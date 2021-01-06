 Skip to content
 
"Time to go home. Also I regret nothing". Trump proves he's the master of the non-apology
309
    More: Facepalm, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only true words spoken, "so evil".
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go.
F*ck.
Yourself.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking loser
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trial by Combat" PAB
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, he STILL has to keep the lie going.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't helping.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are lamp posts outside the WH aren't there?  Because that would be a nice answer to the continued lies...
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't helping you asshole. As usual he uses all the wrong words and makes it about himself
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't leaving...without a little help from the green men
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that woman dies he should be held responsible.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

Yes, yes we do, we know Biden won in a landslide, you know Biden won in a landslide, everybody knows Biden won in a landslide.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a greenscreen shot


And it's already been flagged
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is making it worse, on purpose. Obviously.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He couldnt last 5 farking seconds before saying something stupid.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: "We had a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

Yes, yes we do, we know Biden won in a landslide, you know Biden won in a landslide, everybody knows Biden won in a landslide.


Yes, this statement is technically true.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doubled down on "the election was stolen" WHILE violent protests were happening.

Not surprised, just disappointed I guess.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember back in 2016 after he won the election and he said the vote was rigged? Remember when he stood there and called to "Lock her up"? Remember when he was asked about it and he said it was just an election talk and it was over and time to move on?

He plays with fire. I hope he gets burnt. Badly.

I want him prosecuted and imprisoned for this attempt. Hell earlier today he said the winner of the election lost by a lot - and then the people marched.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear if Trump keeps this up "Stolen Election" is going to be his "Rosebud".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: If that woman dies he should be held responsible.


She looked dead to me when they were carrying her out of the Capitol.
But ain't nuthin gonna happen to Teflon Don.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: That's a greenscreen shot


And it's already been flagged


The flag should use much stronger language.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HIM UP!
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was so goddamn, motherfarking infuriating to watch. I hate him. I hate this. fark you, Donald. fark you a thousand times.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treason and insurrection.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ, this video...derelict of duty.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen that flag before. Now just kick him the f*ck off twitter completely.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark YOU TRUMP
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man is a disgrace, along with anyone who suppports him. Fark him and anyone who continues to support him.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy it while you can, your time is coming.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear the NG has approval on their new mission from General Milley.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We love you, you're special.

In other words. I love my little short bussers. fark those other guys
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This asshole needs to hang.

No, this isn't a threat for anyone reading this. Just an observation.
 
IrishinTexas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We love you and you are very special'. The new version of the 'very good people on both sides' comment.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After today, we can't move forward without prosecuting him.

I know people like to joke "Nothing's gonna happen!"

After today, something better farking happen.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Remember back in 2016 after he won the election and he said the vote was rigged? Remember when he stood there and called to "Lock her up"? Remember when he was asked about it and he said it was just an election talk and it was over and time to move on?

He plays with fire. I hope he gets burnt. Badly.

I want him prosecuted and imprisoned for this attempt. Hell earlier today he said the winner of the election lost by a lot - and then the people marched.


He formed a "Voter Integrity Commission" to find the 3M illegal votes he claimed were cast (same amount he lost by).

They were disbanded after not finding shiat.

I hate this creature (I refuse to call it a man because a man would not do this).
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GET farkED YOU shiatBAG ASSHOLE MOTHERfarkER
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: This isn't helping.


He's not trying to help, he loves this
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shut up fat asshole. you lost, now fark off
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Opacity: That's a greenscreen shot


And it's already been flagged

The flag should use much stronger language.


They should nuke his account because he is literally inciting mob violence.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can that even be broadcast
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and the turnaround on blocking the National Guard I reckon someone explained to him that while it might be possible to avoid prison for what he's done so far, it won't be possible to avoid sedition charges unless he at least puts out a veneer of trying to stop the protests.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoCalChris: This asshole needs to hang.

No, this isn't a threat for anyone reading this. Just an observation.


This is now more of a constitutional requirement than a threat.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green screen. He did that from the safety of his bunker.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There he is the perfect asshole
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Why start now?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all those people are watching their phones right now and heading out...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, can we lift the Fark filters for a bit?
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate he is asking his cult members to go home. Everything else in this video made me violently ill.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoCalChris: This asshole needs to hang.

No, this isn't a threat for anyone reading this. Just an observation.


At this point, it's just asking for the rule of law to apply to traitors
 
