gassed, corralled, & hog tied, & hauled away.

These Nazis attempt a coup on America, yet nothing happens to them.
 
almejita
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - California Über Alles
Youtube eIqESwzCGg4
 
muck1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"They forced us to break in to The Capitol Building by closing all the restaurants and porta-potties and we really had to go. I mean, once you're in the building, it's hard not to be amazed at its grand architecture, so i had to walk around and i figure i came this far so there's no way i'd let the Capitol Police stop me now."
 
suze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump's knuckle-dragging redneck mob is already claiming that these were all actors hired by Dems to make them look bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I say charge them.  Plain and simple this was not acceptable.  And as many know im not a liberal.  But some of those people committed crimes.

This is exactly the same stance i took on BLM protests in cities.  Breaking the law is just that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does anybody still remember Charlottesville?
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i'm not against storming the capitol to seek justice, i just hate hypocritical morons.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: And as many know im not a liberal.


Why not?
What about the Republican Party do you support?
Do you like the racism, or just the tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy?
Or is it the war-mongering?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Don't forget the conspiracy charges to glue them all together!


Exactly!!!  The whole thing is a vast conspiracy!!!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ohhh...if the women that was shot dies. And they're charged with a felony, will they been charged with felony murder.


I think she was shot by a cop, which actually should have happened to more people, once they breached the building, but that doesn't make you any less right.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Repeat after me: TER-ROR-IS-M


But remember, BLM storming a police station and burning down main street based on a false media narrative: PAT-RIOT-ISM
 
Precious Captain Wei [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Time to give Trump's confederates that Law and Order they keep talking about.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: optikeye: Ohhh...if the women that was shot dies. And they're charged with a felony, will they been charged with felony murder.

I think she was shot by a cop, which actually should have happened to more people, once they breached the building, but that doesn't make you any less right.


Those laws have those roots in bank robberies. So even the getaway driver, or a bystander, is shot by a cop, and they die...The bankrobber that did the felony gets charged with murder.
 
dericwater
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Yes, but what are the applicable laws if they're white?


Those are the ones written in white ink on the white paper. It reads, "If you're white, you're all right."
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now what was that "looting/shooting" thing?
 
